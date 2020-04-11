World Bank leading on global finance policy strategies

Washington DC— World Bank reports indicate that by 2050 the world expects to generate 3.4 billion tons of waste. This is a drastic increase from today’s 2.01 billion tons. The World Bank has a polemic history with some countries. And an excellent reputation with others. The World Bank provides loans to government organizations around the globe to foster and generate growth along with socioeconomic improvements on a geopolitical magnitude.

One of the necessary changes in waste management is government contracting, or in more complicated terms: efficiency in public procurement ensuring better use of taxpayer monies.

World Bank Global Public Procurement statistics

According to the World Bank awarding d a simple road maintenance contract can take as little as 161 days in the Republic of Korea or as long as 15 months in Chile.

Also, according to the World Bank, resolving complaints raised during the contract award and execution process takes 330 days in the Czech Republic. Or more than four years in the Dominican Republic. This result of the varying degree of non-functioning public procurement and incomplete work. The under-funding of contracts and bribery requires an important question: how intuitive is government officials training? How adequate is the legal framework versus the demands of the environment?





What specific strategies differentiate the degree of disparity between the most efficient effective and sustainable parties compared to unstable inefficient and ineffective public procurement processes and taxpayer-funded project strategy implementation?

Changing Perspective

Advances require a fundamental change in perspective. Perspective changes require either a new viewpoint or a new target and sometimes both. Individuals most able to positively improve those important aspects are vital players in the Geo-political landscape. The World Bank, as a leading organization in the global strategy implementation matrix, along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are always at the forefront of the change process.

World Bank Global Parliamentary Conference

It is currently hosting a Global Parliamentary Conference. One of those events leaders can connect with the organization in hopes of learning from experts and sharing necessary feedback. Thus ensuring that the next generations of global leaders and citizens are more empowered and better educated.