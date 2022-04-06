Wednesday’s Fed-induced selling splurge worsens stock market plunge

WASHINGTON – This morning’ trading action saw Wall Street picking up the pace of this week’s ongoing stock market plunge. The Tuesday stock dump-a-thon intensified today, driven by a massive Wednesday selling splurge that continued as we approached the 4 p.m. ET closing bell.

Wednesday morning, stocks quickly did another face-plant as measured by all three major market averages. The Dow fell by a negative 300 points early on before recovering a bit. The other averages fared even worse.

Wall Street selling splurge worsens as Fed drops its expected interest rate bomb

But after the Federal Reserve released its March meeting minutes at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, markets intensified their ongoing selling splurge in fits and bursts, detecting more than the usual amount of hawkishness in the Fed’s pronouncements. Even though the hawkishness seemed tempered somewhat by some hesitancy in the central bank’s aggressiveness, given the economic cipher created by the Russia-Ukraine War.

Just prior to the official Fed announcement, ZeroHedge offered a nearly spot-on prediction of what might go down this afternoon.

“SUMMARY: The FOMC Minutes will be critical for gauging the parameters of the balance sheet runoff process after Fed Chair Powell told us more details would be available within the release…





“MARCH FOMC: The FOMC raised rates by 25bps to 0.25-0.50%, as the market had expected; Bullard dissented, calling for a larger 50bps move. Updated projections envisage the FFR target rising to 1.75-2.00% by the end of the year, and rates are expected to rise to 2.75-3.00% next year [2023], staying at that level in 2024 before falling…

“The Fed lowered its estimate of the longer-run rate by one-tenth to 2.4%, implying a front-loaded rate hike cycle. The Committee introduced language explicitly referring to the Ukraine situation, noting its uncertainties to the economy, but could present upward risks to the inflation profile.”

After the release of the Fed minutes, the stock market plunge intensified. And CNBC pinched in on the particulars.

“Officials “generally agreed” that a limit of $60 billion in Treasurys and $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities would be allowed to roll off, phased in over three months.

“… the Fed approved its first interest rate increase in more than three years. The 25 basis point increase — a quarter percentage point — lifted the benchmark short-term borrowing rate from the near-zero level where it had been since March 2020.

“In addition to the balance sheet talk, officials also discussed the pace of interest rate hikes ahead, with members leaning toward more aggressive moves.

“That means potential rate hikes of 50 basis points at upcoming meetings, a level consistent with market pricing for the May vote. In fact, there was considerable sentiment to go higher last month.”

Another explanation in order…

Note that the Fed had already telegraphed its intent to hike interest rates by 0.25% in April. So their open statement of this fact was no surprise. However, the Treasury bond “roll off,” totaling roughly $95 billion, proved a bit more aggressive than analysts previously predicted.

Also note: Analysts and some Fed officials keep talking up a May interest rate hike of 0.50 basis points in May. But we hear the same thing every month these days. Such hikes may occur. But, we suspect, not until some of the variables involving the Russia-Ukraine conflict begin to resolve. Whenever that happens, which remains completely unpredictable at this point.

As already indicated, markets steepened Tuesday’s selling splurge Wednesday. This ongoing stock market plunge continues mid-afternoon Wednesday aided and abetted by Washington, as the Fed’s stated anti-inflation moves became more clear.

“Stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday and rates soared to new heights as the Federal Reserve gave more guidance on how fast it will tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, raising concerns it may slow the economy.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 335 points lower, or about 1%. The S&P 500 slid 1.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 2.7% after shedding about 2.3% on Tuesday.

“The Fed’s release of its meeting minutes indicated on Wednesday afternoon that officials “generally agreed” it should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month. The minutes also showed the central bank was considering larger rate hikes than its usual 25-basis-point, or quarter-point, increments.

“‘Many participants noted that — with inflation well above the Committee’s objective, inflationary risks to the upside, and the federal funds rate well below participants’ estimates of its longer-run level — they would have preferred a 50 basis point increase in the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting,’ the minutes said.

“The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 2.65% to a three-year high on Wednesday and remained near that high following the release of the Fed meeting minutes. The rate ended Monday at 2.40%. The minutes were from the Fed’s March meeting where it raised rates by a quarter point and indicated six more hikes of that magnitude were coming this year.”

Cheap mortgages, anyone?

In addition to our ongoing stock market plunge, analysts predict rates on 30-year mortgages could rise to around 5% in short order, perhaps putting a damper on both home purchases and home price appreciation.

As for investors, the Dow might be the least of our worries Wednesday afternoon. Currently, it remains off, but only by -172 points (-0.45%) as of 2:45 p.m. ET this afternoon. The broader-based S&P 500 average is in worse shape, down -43 points for a -0.95% loss at the moment. And the tech-heavy NASDAQ, as per usual for the last 6 months, is getting hammered. It’s currently off -300+ points for a whopping 2.11% loss. Apparently, no one intends to buy computer equipment or cars for the next 24 months. We shall see.

At any rate, tech remains pretty much a no-go zone at the moment. We remain ahead on our holdings in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and our mini-position in Marvell Tech (NASDAQ: MRVL). Both took their lumps (again) today, but they remain significantly above our initial purchase price. On the other hand, at the NASDAQ’s current rate of decline, we remain unsure how much longer these two companies’ shares can hold out against the tide.

So, should we all BTFD?

Some analysts keep telling us that during a sweeping stock market selling splurge like this one, we should BTFD. (Wall Street slang for “Buy The [effing] Dip.) Others advise investors to head for cash, CD’s, short-term bonds and Treasurys. Or all the above.

At the moment at least, I’m splitting the difference. I’m way overbalanced in cash and cash equivalents at the moment. But I haven’t thrown the portfolio out with the bath water. And, contrary to investment advice last fall – as in “get out of fossil fuel stocks” – I’ve kept adding to my positions. They continue to be the only ones that consistently make money for the portfolio.

And why not? Both the Russia-Ukraine debacle and the “Green New Deal” Biden interregnum keep drying up our most reliable energy sources as if nothing could ever go wrong. But ignore the cretins on CNN and MSNBC and look at the price you’re paying at the pump next time you fill up. Then tell me how smart these morons really are.

And BTW, Putin didn’t do that. Biden did that. Just thought you’d like to know. Let’s go Brandon. 25th Amendment, anyone?

Hopefully, we’ll return with better news tomorrow.

But maybe not. Stay tuned.