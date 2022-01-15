Wall Street traders to take Monday off in honor of Martin Luther King Day

WASHINGTON – Wall Street traders and investors large and small are likely relieved that US stock markets (and banks) are closed Monday, January 17, 2022 in honor of the nation’s annual Martin Luther King Day holiday. The relief offered by the current long weekend in the US seems particularly palpable after last week’s dismal trading action on Wall Street.

Large stock holders and panicking smaller investors fled stocks and bonds alike last week. The ruthless dump-a-thon hit all sectors as the reality of Bidenomics and the Fed’s gradual elimination of inflationary cash drops got noticed (finally) by nearly anyone with a functioning brain.

How Resident Brandon honored Martin Luther King Day, 2022 Edition

The current White House Resident, however, seemed impervious to the sinking prospects of his doomed Residency this past week. In advance of Martin Luther King Day, Brandon dropped into Atlanta, Georgia, home of the King Center.

Unfortunately, his visit was not intended to honor Dr. King or his mission encouraging the spread of American freedom, honor and equality to all Americans. Brandon used his visit instead to issue a speech remarkable for its intemperance, invective and slander of at least half of all Americans without regard to race, color, creed or national origin.





Those of us who still believe in Martin Luther King’s vision of national freedom and equality should honor his official holiday – and his honorable and inspiring legacy – by vowing to remember — and follow — his dream of an America not defined by race, religion or political belief; but defined instead by the content of each man and woman’s character.

Back to our initial focus…

Meanwhile, returning albeit briefly to this coming week’s holiday shortened trading schedule, let’s take a look at how Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday affects trading and investing on US exchanges.

Martin Luther King Day Stock Trading Schedule Changes

Monday, January 17, 2022

All U.S. markets will close in observance of the Martin Luther King Day national holiday.

No pre-market or after-hours trading sessions will take place Monday.

Last week’s equity orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Thursday, January 13, 2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Friday, January 14, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Canadian and Global Markets

Canadian markets and most international markets open as usual Monday, January 17, 2022. Check with your broker for details on executing / settling trades in these markets.

Elsewhere…

We’ll likely post one or two articles over this holiday weekend attempting to put together the puzzle pieces of this new year’s developing market action. Things don’t seem promising thus far, and we may need to adjust our strategies a bit to take into account an increasingly likely recession in 2022. Meanwhile, enjoy your Monday holiday. At least in part by remembering that it’s Martin Luther King Day 2022, a holiday celebrated by and for all Americans who still believe in the American dream. Frankly, this country could certainly use a refresher course on what Dr. King truly stood for. Let’s make sure our kids and grandkids know all about it. Today’s corrupt public schools and colleges are likely either to ignore his story or distort it entirely. Only we can change this.

Headline photo courtesy The King Center, via Discover Atlanta. Photo attribution: James Duckworth.