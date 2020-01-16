Wall Street to close Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

WASHINGTON – Around the turn of each year, American holidays just seem to cascade, one right after the other. First we have Christmas. Next, New Year’s Day. Then MLK Day and finally, in February, Washington’s Birthday, aka, Presidents Day. Some states celebrate Lincoln’s Birthday as well in February, although it’s not a national holiday. But while year-end holidays are festive, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is more somber, at least for those paying attention to the reason for its existence.

MLK Day is a different kind of holiday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is actually a bit like Memorial Day or Veterans Day. True, on all three days, including MLK Day, we enjoy a day off from work, visit family and friends, sometimes attend parades and other celebrations. But what we’re celebrating are the freedoms we enjoy as US citizens. Yet the underlying reason behind these holidays is to remind us of what those freedoms have cost many of our fellow citizens in decades and centuries past. It was hard for our ancestors to earn these freedoms. But these special days also remind us that at times, maybe like now, it’s even harder to keep them since many Americans no longer seem to believe in them or in their validity for all of us.

MLK Day falls into this category. Except that it commemorates one man, not tens of thousands of our soldiers, sailors and pilots. And that one man dedicated his life to the proposition that it was high time black Americans shared fully in the freedoms – all the freedoms – that most Americans took for granted. Sadly, through his early and untimely death at the hands of a deranged assassin, he did force Congress to do the right thing, putting us all on the path of color-blind equality in this country. MLK Day annually reminds us of this simple truth.

Sadly, we seem to have backtracked on Dr. King’s dream in recent decades in some bizarre and certainly un-American ways. Perhaps at least some of us can pause for a few moments Monday and consider what we, as individuals and Americans, might do to help bring Dr. King’s dream back at last. For all Americans.





No trading on Monday, January 20, 2020

As with all national holidays, Wall Street takes this day off from money-changing – whether indulcing in filthy lucre or otherwise. No trading, no settlement dates. For those who may still need to get some business done, we offer the following information on Monday’s financial day off as well as delayed settlement dates due to the holiday.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday Market Schedule

U.S. Markets: Monday, January 20, 2020

All U.S. marketsare closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No Pre-Market or After-Hours trading sessions will take place on Monday.

US Equity orders settle as follows on MLK Day:

Trade Date: Thursday, January 16. 2020, with Settlement Date on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Trade Date: Friday, January 17, 2020, with Settlement Date on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Trading on International Markets

Canadian markets will be open as usual Monday, January 20, 2020.

Those investors registered at their brokerage houses to trade on international exchanges can still make trades on those exchanges as usual, since other nations, including Canada, do not observe MLK, Jr. Day. Since brokerage rules on such trades may differ, we suggest contacting your brokerage to learn the details with regard to settlements of international trades on other exchanges on this US holiday.

And to our readers: A happy and Blessed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to you all.

– Headline image: MLK memorial in Washington, D.C. Public domain image via Pixabay. CC 0.0 license.



