Wall Street Bloodbath: Walmart, Target, retail stocks sink market Big Time

WASHINGTON –Tuesday’s robust rally on Wall Street sure was fun. It’s the first bullish stock market indicator we’ve seen in a while. But hey, it’s 2022, the Year of Bidenomics. So, on the heels of a disappointing 2022 outlook from Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Wednesday’s poor reports from Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and (*gasp*) Target (NYSE: TGT), we’re now in the midst of a genuine Wall Street bloodbath this afternoon. Which likely means we’re now really trapped in a genuinely nasty bear market of uncertain duration.

Here’s the mid-afternoon stock market box score from CNBC.

“The Dow Jones Industrial average headed for its biggest loss since 2020 on Wednesday after another major retailer warned of rising cost pressures, confirming investors’ worst fears over rising inflation and rekindling the brutal 2022 sell-off.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,138 points, or 3.5%, or the average’s biggest decline since October 2020. S&P 500 traded 4% lower, the biggest drop since June 2020. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.7%, the largest fall in the tech-heavy index since May 5. The selling was broad and intense on Wall Street with just 13 members of the S&P 500 in the green.

“Markets returned to heavy selling after two back-to-back quarterly reports from Target and Walmart advanced investor fears of rising inflation. It’s the fifth Dow decline of more than 800 points this year, which all occurred as the stock sell-off intensified within the last one month, according to FactSet data.”





But wait! There’s more!

And our friends, the Twin Tylers of ZeroHedge, gleefully apply their patented touch of acidic color to the ongoing narrative of today’s toxic Wall Street bloodbath. We can’t resist beginning this clip with its classic ZH headline.

Stocks Puke as TINA Unwind Accelerates

“Remember the rally yesterday and how great that felt… “is the bottom in?” etc… yadadadada… Well… it’s gone…

“US equity futures are tanking after the cash markets open, taking out yesterday’s lows…

“As Nomura’s Charlie McElligott notes, it appears this is the potential unwind of the “TINA” [“There Is No Alternative” to stocks] phenomenon, as, thanks to the repricing of the risk-free rate – then pushing into yields on spread-product – “there is an alternative” to equities once again.”

We’d have to agree. At this point in the current market cycle, it seems like the last decade’s bullish mantra, viz., “Buy the (effing) dip!”, like Monty Python’s parrot, “is no more.” TINA was the Wall Street equivalent and now, like that parrot, it, too, is no more.

ZH continues:

“And this aligns with something that has increasingly come up in conversation with Multi-Asset investors into said potential for an “economic cycle downshift,” but one that does not see a ‘systemic’ shock increase in default cycle, as Corporate balance sheets have been cleaned-up – which is the relative attractiveness of IG [Investment Grade, i.e., high quality bonds and related] Credit in particular, which now has handsome Yield again, but of course too is ‘up’ in capital structure versus Equities.”

Are our portfolios doing any better here?

Well, yes. For once, our portfolios aren’t doing badly in this spectacularly awful Wednesday Wall Street bloodbath. Yeah, we’re down a few hundred dollars. And we’ve reduced our positions down to keeping our funds 70% in cash. How about our remaining 30%? We’re clinging to a peculiarly effective (at least currently) basket of securities, dominated by fossil fuels. Plus shorter term (mostly) preferred stocks, baby bonds, REITs and CEFs (Closed End Funds). The latter are like mutual funds, but they trade like stocks since, like stocks, they don’t continually issue new shares.

This strategy ties in with ZH’s last graf above, something we more or less doped out a while back, like we did in the spring of 2020 and at the horrendous depth of the Great Recession, specifically in March of 2009.

That’s when high-quality high dividend and decent interest-bearing investments start bottoming out. This enables investors to start laddering in to these investments as their prices sink, which results (mathematically) in increasing interest or dividend yields. That’s because all (or most) such investments feature a fixed return, which “rises” for new purchases as the purchase price falls.

Boring investments come to the rescue again.

I have always actually hated bonds and their friends like preferred stocks. That’s because they’re boring compared to the kind of capital gains we all (used to) get from hot stock picks, particularly in tech (which continues to get walloped).

But when you can buy these boring investments for 25-50% discounts, you can still collect extraordinary yields. Further, when the market squalls inevitably conclude, you can actually capture capital gains in these investments, which is rarely the reason why you buy them, since you’re only looking for yield. This capital gain potential makes them particularly interesting in times like this Year of Bidenomics. A year during which, sadly, the classic, extreme and painful Wall Street bloodbath could turn into a normal, weekly event.

Back to fossil fuels, the other sharp investments in 2022 thus far. Except for today…

BTW, those fossil fuel stocks we just crowed about above… well, they’re getting massacred today as well, which is a bit baffling. Except that they took off like rocket ships yesterday, so trigger-happy investors are likely dumping them during today’s obvious market bloodbath, just because. And to take a quick profit. In point of fact, oil supplies in particular declined again in the latest readings, which is what’s already increasing the price at the pump again in the direction of $5 per gallon. In case you didn’t notice.

Obviously, idiotic Blue States and their anti-fossil fuel mindsets, saw their price at the pump pass the $5 mark weeks ago in many jurisdictions. Too bad for them.

Anyway, all this tells us why the oil and gas stocks should bounce back, and soon. Ditto, believe it or not, a few of the last remaining coal stocks Obama didn’t drive out of business during his two disastrous terms. My current favorite, Pennsylvania-based Consol Energy Inc., (NYSE: CEIX) has continued to do well this month while everything else wants to crash.

Okay, CEIX found itself tackled for a loss Wednesday just like its fossil-fuel fellows. But where else you gonna get this stuff any more? Particularly in eco-freak Europe and constantly undersupplied Asia, where political giant polluters like India and China could give a rat’s derrière about global warming climate change. At any rate, we’ll be opportunistically in and out of CEIX at least until the MAGA King returns to that big, beautiful White House in 2025. Assuming America still exists in 2025.

But we’re out of here for now.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, things continue to get worse, with the Dow off 1225 (-3.64%), the S&P 500 off 163 (-4%) and the tech-heavy NASDAQ getting pancaked, currently off 547 points for a horrendous 4.6% loss. That should put the NASDAQ in an official bear market by my calculations, which is defined as a decline of -20% or worse. The other two major averages can’t be far behind.

Like the announcer for the campy old “Batman” TV series used to warn us, it’s very possible that “The Worst is yet to come!”

Stay tuned.

Headline Image: Find this and other great political cartoons by Garrison at Grrrgraphics.com.