Virus fear porn clobbers US stocks, likely kills ’21 Santa Claus Rally

WASHINGTON – Looking back on last Friday’s stock market one could easily see that last week’s building media virus fear porn* might very well clobber that hoped for ’21 Santa Claus Rally for good. The last 2 trading weeks of the year often produce a vigorous rally. It’s generally based on anticipated Christmas sales and likely positive incoming quarterly profit numbers. But maybe not this time.

As we mused in an earlier article, the latest in a likely never-ending series of variants involving our favorite virus got the BE VERY AFRAID treatment in the lamestream media last week. And even the detestable Dr Eff* got involved (as usual). He averred that we all would likely need to wear masks on airplanes. Like, forever and ever. Even though this clearly doesn’t help as each inevitable variant marches on. Before the next one.

However, all this virus fear porn clobbered Wall Street for much of last week. As if to prove the point, investors endured a nasty Friday afternoon close. It was exacerbated by the quarterly quadruple-witching nonsense that enticed sellers of all types into a final orgy of selling. Prior to that Santa Claus Rally. That’s not likely to happen.

The continuing effects of the media’s virus fear porn onslaught on US stocks

In a Friday column, ZeroHedge got into the weeds a bit describing this fairly arcane but obviously negative market action.





“Earlier this week [now last week], we showed that single stock put options traded $233bn on the average day in November, an all-time-high. And despite a decline in single stock call options volumes, put volumes remain elevated, trading $217bn on the average day in December including $353bn on December 3, a single day record.

“As we also discussed, stocks with high options volumes had been particularly weak in December, as evidenced by the Goldman’s high option volume basket underperforming the broader S&P500 by -11% in December-to-date, the largest underperformance since at least 2019 (compared to full month returns).

“Which brings us to [Friday’s] sizable quad witch, when as part of a total of $4.3 trillion in total expirations, sees some $670bn of single stock options are set to expire, well above historical averages, if below the November monthly expiration of $746bn.”

Instead of wrapping up a miserable week for investors, Friday merely served as the harbinger of Monday’s stock market dive. But the media virus fear porn continued unabated over this past weekend’s news and Sunday talk show circuit. So institutions, traders and investors alike decided to continue last week’s big stock dump-a-thon. Big time. As in: “We’re all gonna die!!!”

A bad week ends, a potentially worse week begins

As we put this column together, circa 1:45 p.m. ET Monday, the Wall Street carnage continues unabated. The Dow Jones Industrials are off 633 points and change for a further 1.8% dive Monday.

The already bearish, tech-heavy NASDAQ continues to take even the best of our tech companies out back where the investor firing squad awaits. That average declined equally with the Dow on a percentage basis. It’s lost 267 points on the day thus far — another minus 1.8% drop.

And the broader-based S&P 500, not to be outdone, currently trades off 69.21 points, a 1.4% drop less than 3 hours from today’s market close.

Our portfolios have done well this year. At least until Q4 2021. The relentless selling has even nicked our rather seriously balanced collection of stocks, bonds and preferred stocks, the latter of which we’ve generally bought over the past few years at deep discounts. However, with Fed interest rate hikes likely, we don’t imagine we’ll see any deeply discounted preferred stocks on sale right now. Interest rate hikes tend to work against such bargain hunting.

Headline risk headlines stock action this week. Forget fundamental and technical analysis

Right now, the main risk to Mr Market is the usual: Headline risk. Companies continue to do well and remain rather surprisingly profitable, come hell or high water. Or the current administration. But when virus fear porn convinces mass quantities of institutions and investors to dump every stock they own indiscriminatorily, we’ll continue to raise some cash where prudent until this nonsense quiets down.

After all, even in a headline-driven market, you have to read between the lines of the Official Narrative’s headlines. The Democrats, way under water at this point and with Election 2022 looming disastrously before them, have to ramp up the virus terrorism once again in order to give them an excuse to put and / or keep in place the mail-in fraud machines that made 2020’s national elections, well, shall we say, suspect.

(Although in doing so, we may end up on the government’s list of terrorists, along with all those parents of public school children who’ve been resisting the teachers union’s indoctrination of America’s children into the rites of American Marxism and its allied American CRT regime.)

That said, this could be why our charts and fundamental stock market analyses totally failed recently. They’re trumped (no pun intended) by things like this weekend’s constant barrage of media and Federal agency virus fear porn. Subsequently, that barrage drove every other headline off the actual or virtual front pages.

The wrap:

And this fear porn continues to freak out investors this week. And that is now more than likely to kill off the last slim remaining chance for a ’21 Santa Claus Rally. It’s a hell of a way to end a hell of a year. A year in which we’ve seen the once-proud United States of America rapidly decline under the blundering and often sightless eyes of this country’s very first completely fake presidency.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just move along. Oh, and don’t forget to wear your masks.

*NOTE: Due to ongoing and increasingly serious censorship of the truth via our Social and Search Media Masters of the Universe, references to “controversial” subject in these columns will need to refer to such subject matters in a roundabout way. It should be clear to most informed readers what we’re really talking about, however.

Headline image link: Via Comically Incorrect.