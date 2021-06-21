Victoria’s new secret – The Angles have fallen

NEW YORK: Victoria’s Secret is the single largest retailer of women’s lingerie in the United States. Now the company has decided it is time for a makeover, so to speak. Whether it is another attempt at “wokeness,” or just political correctness, some higher-ups at Victoria’s Secret thought it would be a good idea to ditch the Victoria’s Secret Angels for the Trump-hating World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe Why?

Because nothing says sexy to American heterosexual men like avowed pro-soccer lesbian and National Anthem kneeler, right? No wrong.

Victoria’s Secret was established in 1977 by American businessman Roy Raymond. Raymond felt that department stores were not friendly towards men shopping for women’s lingerie. He decided to start his own business, Victoria’s Secret. Today, the customer demographics show 73 percent of its consumers are between the ages of 16 to 24 buying from Victoria’s Secret or its subsidiary, VS Pink. Considering price points, Victoria’s Secret products are considered premium priced.

In 1982 Leslie Wexner bought the fledgling company for $1 million.

He then grew it into the formidable retail giant it is today with the help of the seductive male fantasy objects the “Victoria’s Secret Angels.” The company has had some close calls with closure. One example was when they decided to retire their entire swimsuit line in 2016. The new leadership returned swimwear in 2021.





Victoria’s Secret took another hit to their public image when it was revealed Jeffrey Epstein preyed on young women by promising them modeling gigs for Victoria’s Secret. Epstein did indeed have access to high-powered connections to the modeling agencies of the fashion world.

This latest move in a change of direction for the company might be the last nail for Victoria’s coffin… there, the secret is now out.

The last Victoria’s Secret Angels Show of 2018

THE OFFICIAL 2018 VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW

New (appointed in November) CEO Martin Waters recently came out with a statement,

“This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it’s a shift that we embrace from our core.”

Which gives new meaning to the expression, “rotten to the core”.

If there are two things American males hate when they seek an escape in sports, it is politics mixed into their sports with a good measure of lies.

In a recent Zoom call to the press, Rapione provided both as she talked about President Trump and the 2020 Election.

“The utter bottomless of some of these lawmakers who continue to incite violence and still call for overturning the election, when the mandate’s been given by the United States and by the people of the United States — it’s just absolutely insane, [and] they should be held accountable. Hopefully, the lawmakers will have the courage to do what needs to be done. And everyday citizens as well, we’ll understand that we have a part to play in it, just as everybody else does,” Rapinoe said.

Rappinoe went on to refer to the January 6th MAGA Freedom Rally attendees as a “murderous mob”.

Only one person died that day, Ashli Babbitt. An unarmed Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot point-blank in the chest through a window by a Capitol Police officer. The officer was not charged. Babbitt was a Trump supporter.

Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, tried to sell off Victoria’s Secret (VS NewCo) to private equity firm Sycamore Partners earlier in a $525 million deal. That deal ultimately fell through. Victoria’s Secret now plans to move to become its own publicly-traded company in time.

New CEO Waters told the New York Times that he doesn’t see the VS Angels “as being culturally relevant” anymore. That is pretty ironic since the founder built the business to cater to men shopping for sexy apparel for women.

It appears the company is going to replace the main focus of women’s sexuality with women’s causes to sell bedroom apparel.

Victoria’s Secret announced the creation of two new partnerships, The VS Collective and The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers. The stated intent is to inspire women with products, experiences, and initiatives that champion them and support their journey.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, here is a list of the first 7 of 14 board members of The VS Collective with their titles:

Adut Akech – Refugee, Mental Wellness Supporter, Model

Amanda de Cadenet – Journalist, Photographer, GirlGaze Founder & Equality Advocate

Eileen Gu – World Champion Free Skier, Youth & Women’s Sports Advocate, Model

Megan Rapinoe – LGBTQIA+ Activist, Pay Equity Crusader, Professional Soccer Player

Paloma Elsesser – Body Advocate, Community Creator, Model

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur

Valentina Sampaio – LGBTQIA+ Activist, Actor, Model

Before announcing the new direction of Victoria’s Secret, the company trimmed $400 million in expenses by closing stores around the world (including their Hong Kong flagship store) and reducing the corporate headcount.

Victoria’s Secret still holds a significant market share of the women’s intimate apparel business but that share has been in steady decline for years. The company has declined from 32 percent of the market in 2015 to just 16 percent according to market research firm The NPD Group.

Still, investors seem pleased with the results as shares of L Brands are up more than 111 percent year-to-year.

The brand’s new marketing campaign includes plus-sized models, less overtly sexy offerings, and a greater selection of comfort-based styles. Comparable sales were up 4 percent, year-over-year, in Victoria’s Secret business during the last quarter.

While there is a lack of good customer demographics today as to male versus female shoppers at Victoria’s Secret, it is known that men shop with a purpose and are in and out of the store quickly. Men like value for their dollar. Women shoppers take longer and want to be pampered and interact with the sales staff. They care less about value but they may be changing since revenue shares are being lost back to the original department stores Roy Raymond wanted to take from in 1977.

Online shopping is a new wrinkle Raymond never envisioned.

To many heterosexual men these days, including this one, it feels like maybe it is time to ditch feminism for femininity. All the woke people these days are never going to change the fact that men are born to be voyeurs just as women are to be exhibitionists. That was Victoria’s Secret business model of 1977 and straying from that will be the predictable kiss of death for the company in the future. It is time to ditch worries of being “sexist” for desires of being “sexy”.

The picture above features the VS Angels in a promotional shot for the 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show before it was canceled.

And we never even got to tell them goodbye.

