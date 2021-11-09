Veterans Day 2021 trading schedule for US and Canadian markets

WASHINGTON – Sadly, Veterans Day (formerly Armistice Day) remains a holiday that much of American seems to have forgotten. True, Veterans Day 2021 remains a day off for Federal workers and banks. But much of the rest of America toils on, which takes attention away from our brave military veterans. Past and present, many gave or have recently given (in Afghanistan) their lives that we and other nations might continue to enjoy our freedoms. Canadians, too, effectively join with us in celebrating their own Remembrance Day holiday this Thursday, November 11, 2021.

While our freedoms may seem in decline these days, the American spirit does live on throughout much of this country, and in Canada as well. And so, let’s all try to celebrate in our own various ways, the nobility and heroism of our veterans even as we attempt to revive the real spirit of freedom and democracy our veterans still stand in readiness to defend.

On more mundane matters…

Like all Federal holidays, this one affects stock trading and settlement details. While stocks will continue to trade this Veterans Day, Thursday November 11, 2021, fixed income trading will take the day off. Our Canadian friends will more or less track along with this rubric, celebrating their own Remembrance Day while continuing to trade. Canadian settlement dates, like those in US markets, will be affected accordingly.

The following chart provides more details.





Veterans Day 2021/ Remembrance Day 2021 Trading and Settlement Schedules

As noted, Veterans Day / Remembrance Day are government holidays in the US and Canada, although most trading action continues normally in both countries. Variances as follows:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

U.S. equity, options, and futures markets will be open. But November 11 is a non-settlement day. See actual settlement dates below.

All fixed income and bond markets will be closed.

Equity orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Monday, November 15, 2021

Options and Futures orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021

Canadian and Global Markets

Canadian markets are open as usual on November 11. But, as in the US, November 11, 2021 is a non-settlement day as Canadians observe their own Remembrance Day.

For those trading on global markets, please consult your brokerage for trading and settlement schedules.

And may all Americans and Canadians enjoy a happy, safe and peaceful Veterans Day 2021 and Remembrance Day 2021, even in today’s chaotic times.

Headline image details and links: Veterans Day Parade on North Charles at Franklin Street in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday morning, 11 November 2016. Via Wikipedia entry on Veterans Day. Photo by Elvert Barnes Photography. CC BY-SA 2.0 license. Image slightly cropped to fit CDN format. Links: Elvert Barnes from Baltimore, Maryland, USA – 01.VetDayParade.BaltimoreMD.11November2016