Veterans Day 2020 thoughts, plus holiday stock market trading schedule

WASHINGTON – Though sadly neglected in recent years, Wednesday, November 11 marks our annual Federal Veterans Day 2020 holiday. It slightly alters the trading and settlement schedule this week for US stocks and bonds. But, lest we forget, this special day was placed on the calendar by Congress to commemorate and honor our American military heroes. Over the history of this country, our military men and women have sacrificed their lives so that the United States might remain a free country and that Americans might remain a free people.

Veterans Day 2020: Is it losing its meaning for Americans today?

While recent events here are throwing the perceived value of our military, both living and dead, into some question, it’s still time for real Americans to take a moment tomorrow to pause and reflect on what it was that our military men and women died to protect. We’re talking freedom. The kind of freedom that’s specifically protected by our Bill of Rights. The kind of freedom that’s under heavy fire today, as always, by a murderous totalitarian philosophy. A philosophy that’s never succeeded in any of the numerous countries where it was — always forcefully — imposed on its people.

Would any of us be willing to offer the same sacrifice to defend the USA today in its current state? It’s a very real and almost frightening question. But we should ponder that question tomorrow as the grossly underreported theft of a national election remains purposefully ignored by both a compliant left-wing media and by our corrupt Federal government itself.

But we’ll leave some possible answers to this potent issue for another article. Whatever happens going forward, life will go on, but perhaps in a different way. We’ll see how things turn out in a few weeks, after Veterans Day 2020 has faded into the past.





Tuesday’s market action thus far

But right now, as always, we turn to America’s crazy stock market, the last, best hope for earning money in these United States. Beyond the usual 9-to-5 drill of course.

The Dow is up today as stocks seem to be moving into a rotation out of some tech stocks and also some popular consumer discretionary stocks like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Apparently, we’re all going to be cured from coronavirus panic tomorrow or the next day, so everyone will stop watching movies on Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). And everyone will get out of virtual Zoom classrooms (NASDAQ: ZM) and other virtual experiences.

As if.

But these stocks continue to get hammered today. This, too shall pass. Maybe it’s already time to buy them again.

But never fear: Wall Street is open for business on Veterans Day 2020

Even though tomorrow is a Federal holiday, meaning the government is closed (probably a good thing) along with banks, Mr Market won’t take the day off. More or less.

So why don’t we move to what our headline actually promised. Namely, details on this Veterans Day holiday trading schedule and settlement rules.

Veterans Day 2020 Trading Schedule for US Equities

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

US equity, options, and futures markets are open as usual tomorrow. But, due to bank closures, it’s a non-settlement day. So if you’ve cashed out of something today, looks like you’ll have to wait an extra day to get your money out to buy that Thanksgiving Turkey.

Meanwhile, while stocks, etc. continue to trade, fixed income and bond markets close on November 11. So what that means for fixed income fans is: no bond trading tomorrow.

Given the Veterans Day 2020 settlement day holiday, equity orders will settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Monday, November 9, 2020 Thursday, November 12, 2020 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Friday, November 13, 2020

Options and Futures orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Thursday, November 12, 2020

O CANADA!

Canadian markets remain open on November 11 for business as usual. But, similar to the US, tomorrow is also a non-settlement day in observance of Canada’s Remembrance Day holiday.

