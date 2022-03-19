US stocks rally nearly all week. Short-term bottom in?

WASHINGTON – I picked a heck of a week to visit friends in Ohio. Look what Mr Market did while I was gone. For the first time in a long time – at least since January 1, 2022 – bullish investors watched US stocks rally nearly all St. Patrick’s week. Was it the luck of the Irish? Or are investors merely experiencing a dead cat bounce before the next sickening market drop? Did the market just put in a short-term bottom, leading to another bullish phase? Or did this past week rally mark a short-term market top?

Lots of questions, but few reliable answers to this ongoing dilemma

Some analysts claim that the bulls have taken charge of markets after 2022’s massive, bearish bust. Evidence? Indeed, as we all watched US stocks rally, major US market indexes put in their strongest weeklong performance since November of 2020.

The VIX volatility index plummeted.

But we also noted a huge, ongoing rally in the previously beleaguered McClellan Oscillator.

You can see this on the right side of the chart below.

Digging a little deeper…

But while last week was fun for investors who’ve lost a bucket of cheapening dollars this year on stock market bets, a very big question remains. Namely, will this rally last? An apparently overbought extreme, such as anyone can see in the McClellan Oscillator chart above, sometimes triggers an equal and opposite plunge. We’ll just need to keep an eye on this one.





On the plus side, chart-watchers cite the rise of the Dow Jones 30 Industrial stocks (DJIA) to its highest level in a month. Better yet, increasing trading volume tends to confirm the validity of this observation. And last week’s powerful rally as well.

The broader-based S&P 500 average shows similar strength. Even the tech-heavy NASDAQ index, which has struggled and subsequently tanked since last fall, proved to be the biggest winner of all last week on a percentage basis. But the NASDAQ still has a long way to go. And, as those few brave souls who still hold tech stocks in their portfolios can confirm, over the past 6 months or more, any tech rally tends to get punished these days. And rather quickly.

Even better news?

Ten of S&P’s 11 stock market sectors – groupings of similar stocks in similar industries – also gained nicely this past week. That’s another rarity thus far this year. The only loser? Energy. Mainly, we suspect, because its recent rally – which, for example, took a barrel of West Texas Crude (WTI) into $120 per barrel territory – proved way overbought. We should note that, after dropping below $100 bbl. earlier this week, WTI closed in the $105 bbl. neighborhood Friday.

That said, this past week’s price drop in the per barrel price of oil undoubtedly put some optimism back into even the squishiest of traders. As most traders, investors and the average consumer all know, the price of oil ripples through nearly every product a consumer can buy, so any significant price drop can have an almost immediate positive effect on most industries.

The Fed finally jacks up interest rates. A little.

As usual, however, everything’s not coming up roses. The Federal Reserve finally announced what they claim is likely the first of six 0.25% rate hikes in 2022, all intended to reign in America’s out-of-control inflation. The government itself, not coincidentally, ignited that, due to its way overdone orgy of Covid and post-Covid spending. Much of which has proved unnecessary. But, hey. Corrupt D.C. Uniparty politicians, led by the brainless Biden Junta and House Pelosi-crats, already rely on taxpayer-funded giveaways to purchase WIN re-election. It never fails, right?

In more obscure market action, likely kicked off by interest rate increase #1, bond prices increased. Meaning that bond yields – which are fixed at every bond’s initial valuation (usually multiples of $1,000) – sink proportionally. But last week, investors watched short-term bond price gains increase faster, and higher, than long-term bond price gains. Which meant that the effective interest rate on some shorter-term bonds rose higher than the effective interest rate on some longer-term bonds.

An inverted yield curve can predict trouble for stocks

Such a phenomenon, called an “inverted yield curve,” is fairly rare. Good thing, too. Because often – not always – an inverted yield curve, if it lasts, predicts that a recession lurks around the corner.

So far, markets don’t seem very worried about this. But, should the Fed get more aggressive, perhaps exacerbating the yield curve inversion, such an action could cause another stock market nosedive, this time leading to a nasty recession. No one seeks such an outcome, of course. But given the complicated Russia-Ukraine mess – a dangerous and unpredictably war game that could (and perhaps should) ensnare Washington in an Executive Branch scandal that would dwarf Watergate – the worst may be yet to come. Bulls would flee the market carnage, while those always-lurking bears would take over markets once again. Perhaps leading to a Wile E. Coyote cliff dive of epic proportions.

As one Breitbart writer recently noted, “An inverted yield curve does not always foreshadow a recession, however. Intraday inversions that quickly correct to the normal relationship have often been misleading signals.”

That said, the jury’s out right now. So let’s enjoy last week’s big market rally before we enter the fray again this coming Monday.

Where’s the (potential) positive action next week?

If US stocks rally again next week, at least one technical analyst, Erin Swenlin, opines she’d likely bet on a rally in the healthcare sector, perhaps via the healthcare ETF XLV (NYSE: XLV). Given the continuous ongoing battle in Ukraine and the resulting damage to metals and materials indexes and stocks, oil, gas and materials issues could jump again.

One coal stock, Consol Energy (NYSE: CEIX) has proved a winner for us recently, an astonishing and unexpected result of the current chaos. But other issues could prove winners as well. Although headline risk can pull any gains rather quickly. So investors in this sector must remain on high alert.