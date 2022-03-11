US inflation continues at a torrid pace. Covid, Ukraine pressure stocks

WASHINGTON – Thursday, the Federal government confirmed what we already knew. US inflation continued raging at a torrid pace last month, year-over-year. Now standing at 7.9% year-to-year, we’re enduring the worst inflationary outburst since 1982. That’s when then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker, working with the Reagan administration, jacked interest rates sky-high to squash the inflationary monster he and Reagan inherited from another hapless president named Jimmie Carter. At least Carter had actually won the office on his own in 1976.

This week, add in a potential instant replay of that scenario. Take Obamanomics, as worsened by Bidenomics. Pile on the gloomy aftermath of the government’s Covid overreach stupidity and its Afghan and Ukraine blunders. Result? We find ourselves staring at an imminent instant replay of the early 1980s. Runaway US inflation, product shortages amidst spiking fuel prices. Massive unemployment. All seeming to hide behind government obfuscation and outright lying. All carefully hidden behind porous, useless, utterly stupid but still mandated Covid masks. And further cloaked beneath tsunamis of never-ending, illogical newspeak no rational person can comprehend.

Biden did that. History repeats itself ad nauseam.

More gloom and doom from still-rational investing gurus

In an online customer memo to investors, Charles Schwab’s top investment gurus Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon offered this spot-on assessment of 2022’s depressing investment scene. (No link.)





“It’s been an overwhelming two years; with Russia invading Ukraine just as it looked like we might be putting the COVID-19 virus in the rearview mirror. The immediate impact of the war on the U.S. and international economies is via energy markets; but sanctions placed on Russian banking and payment systems have led to significant volatility in currency markets as well. The significant flattening of the U.S. yield curve and plunging GDP forecasts for this year’s first quarter already pointed to rising recession risk … a war clearly ups that ante.”

The potential for a wider conflict certainly does up the investing ante. And not in a good way. From the (unconstitutionally) “fortified” election of 2020 that maneuvered a pair of idiots into the White House and environs, to the almost daily cavalcade of destruction that’s ruined the lives of most Americans ever since, things have steadily proceeded downhill ever since.

As another of our favorite sages, Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit put it:

“It would be nice if we had some leaders around the world who aren’t idiots. We don’t.”

The ongoing WEF / Soros Axis of Evil continues its Marxist-Globalist-Totalitarian Quest. We’re not invited…

Looking past national and world politics – both currently in thrall to the Klaus Schwab (no relation to Charles) / George Soros Axis of Globalist Evil (not to mention Russia’s Vlad “The Impaler” Putin and current Chicom Emperor Xi) – Thursday’s market action began on the more-than-sour note we’ve come to expect. This often happens once we enjoy a rally, like the one we got Wednesday. Thursday morning Dow Jones quickly plunged some 400 points into red-ink hell and the other averages quickly followed suit on a percentage basis. Friday looks equally grim.

UPDATE: BTW, Klaus Schwab has just ejected both his former acolyte, Vlad Putin, and Russia itself from his totalitarian / globalist empire building entity, the so-called World Economic Forum. Imagine that. Bad optics for globalists, Karl?

But as we began writing this column Thursday afternoon, roughly 45 minutes before the 4:00 p.m. closing bell (which tolls for me and thee), many stocks were trying to recover. This partial recovery was nice for a change. But we can largely ascribe it to positive action in (gasp!) fossil fuel stocks. They crashed big time Wednesday after investors bought the rumor that the Rushkies and Ukraine were making nice.

Now, Friday’s market score still remains iffy. Some stocks once again find solace in rumored peace overtures (likely more kabuki theater). But note. The US and world economies remain immersed in utter confusion and turmoil. So we have no valid reason to take solace in what looks like just another break in our ongoing political and economic storm.

US Inflation: Oil, gas, fake global warming climate change mythologies. And cow farts, too…

The recent and still-ongoing boom in oil and gas stocks likely a big surprise to clueless boobs continuing to run the Obama-Biden Axis. The current ruling junta in Washington remains dedicated to pricing fossil fuels beyond our ability to afford them. This has proved a consistent feature, not a bug, for the Eco-freak, Marxist lefties running Congress and the White House since well before the turn of this ill-fated century.

For the record, the globalist lefties’ asinine Utopian pipe dreams of a cow-fartless no fossil-fuel world order are based largely on inhaled fumes of Acapulco Gold or its current successor strains. And the ability of wealthy globalist oligarchs to profit from a costly technology none of us actually want or need. But you knew that.

But enough of our lamentations. At least in this article.

Save Private Investment Portfolios!

To save our beaten-up portfolios, we’ve been heavily investing in oil and gas stocks, via smaller positions in many of them. Names? High dividend-paying Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), sleeper stock Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG), MPLX Partners (NYSE: MPLX), and Alberta, Canada-based tar sands behemoth, Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU). Virtually unknown longtime Appalachian coal company Consol Energy (NYSE: CEIX) continues to do amazingly well, as countries are quickly learning that, contrary to Obamanation, many countries still rely on that cheap fuel. A great deal.

Also doing well for us are a couple of resource plays, most notably copper giant Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO). We’ve started a small position in the similarly situated copper / gold giant Freeport-MacMoRan (NYSE: FCX), but that position is, at least for now, too small to assess as we slowly acquire more shares. We also continue to move in and out of our favorite, but volatile, materials-industrial stock, Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE: CLF). Ditto onetime steel giant, US Steel. (NYSE: X).

Our growing bet on Digital World Acquisition Corp (NYSE: DWAC), the SPAC most likely to bring Donald Trump’s coming social media empire TMTG public at some point this month or next, however, got us killed, having already lost a good 10% of its value Thursday. Even the considerable promise of this venture can’t overcome a market that’s taking an increasingly dim view of SPAC in 2022, given that most of them have reliably exhibited massive suckage over the past year once these new companies have gone public. DWAC looks like it wants to make an effort at recovering Friday. But as of 2:30 p.m. ET Friday, the jury remains out.

Not with a bang, but a whimper…

As we wrap up today’s admittedly enigmatic column, averages seem determined to end the week on a down note as they slowly attempt to sink late Friday afternoon. Clearly, save for fossil fuel stocks, investors remain in a sour mood. And even those fossil fuel stocks look a bit worn out right now.

Nearly everyone in this country, save for the know-nothings investing the carcass of CNN, finally realizes that 2020’s “fortified” election that “saved” “OUR Democracy” (i.e., Nancy Pelosi’s hoped-for socialist one-party state) was the greatest political hoax of all time. It actually quickened the death twitches given off by our once robust, constitutionally democratic republican form of government.

The Fourth Turning: Definitely a reality in 2022

That latter reality hangs by a thread. As US inflation continues to spike, Washington continues to pour our remaining oil resources on the dumpster fire that only they have caused. Result: the country and the stock market twist in the wind. Both await the election this fall of – hopefully – at least a working majority of non-RINO, non-Uniparty Republicans not yet colluding with the World Economic Forum (WEF) oligarchs.

We keep our fingers crossed here, stay mostly in cash, roughly 60%+ of our portfolios now. We opportunistically acquire fossil fuel stocks, look toward acquiring, belatedly, some physical silver and gold. And even some still-dodgy Bitcoin. After which, perhaps, we’ll consider ourselves ready to light out for the territories, like that 19th century fictional mastermind, Huckleberry Finn. Assuming any “territories” remain while our current Fourth Turning socio-economic debacle draws to an almost inevitably violent close.

Stay safe. We live in perilous times. America’s Federal government and many of its biggest state governments have been taken over by arrogant morons. They, like the fast-approaching month of April, will soon come in like idiots, babbling and strewing flowers. (With a hat tip to Edna St. Vincent Millay.)