Top 25 Red Flags to consider before you buy a ‘Green’ EV

WASHINGTON — For Joe Biden and the Democrats, electric vehicles (EVs) are the answer to climate change. Not unsurprisingly, EVs are also part of AOC’s “New Green Deal.” The problem: EVs are not all that efficient. Worse, to think they do not leave a carbon footprint serves as absolute proof that climate fanatics possess invincible stupidity. On the whole, they are as stupid as the woman who once went viral on the Internet saying, “I don’t need any farmers. I get my food from the grocery store.” And so, for the benefit of today’s grossly misinformed climatistas — as well as the legendary Grocery Store Lady — we at CDN offer you our Top 25 Red Flags to consider before you even think of buying a “green” EV.

The Top 25 Red Flags to consider before buying a so-called “green” EV

Note: The following list of Top 25 Red Flags is generally grouped around similar categories. But the list as a whole appears in no particular order of importance. Every consumer is different and has different priorities. But our Top 25 Red Flags should touch upon most of today’s consumer concerns when it comes to considering the purchase of a new or used EV.

25: EV Tax Credits and Government Subsidies

We begin our Top 25 Red Flags list with the seemingly forbidden topic of taxpayer subsidies for the EV industry. Whether you like EVs or not you, as an American taxpayer, are helping to promote them. On the front end of the deal manufacturers get government subsidies to produce them while on the rear end of the deal customers get tax credits to buy them.

It has been said that the average American would not even consider purchasing a Hybrid or EV vehicle without the government picking up some of the tab of making these vehicles upfront. Why should taxpayers subsidize these vehicles, since, even with current subsidies, only the wealthy can easily afford them.





24: EV Cabin Climate Control

Heating and cooling the occupants of an EV will cost you range off the battery. For example, those who live in the cold climates of the north, it is important to be warm as you travel in the cold. An EV has an electric heater that draws off of the battery. A gas engine vehicle uses the heat of the engine to heat the vehicle. These vehicles require no electricity other than a small amount driving a fan to move heat through the vehicle cabin. A logical question arises. How long will an EV battery last in bumper-to-bumper traffic? Particularly in a large city like Chicago in the middle of winter, with the outside temperature well below freezing? The answer: intuitively obvious. And a major Red Flag.

23: Electric Vehicles Can be Deadly Quiet

The first time I was ever almost hit by a car was by a Tesla backing up at a trade show. I should note that this car was one of the very first Tesla models for sale. At the time, Elon Musk had barely started his long march toward EV dominance. Back then, one could not hear an electric car rolling silently on a carpet. Since 2019, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) required EVs to make at least some noise when traveling slower than 18.6 miles per hour.

Back in 2014, TV’s “60 Minutes” found themselves in hot water for dubbing engine noises and a downshift on their Tesla Model S footage. The show later claimed they made an editing error. But typically, they intended to alter the truth of the matter.

Another factor that makes EVs deadly: First responders need to know how to work with EVs at accident scenes. Early models occasionally electrocuted firefighters as they worked to extricate trapped EV victims. Fire science courses now involve teaching first responders how to react to EV accidents based on information EV manufacturers provide.

22: Lithium: A “Mineral” Fuel, Not a Fossil Fuel

This most obvious yet unusual of our Top 25 Red Flags involves the crucial but misunderstood use of the metallic element Lithium in EVs. Lithium in its pure metallic form occurs a soft, silvery-white alkali metal that is both highly reactive and flammable. Lithium serves as the essential mineral in lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries due to its low electrode potential and low atomic mass. However, this provides it with a high charge and power-to-weight ratio, which makes today’s lithium-ion batteries more compact and powerful than previous rechargeable batteries.

The US Geological Survey reports the world’s most lithium-rich countries are Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Australia, and China but some were recently found in the State of Maine.

While science does not categorize metallic lithium as a fossil fuel, scientists regard it as a “limited” mineral. Lithium emerges from nature via an energy-intensive mining process. That means, essentially, that the extraction process of lithium may reduce potential climate benefits due to the energy required to isolate this metal.

21: Lithium Batteries: Resulting Toxic Waste Can Prove Dangerous

Poor handling of lithium batteries during the end-of-life cycle related to storage and disposal can increase risks such as fire and poisoning. Lithium-ion battery recycling, though difficult, shows promise of becoming a widespread practice. But, nationwide, few lithium-ion recycling facilities currently exist. Furthermore, only about 50% of these batteries are actually recyclable.

Current lithium-ion recycling efforts inspire some concerns. First, lithium-ion batteries can create a potential fire hazard. Next, some metals in lithium-ion batteries can prove toxic to the environment. And finally, lithium-ion batteries can become toxic to humans when broken or damaged.

20: Lithium Batteries: Expensive to Replace

Batteries degrade over time as a result of a phenomenon called “calendar aging.” Battery degradation depends on variables such as time, temperature and use. Batteries also do not like heat as much as cold. If an EV battery has issues within its manufacturer’s warranty — typically 8 years and 100,000 miles — you should get a replacement battery at no extra cost.

But even so, as time goes on, the range of your vehicle drops from its widely-touted 300 miles. Many owners justifiably find this annoying.

Outside of warranty terms, to replace one or more EV batteries can cost anywhere from 25% to 35% of your vehicle’s retail cost. Experts claim the costs range between $10,000-$25,000 in American dollars. EV owners are warned not to perform this maintenance themselves.

19: Charging Station Networks

Similar to the dawning of the era of gasoline-powered cars, owners quickly find they need convenient and reliable places to purchase fuel. Given the new technologies behind EVs, businesses, and indeed the nation itself, need to quickly develop a similar network of refueling stations nationwide. This issue remains one of the Top 25 Red Flags, given the concerns of new and potential EV owners who fear getting stranded in the American outback with no place to charge their battery packs. True, we can more and more charging stations popping up across America every day. But for the moment, these stations usually show up in heavily populated urban areas.

As they have already experienced with the lack of high-speed Internet connectivity over the years, those living in rural America will likely lag far behind urban America in adapting and using this latest new technology. For those who live in these parts of the country, ownership of an electric vehicle remains out of reach, due to its lack of practicality.

This year 2022 the Biden Administration announced nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations if the states meet certain conditions. Yet if past proves prologue, precious little money in such a program may go to government officials and bureaucracies before it finds its way to “shovel-ready” projects.

18: EVs are Heavy

EVs are heavier than gas-powered vehicles. EVs require a massive battery or battery-pack for power, and this power source can weigh thousands of pounds. Exceptions to this rule currently exist. For example, the Tesla Roadster achieved a surprising lightness in both form and function. Yet the allegedly forthcoming generation of electronic trucks may not prove nearly as lucky in this regard.

17: No DIY Repairs

The auto mechanics of the past have given way to the tech-savvy automotive technicians of today. Electronic measuring machines similar to those hooked up to our human bodies in hospitals have become more and more the norm for diagnosing vehicle problems. The idea of the unsophisticated “grease monkey” mechanic was rapidly replaced by today’s “computer geek” auto technician. And this shift proved necessary for servicing today’s EVs. Back in the day, many Americans could easily perform routine maintenance on their own vehicles, providing them with great personal satisfaction. Not to mention the original intention of saving a little money by doing it yourself (DIY). But today, when it comes to maintaining or repairing your own EV, many owners of these and other vehicles can no longer resort to DIY. For many modern vehicles, including EVs, you’ll need a degree in computer science.

16: An EV’s Range Is Less Than 300 Miles

Many EVs are sold with reassurance from a salesman who informs you the vehicle boasts a range of “about 300 miles.” Between electronic fill-ups. But a more honest sales pitch might proceed as follows. “You can expect your new vehicle to give you a range of about 300 miles when the car and its battery are both new.” This reflects the current reality. Namely that the range of your EV will prove best suited for drivers living in urban areas using the vehicle for short runs around town. Drivers in remote rural remote areas, however, may find this range unacceptable.

In either situation, however, EV drivers must still carefully plan their trips ahead of time and know where to find charging stations. Numerous reports note that EV drivers fear getting stuck somewhere in the outback when they run out of power and cannot find a charging station. For that reason alone, this issue ranks high among consumers’ Top 25 Red Flags when considering purchase of an EV.

15: Slow Charging Times

Reports on the amount of time it takes to charge an EV vary considerably. The time it takes to charge a given EV’s batteries can allegedly range from as little as 30 minutes to as much as 12 hours. Today, reports claim a typical full recharge takes about 8 hours. Variables include the size of the battery and the speed of the charging point. A typical electric car (60kWh battery) charges fully during an 8-hour work shift from empty-to-full with a 7kW charging point.

Charging technologies do continue to improve. But in current reality, EV carmakers and government officials who endorse EV technology as a good alternative to gas engine vehicles know that charging time remains their weakest argument at present. They know that until battery technologies and charging times improve, most American consumers will avoid purchasing these already expensive EVs.

14: Rapid Charging Can Damage Batteries

Rapid charging stations around major cities in the developing EV charging network report instances of battery damage in some EVs using these stations. These rapid charging stations can supposedly charge an EV in as little as 30 minutes. But when drivers apply this rapid charging technology to their EV batteries, this rapid charging methodology can sometimes degrade the battery more rapidly than expected: an expensive proposition. The cost of replacing EV batteries can create dismay and anger when drivers plug their EV car into a charging station that quickly ruins the life of their batteries or battery pack.

13: EV Batteries Wear Out

Back 25 years ago, young high schoolers were counseled that “battery engineer” would prove an up and coming career option in the future. Presumably, the futurists who made this prediction saw electric cars coming. But they also knew that the battery technology needed to mature. Researchers claim the average gasoline engine vehicle possesses a lifespan of 140,000 miles. But due to the newness of EV technology, no similar data yet exists for these vehicles. Additionally, no side-by-side comparisons exist to compare the overall costs of ownership with each of the two types of vehicles. Researchers suspect the cost of owning an EV could prove significantly higher than gas engine vehicles when such a study finally gets underway.

Vehicle reliability remains one of the most important factors when considering how to acquire affordable transportation. When it comes to new EV models and stats, data on the reliability of such vehicles remains sketchy and sparse.

12: High Price Tag

This remains one of the most persistent of our Top 25 Red Flags. Even with Federal subsidies, EVs remain considerably more expensive to purchase, own and operate when compared to many of today’s gas-powered vehicles. Sticker shock can prove a major deterrent for many consumers. True, the government provides a tax break of $7,500 to EV customers purchasing qualifying EV new vehicles. But even this reduced EV price tag still makes an EV cost about the same as a luxury gas engine vehicle. And how many Americans can routinely afford one of these? When your lifestyle goal involves owning and operating affordable transportation, you generally don’t consider a Cadillac, a Lincoln or a Lexus.

Some EV manufacturers at least remain aware of this problem. For that reason, they tried to respond with more scaled-down EV models. But they did not take hold in the market and the concept still remains iffy at best.

11: Fire Hazard

There have been numerous eye-catching reports of electric cars randomly catching catching fire. Which naturally makes this issue rank high in any consumer’s Top 25 Red Flags to consider when purchasing an EV. True, accidents have caused some of these fires as they sometimes do in gas-powered vehicles. But some EV fires ignited simply as the result of routine charging.

More problematic: Because all current EVs use lithium-based batteries, the frequency of EV fires remains higher than the frequency of fires in average gas engine vehicles. One helpful hint: Some people charge their EVs in their driveway rather than in an attached garage of their home. Just In Case. Prudence never hurts.

At any rate, prospective EV buyers may want to check a vehicle’s track record before committing to purchase.

10: Poor Acceleration

Tesla may have been the leader in the EV market but other big-name brands have since entered the field, sometimes awkwardly. But EV technologies have come a long way since then. One of the very first criticisms of new EV models involved their lack of pickup. Also termed “rate of acceleration,” this number generally involves measuring how fast a vehicle can accelerate from 0-60 mph. EV makers heard this complaint and responded. Performance-wise, most electric cars are quite fast nowadays.

A Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the fastest EVs today. It claims a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds. Most other manufacturer’s models come in between 2 to 3 seconds.

9: Lack of Inventory

EVs remain a relatively new concept, with technology improving rapidly from year to year. But one result of constant tinkering and improvement: supply often does not meet the demand. This means that finding an EV you desire may prove challenging. Add today’s inventory and product shortages in general, and you have an even bigger issue.

Then, there’s dealership location. Tesla only builds dealerships in large metropolitan areas. Other dealerships coming into the EV market after Tesla often maintain a low inventory of EVs due to production issues. Particularly those production issues due to chip shortages.

Some EV models simply lack depth of inventory. As we noted in an earlier report, the Rivian pickup truck is another example of a start-up EV that might prove hard to get. Rivian entered into an agreement with Amazon for $2.5 billion in funding. As a result, Amazon is first in line to acquire 100,000 electric vans. That means consumers may have a long wait before they get a chance to own this vehicle. Fortunately, EV pickup trucks are increasingly available from companies like Ford and Chevrolet.

9: Lack of Service Centers

As mentioned earlier, the ability of consumers to perform DIY repairs and maintenance on EVs remains quite limited. These vehicles require technicians specially trained in manufacturer’s service schools. Most general automotive repair businesses won’t touch these vehicles, as they know their technical limitations. Servicing EVs requires a special knowledge base, sometimes special tools, and usually, certification to do the work. Critics say the cost of maintenance and repairs on EVs either in or out of warranty can prove higher than usual when compared to repair averages in the traditional gas-powered fleet.

8: Engineering Architecture Changes

The nation’s power grid may not be able to handle millions of EVs charging in the future and require additional engineering of the power grid. The EV concept is relatively new in the last 20 years. Electric power companies in the country have to change and adapt to this lifestyle change as it becomes more prevalent.

Similarly, existing homes were not built with dedicated charging station lines to their garages or outside driveways. If you live in a rental property or condominium, you may not have a say in such a required building modification without cooperation from the landlord or condominium owner’s association.

7: High Electric Bills

If you are thinking going to an electric vehicle will end your problem with today’s high gasoline prices, think again. Whether you charge vehicle at home, or on your credit card at a public charging station, you may pay even more per mile in the long run. What you make up for in the price of gasoline will be offset by your likely dramatically increased electric bills. Even at 5 bucks a gallon, owning and driving an EV may very well cost you more. Considerably more.

6: Limited Cargo Capacity

Here’s a Red Flag few EV enthusiasts consider, at least at first. EVs offer very limited cargo capacity. The massive size of an EV’s battery or battery array takes up a good portion of the vehicle’s trunk and/or engine bay. In some crossover or hybrid EV models, this is less of an issue. But then again, those are not strictly EVs.

5: Climate Change and Carbon Footprint

Whether you consider electric generation by coal, nuclear, solar, or wind, all leave their mark on the earth. Fossil fuel-burning electric generation plants spew carbon and particulate emissions in the air. Nuclear electric plants create nuclear waste the industry cannot easily recycle. Such waste lives on as a contaminant for at least 4000 years. Even solar-powered electric energy has serious drawbacks. New evidence indicates that solar panels themselves contribute to global warming due to the reflected heat given off by the panels. Finally, wind-powered electric turbines are not recyclable. And they kill significant numbers of birds that fly into them. Even worse, they remain highly unreliable in peak power situations. In short, all current “green” methods generate pollutants that remain mostly unaddressed or misunderstood. But climate change dogma chooses to ignore these critical issues.

4: EVs Produce Zero Emissions? That’s a Lie.

It’s true that an EV doesn’t burn fossil fuel or put out emissions into the atmosphere. But we never seem to face the fact that the electric power enabling an EV to run will still be generated indefinitely by our current tried and true emissions-producing technologies. Solar and wind power simply cannot replace them in their entirety. To date, the majority of electric power still comes from burning fossil fuels in America. For that reason, to say an EV produces zero emissions is a lie. The emissions to make your electricity occurred before your trip began.

3: Insuring an EV

On average it costs 15% more to insure an EV over a gas engine vehicle. Publicly, insurance companies will say that’s because EVs cost more, damage more easily, and are more expensive to repair. But one must wonder if the lithium battery fires that occur randomly during charging might influence this higher cost as well. 2: EVs Resale Value is Questionable

Just like televisions and computers, evolving EV technologies mean that today’s state-of-the-art EV tech could prove outdated just two or three years down the road. Right now the demand for used gas engine vehicles has soared to an all-time high. That’s partially the result of a younger generation that struggles to get into slightly older reliable transportation at an affordable price point. This trend may soon carry over to EV models as well.

1: EV Parts are in Short Supply

Because of the newness of the EV technologies, EV parts can prove difficult to come by. This remains a serious drawback for anyone looking for reliable transportation or who needs to get back on the road as rapidly as possible.

“Climate Change” issues, real or imagined: Going beyond our Top 25 Red Flags

Beyond our Top 25 Red Flags, there are other major issues with EVs that involve the original impetus behind the creation of these vehicles: Climate change, whether real or imagined. But these issues involve complexities that climate change fanatics rarely note. One major issue involves the comparatively high cost and low driving range between recharges as we reference about. But we can see many other issues involving these vehicles that most new car buyers are not remotely aware of.

Bottom line: For current EVs to effectively replace gas engine-powered vehicles, they must function at least as well as today’s gas-powered cars. Fact is, they can’t. Longer term, we must also face the issue of resource depletion But we must examine it with logic and true science, not emotion. In short, current EV technologies may not really address “climate change” very well at all.

Future shock…

For example, both petroleum and lithium have a finite amount of availability on the earth. That means sooner or later, both will run out. For those who have studied and thought critically about the transportation problem, limited resources of fuels, and climate, many believe hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) vehicles are actually the best answer for the future of transportation. Yet these potential vehicles rarely interest those fixated on “climate change.” But they may offer significant improvements on the current lithium-ion battery conundrum.

The Toyota Mirai is one such vehicle that could fit the bill. It’s available right now for around $50,000. This vehicle takes hydrogen from a fuel tank and mixes it with air entering from the intake grille. Both meet in a Fuel Cell Stack. Inside, a chemical reaction involving the oxygen in the air and hydrogen fuel creates electricity. The only by-product resulting from this process is water. Similar to the Mirai are Tesla’s Model S, Honda’s Clarity, and Hyundai’s Nexo. All three vehicles offer a range greater than the limited 300-mile electric vehicle range before they require hydrogen refueling. Better yet, while current EVs require significant downtime for recharging, HFC vehicles do not.

The EV and alternative fuel vehicle debate remains active. As one result, we should remain aware that today’s solutions may pose tomorrow’s problems. That’s why our Top 25 Red Flags for those considering purchase of a current EV need further debate, discussion and research.