The original trade policy toward China is about to dramatically change.

WASHINGTON — In February 1972, President Richard Nixon traveled to China to normalize relations between the two countries. Nixon reasoned that improved trade would stabilize the relationship, lead to mutually beneficial actions, and avoid future conflicts. Today we see that line of reasoning ignored reality. It simply isn’t working, so let’s change it.

Nixon reasoned that if China became a trading partner with the US, they would be less likely to enter into a conflict. The reasoning was that if China relied on US markets to purchase a large portion of their output, they would not want to “bite the hand that feeds them.” In addition, if China was purchasing large amounts of food from the US to feed its citizens, they would want to disrupt that supply.

Economic dependency should mean less hostility.

If countries are economically dependent on each other, there is far less of a chance of a conflict. That is essentially the philosophy used after World War II with Japan and Germany. The US helped rebuild both former enemies and began trading, especially with Japan. As Japan’s economy grew, mostly by exporting to the US, Japan became an ally. So did Germany.

In 2001, China was allowed to enter the World Trade Organization (WTO) and they were given favored nation status which provides an economic benefit to new and developing economies. The US supported this move, again hoping that stronger economic ties would lead to stronger and far less hostile relationships.





Even though there was not a formal trade agreement, trade was encouraged. The trade was supposed to be free and fair, but the fair part never materialized. Every US president up to the Trump administration, allowed the unfair practices to continue.

In the automobile industry, we charged China a 12% tariff on cars produced there and sold in the US. China charged a 25% tariff on cars made in the US and sold in China. This imbalance resulted in China purchasing few of our cars, so not much of their money flowed into the US.

The US purchased many cars made in China, which meant our dollars flowed out of the country and into China. The result was a huge negative balance of trade which reached a peak in 2018 of over $400 billion.

Low wage rates attract US companies.

American companies were drawn to China because the labor force is very productive and initially their wage rate was more than 90% lower than the US wage rate. Much of US manufacturing left the US for China. Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work as planned.

As more production moved to China, including many much-needed medicines, the US realized that we had become dependent on a country that did not behave the way a partner should. Unlike Japan and Germany, China became hostile, very secretive and one-sided in their dealings.

Today we realize that the US has become too dependent on China. As a result of the Covid19 problem, many US manufacturers will stop producing in China and start producing in the US, although some companies may look to countries like Vietnam or Thailand.

The manufacturing that returns to the US will have to produce at costs that are not too much higher than the Chinese production cost. If they can’t do that, the higher prices for domestically produced goods may be resisted by consumers.

The only way to do that is to replace any labor-intensive manufacturing with capital intensive manufacturing. It is clear that the US can’t compete if the products are made using much higher priced domestic labor. The manufacturing will have to be capital intensive.

Robots will replace workers.

That means robots, artificial intelligence, and automation will be used in the factories. Instead of having 100 workers with basic equipment, the new factories will have 10 workers and 90 robots. This will keep the manufacturing cost down.

Fortunately, when Congress cut tax rates in 2018. The rates were cut for the middle class to stimulate demand, but the rates were also cut for high-income earners and corporations. That creates large amounts of new capital that will be used to build these new factories.





While the effects of Covid19 have been devasting, one positive result will be that we change our relationship with China. President already began this transition in 2016. The virus has sped it up. In the future, the US will not be dependent on China for many vital products.

This dramatic change will be good for the US.