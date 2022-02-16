The Fed, Putin, continue to drive Wall Street. Stocks yo-yo day after day

WASHINGTON – Tuesday stock market action gave us all a nice rest from the regular daily hammering we’ve experienced since the New Year began. Putin and the Fed continue to drive investor bets and market averages alike as CNBC duly noted after Tuesday’s closing bell. And as Putin and the Fed go, so go US markets as stocks yo-yo relentlessly day after day. Without any conviction at all.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the first day in four on Tuesday after Russia appeared to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine, cooling geopolitical tensions that have knocked the stock market down the last three days.

“The Russian Defense Ministry said it had begun returning some troops to deployment bases after training exercises near the Ukrainian border.

“The Dow jumped 422 points, or 1.2%, helped by a 3.7% jump in Boeing. The S&P 500 climbed 1.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.5%. All three major benchmarks were down in the three prior sessions. The S&P 500 is about 7% from its record high. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 rallied 2.8% on Tuesday.”





Putin does more to damage markets by doing less

So the media claimed Tuesday that Putin has pulled back his forces a bit (maybe) and Mr Market used this as an excuse to rejoice. But, like us, the Twin Tylers of ZeroHedge aren’t so sure about this latest positive political narrative, given that the Biden Junta badly needs good news whether it actually exists or not.

“Putin folds and the stock market rejoices, crude sees its geopolitical risk premium cut, safe-haven bonds and bullion are sold, but bitcoin gets a strong bid… then Biden steals the jam out of the market’s donut….

“As Europe opened and reports came out that Putin was withdrawing some troops, futures exploded higher. Then the record PPI [Producer Price Index] print hit and stocks stalled into the cash open, where they were bought… everything was awesome until Biden spoke late on and said “a Russia attack on Ukraine is still very much a possibility… and Russian troops are very much in a threatening position” and that sent stocks lower fast…and then a massive buying program stepped in and ripped everything to the highs of the day… Small Caps and Nasdaq outperformed, Dow lagged but still managed to gain over 1%…”

More smoke and mirrors from the Invisible Man inhabiting the White House. But you can’t really blame Slow Joe. He just reads what the Junta shoves under his nose at the behest of Acting President Obama and his seditious friends.

But, back to ZH, this time addressing the main reason for why investors watch stocks yo-yo each and every day

“It seems everyone forgot about the hotter than expected PPI print which left rate-hike odds up near cycle highs with a 60% chance of a 50bps hike in March holding steady…”

Yup. ZH regarded Tuesday’s modest and likely maskless Wall Street party as suspicious, given that the Fed’s latest pronouncements on the economy, interest rates, etc. were due mid-afternoon the following day. Which, by gosh, is today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

So forget Putin. At least for now. Right on schedule at 2 p.m. today, the Fed offered a joyless economic report. It indicated that the “PPI print” remained on the nasty side of inflationary. For which reason our always decisive central bankers did the usual tap dance about what the they would do and how they’d do it in order to save us all.

“Federal Reserve officials set plans into motion at their most recent meeting to begin raising interest rates and shed the trillions of dollars in bonds on the central bank balance sheet, according to minutes released Wednesday.

“Some officials at the meeting expressed concerns over financial stability, saying that loose monetary policy could be posing a substantial risk.

“They indicated that interest rate hikes likely are on the way soon, and they said the unwind of the bond portfolio could be aggressive.”

Wall Street’s reaction? Stocks yo-yo. Down.

Notice how those interest rate hikes are always “on the way soon.” But then fail to materialize, until maybe next time. It’s as if the Fed is hoping against hope they’ll be able to report noticeably declining inflation, well, maybe next month. So they don’t have to make draconian interest rate hikes, which will instantly tank US stocks. Big time.

But that said,

“Participants observed that, in light of the current high level of the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings, ‘a significant reduction in the size of the balance sheet would likely be appropriate,’ the meeting summary stated.

“The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee decided after the two-day session that it would not raise interest rates yet but strongly indicated a hike is on the way as soon as March.

“In addition, the committee set out procedures for how it will start unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists largely of bonds it has purchased in an effort to drive down rates and stimulate growth.

“March is also the month when the asset purchase program is set to end, though some members at the meeting were hoping for a faster conclusion. Instead, the committee set forth a path in which the Fed will buy $20 billion in Treasurys over the next month and nearly $30 billion in mortgage-backed securities.”

The Fed and its never-ending “Interest Rate Process”

Sometimes the Fed’s deliberations in times of economic turmoil remind me of the so-called “Middle East Peace Process,” which process lasted the better part of 40 years until the unheralded Trumpsters managed to conclude it successfully. Simply by getting everyone on the same page.

But actually doing something in Washington will inevitably piss some key group off. So decisions get put off indefinitely, papered over by mealy-mouthed promises that are reiterated nearly verbatim for month after month.

What the Fed needs to do is terminate the bond buying rather than stretching it out, and doing that first, watching what this does to influence interest rates in and of itself. That would provide ample evidence for what they need to do next and how much they need to do it. Dropping the bond-buying program over the next 4-6 weeks would likely put continuing pressure on interest rates, most notably the 10-year government bond. The yield on this influential bond, which is a main influence on mortgage rates, finally topped 2% late last week for the first time in a long time. Interest rates, in effect, have already “been raised” and will continue to go up as a result of terminating all that bond buying the Fed is scared to let go of.

The Fed should finish selling off its bond inventory BEFORE jacking interest rates skyward

So let’s see how far this simple act alone will get us before heading down the road Paul Volcker – with somewhat more necessity – traveled at the turn of 1980. If the Fed actually does something – like halting those bond purchases, that in and of itself may end up cutting the inflation rate down rather quickly, likely eliminating most of the need for formal interest rate hikes.

But the Dems don’t want this in an election year. And there you have the real reason for the Fed’s continuous tap dancing. Like the CDC and the WooFloo, nobody in Washington, including the Fed, likes to tell us the truth. Because we can’t handle the truth. Right?

And that’s why the “MSM and Tech companies control what you hear and see trying to push their beliefs and narrative on everyone,” according to ZH.

Anyhow, that’s also why we get another reversal day like Wednesday. All three major averages are down roughly 0.25% as of 3 p.m., an hour before the closing bell. Traders are selling, but still trying to digest the real meaning of today’s exercise in FedSpeak. I’d look for selling to suddenly intensify during the last 15 minutes of today’s trading session. That’s when the reactive dump-a-thons by ETFs, large hedge funds and other assorted big-money dudes usually happens. We predicted an unpleasant February. And we seem to be getting it good and hard.

The Fed + Putin = Yo-yo market action. Mostly down.

I’d be delighted to be wrong. This is getting tiresome.