The Edge of Chaos: February outlook for US stocks

WASHINGTON – Baffled by this market’s action in recent weeks, I reluctantly sold down much of our collective portfolio and hunkered down mostly in cash. It’s the prudent thing to do in a market that’s been hammered as hard as this one has in January. As a result, these columns have been pretty scarce recently. When you’re hunting for answers, there’s no point in making unsupported conclusions, right? Fortunately for both you and me, in a Sunday (January 30) column—“At the Edge of Chaos” – posted at Stockcharts.com, longtime investing guru Joe Duarte may be onto something useful here. At least pertaining to the wisdom or foolishness of investing in US stocks right now.

Take a look at this excerpt. It’s well worth reading.

At the Edge of Chaos

“Boy, it’s getting bearish out there, with panicky headlines just as the options market is signaling that a possible pause in the selling is materializing. In other words, the stock market may be setting up for a bounce.

“Sure, it seems as if the Federal Reserve has just about killed the bull market. And nowhere is this more visible than in the market’s breadth, at least until the buyers, or more likely the short sellers that covered their bearish bets aggressively, came in on 1/28/22. So, again, it’s worth asking ‘are we in a bear market?’ And the answer is that, based on the recent action in the New York Stock Exchange Advance Decline line (NYAD), maybe bear market is too strong a word, but bearish trend is a highly accurate description of the moment.





“At the same time, this market is so incredibly oversold that, if Friday’s bounce continues, even a short-term rally if it takes hold, will likely be with such force that it will be nothing short of spellbinding. As a result, investors should acquire a trader’s mindset, which adheres to the following principles:

“—Don’t fight the Fed.

“—Don’t fight the market’s momentum.

“—If a stock does not get stopped out, keep it until the stop gets hit.

“—Look for areas of relative strength in the market as this is where the new leaders will come from.

“—Consider options instead of stocks to reduce risk of loss while participating in any potential upside if the market bounces in the short term.

“—Keep a short-term outlook on any new trade.

“—Welcome to the Edge of Chaos:

“‘The edge of chaos is a transition space between order and disorder that is hypothesized to exist within a wide variety of systems. This transition zone is a region of bounded instability that engenders a constant dynamic interplay between order and disorder.’ – Complexity Labs”

No hot stock tips here. But Joe offers a set of pretty reasonable criteria here for confused investors looking (carefully) forward.

So we rebuilt our own current investing goals based on Joe’s sensible advice.

First, to look at reasonable re-entry points, particularly for re-acquiring stocks we might have been forced to dump recently to preserve capital.

Second, To look further down the 2022 road for potential bargains now that the out-of-control juggernaut launched by America’s Socialist Party appears sidelined, at least for the moment.

Avoiding the Edge of Chaos: General observations on the current market tone

In general, except for brief periods of time in 2008-2009, it’s generally best to stay fully invested. At least as much as possible. Often, after a stock market squall – or even after a selling tsunami like the one we experienced in January – being completely out of the market risks missing an almost inevitable, big-time bounce that usually replaces the selling panic.

We may not quite have that situation here yet. Other investing gurus warn us that this week’s employment / unemployment numbers may prove staggeringly bad, rocking markets once again. But once most aspects of January’s selling / shorting panic subside, we should enjoy a tradable, if not an investible bottom. Which means we’ll have time to rebuild some of our portfolios. That might help us avoid missing an energetic rally that could help us rebuild our damaged portfolios and regain at least some of those January losses.

A tale of two charts

Our favorite pair of indicator charts seem to say we could already do a bit of nibbling this week. But initially, we’ll only have the battered shares of some great companies on our tasting menu. For example, the recent wild adventure experienced by passengers riding the VIX volatility index seems as if that measure wants to sail in calmer waters this week, as you can see in the current chart, pulled Tuesday afternoon via Stockcharts.com.

Meanwhile, the vastly oversold condition marked by the latest, sharp bottom line on the McClellan Oscillator chart, seems ready to break above the zero (neutral) line, perhaps today or tomorrow. However, fingers crossed. As you can also see, two earlier rally attempts failed quickly and miserably before the recent spike up.

What stocks are we looking to reacquire? (For now)

Among other investments we discarded before jumping in our foxholes recently, were a few of our beloved, yet always dangerous techs. After dumping them all, we’ve slowly begun re-entry into Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Both stocks – particularly Broadcom – got eviscerated in the relentless January tech crash. Apple has begun to snap back nicely, aided and abetted by surprisingly the great numbers the company reported last week.

Meanwhile, Broadcom – which we dumped a couple of weeks ago with great reluctance, even as we took outsized profits in the shares – had taken an over 100 point beating. By selling early in the game, we missed most of this huge decline.

The selling panic in these shares seems nearly complete now. So we decided to start nipping back into the shares. But only one share at a time, the way we built our small position the last time. Going all in on pricey and volatile shares like AAPL (~$174 last time we looked) or AVGO (~$580 last time we looked) via a single purchase order can be small investor suicide.

On the other hand, holding only small positions in shares like these at times like these either allows you to wait out the next storm, if and when it occurs. Or it can provide you with a starter position if the great bull market returns again.

Never “misunderestimate” the utter stupidity and ideological rigidity of Socialist / Globalist Washington

Sadly, this year, under our pathologically stupid current governing class, economic misery could very likely continue indefinitely. If so, chaos could return again and again, damaging shares every time. We live in very uncertain times as our “elected” government officials continue to keep the average American citizen perpetually perched at the edge of chaos. So big, bullish bets right now without some reason for forward-looking optimism could prove almost fatally foolish.

As for us, we’ll keep nibbling on AAPL, AVGO, IBM (NYSE: IBM), and other likely survivors. These include a couple of Big Oils. These include Exxon-Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and our favorite refiner, Valero (NYSE: VLO). Sadly, however we may have missed the train on that one. It continues to soar Tuesday and we don’t chase stocks.

Anyhow, little tiny steps back in for now. We also continue to hold our precious, hugely high-yielding preferred stocks. We do so even though the current rising interest rate environment is now taking a toll on these shares. Why? Because, like bonds, when interest rates go up, the price of preferred stocks almost invariably goes down.

Fingers crossed.

