Thanksgiving Day 2020 stock market hours and settlement dates

WASHINGTON – Thanksgiving Day 2020 is nearly upon us. We can all give thanks that we’ve actually survived to celebrate anything at this point. Meanwhile, President Trump pardoned a pair of turkeys Tuesday in a traditional but always tongue-in-cheek White House tradition. (Expect to hear from PETA on this barbaric ceremony.) That semi-oficially kicks off this year’s long Thanksgiving Weekend holiday, a time for celebrating our freedoms each year with friends and family. It also serves as a prelude to the Thanksgiving Day 2020 stock market trading and settlement day schedules. Of which, more anon.

To give thanks, or not to give thanks

Unfortunately, several of the nation’s Blue State governators have already declared family Thanksgiving gatherings largely verboten. Unless, of course, your gathering numbers 10 or less (6 in at least one state). And unless family and guests sit at least 6 feet away from each other; keep their masks on while trying to sneak turkey and stuffing underneath; and wipe off serving pieces with disinfectant each time someone uses them.

It’s all asinine, of course, but that’s what it’s come to in the awful, contentious year of 2020. Watch for some Blue State idiots to try to cancel Christmas next. It’s something they’ve wanted to do for at least 2 decades. Maybe now is the time to go in for the kill.

But Christmas and Christmas trading schedules are the topic of a future rant. I’m done with this one right now. So it’s time to get back to what this article is here for. Like any Federal holiday, Thanksgiving Day is a day off from stock market action as we pay attention to our beleaguered families for a change. And as we try to have some fun, governators permitting.





With that, here’s the Thanksgiving Holiday trading schedule for US stocks this year, including key items like settlement dates and trading hours.

Thanksgiving Day 2020 Stock Market Trading Schedule and Settlement Dates



Thursday, November 26, 2020

All U.S. markets are closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

No Pre-Market or After Hours trading sessions will take place.

At most brokerages, requests to move money received after the standard cut-off times on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, will not be processed until Friday, November 27, 2020. Check with your broker for specific details.

Friday, November 27, 2020

Trading day, but EARLY CLOSING . U.S. equity, option, and corporate bonds markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

. U.S. equity, option, and corporate bonds markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET. All U.S. fixed income markets close at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Pre-Market trading takes place at the usual times. After Hours trading begins at 1:05 p.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Equity orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Friday, November 27, 2020 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Monday, November 30, 2020

Global Markets

Canadian markets are open as usual on Thursday, November 26, 2020 and Friday, November 27, 2020.

***

That’s it for this year’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 stock market trading schedule and holiday break on Wall Street. We may or may not see you Wednesday or Friday, but we’ll be back next week to present the next thrilling episode of the weirdes trading year since, well, at least 2008. If not 1987 or 1929.

