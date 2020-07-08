Surviving the Covid 19 crisis: Make adjustments, choose to stay motivated

WASHINGTON – By now, most people realize there is no certain end in sight for this difficult Year of Covid 19. One day, coronavirus numbers go down. Then, the government announces a new surge in cases, with numbers rapidly going up. Uncertainty can cause us to feel down or anxious. But while feeling this way is one choice, we do have others. We all have to make adjustments. But there are ways each of us can continue to survive each day and get through the ongoing Covid 19 crisis until we hear the all-clear signal.

The choice I’m making for myself — and in guiding my clients — is to focus on staying motivated and remaining productive. While we all must make adjustments in life, health, and business, we must also hold onto whatever positives we can find.

Make adjustments and choose to stay motivated to survive the Covid 19 crisis

To help accentuate the positives, here are five easy-to-follow tips.

Don’t be a news junkie. If you’re addicted to the news, there’s a good chance you’re feeling down these days. To change your trajectory, try to minimize the amount of time you spend listening to or watching the news. Don’t watch before you go to sleep. Otherwise, the inevitable negatives you’ll see are what you’ll be processing the whole night through. Set goals each day. Even if your productivity is not at its peak right now, the sense of accomplishment you gain through the things that you do will still feel good. That remains true no matter how small your accomplishments may seem. Make sure you take breaks throughout the day. While working at home can prove difficult for some (as in ability to focus and remain disciplined), overworking can prove a real issue for others. Making a schedule and keeping it can help you integrate your work and personal life. Watch your energy level. Be aware when you feel depleted — or energized. That way, you can make the appropriate adjustments to remain on a successful path. Plan FaceTime or Zoom calls. These can help you stay socially and professionally connected.

Try to remain physically fit as well. Even if your local gym remains closed

Finally, be sure to take care of your physical fitness. Due to the Covid 19 crisis, many of us have not been to the gym for weeks if not months. Unsurprisingly, thislengthy layoff can take a toll on both your health and your attitude.





So if you can spare some room in the house, try to create at least a modest at-home fitness area. Order a mat, some hand weights, and bands for strengthening the legs. You can easily find online fitness classes that can serve as your virtual trainer. Or you can even make up your own routine.

Meanwhile, be sure to follow state and local guidelines with regard to social distancing and other Covid 19 requirements. And try to do something every day to help yourself stay healthy.

