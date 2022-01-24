WASHINGTON – Futures bets Sunday evening showed US stock averages looking to get back into green ink territory Monday morning. But instead, for a variety of reasons, investors awoke, checked their machines and were horrified to see US stocks in a waterfall decline. Even worse, tech-heavy NASDAQ losses are now the worst, percentage wise, since the Great Recession. And today’s losses are trying to catch up to that dismal earlier benchmark.

CNBC has the Monday morning market box scores as the waterfall decline continues in US stocks

“U.S. stocks fell Monday following the S&P 500′s worst week since March 2020, as investors awaited more corporate earnings results and a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1,030 points, or 3%, falling for a seventh straight day. The S&P 500 shed 3.7%. The benchmark is down more than 10% from its intraday high. The Nasdaq Composite declined 4.5%, falling deeper into correction territory.

“The market action Monday followed a brutal week on Wall Street in the face of mixed company earnings and worries about rising interest rates.





“Monday’s pullback put the S&P 500 down more than 11% this month, on pace for its worst monthly decline since March 2020 and worst January performance ever. The Dow was also headed for its biggest one-month loss since March 2020, falling more than 8%. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, has dropped roughly 16% in January and is on pace for its worst month since October 2008 — when it plunged 17.7%.”

Over to StockCharts

In the public information pages of Stockcharts.com, one of that services participating gurus, Tom Bowley, warned last December that the stock market tea leaves predicting 2022 looked a bit cloudy. Today’s waterfall decline would seem to confirm this. We’ve bolded a key line in his observations below.

“As we move into 2022, not much has changed. Inflation remains a big problem; Wall Street is taking notice and moving much more decisively into defensive areas. Over the past month, the benchmark S&P 500 has rallied strongly and set new all-time closing highs. But there’s been one major change this time: defensive sectors have led the rally, and that’s NEVER a good thing….

“Keep in mind that our four defensive sectors are consumer staples (XLP), real estate (XLRE), utilities (XLU) and health care (XLV). These four groups are in spots 1 through 4 over the past month. Defensive groups frequently lead when the stock market is weak, but rarely do they lead when the stock market is strong. Wall Street is losing confidence in this bull market rally…. and so should we.”

Recalling his December comments today, Bowley fleshes out his observations a bit further.

And a bit more unpleasantly.

“Yes, I believe we’re in a cyclical bear market. I began discussing bearish signals back in November and those only intensified as we neared year-end. You don’t need to see a twister in your dining room to realize a storm is approaching.”

In one of their typical, signature understatements, the Twin Tylers over at ZeroHedge opined even more darkly on Mr Market’s relentless search for a near term bottom. Their column today described today’s continuing waterfall decline as a

“Commenting on today’s market technicals, SpotGamma [“SG,” a technical service] writes that Friday’s expiration leads to a reduction in gamma, but we still anticipate high volatility for today. Resistance [in the S&P 500 average] is at 4400 followed by 4453. Support lies at 4356 and 4330. We are now clearly below both supports.

“As SG warns, ‘This is a very fragile, unstable market which is likely prone to large, directional swings…’”

This gets a little techie at this point. But what it means for non-code-crunchers like you and me is this. (As we duly noted in this column.) Friday’s triple witching options expiration trading, already heavily biased in favor of put buyers, short-sellers and plain old sellers, reached a hideous, bearish crescendo late last week. And that horrible action is stretching into today and perhaps longer as funds, institutions and average investors and traders continue to puke out stocks – and bonds – like there’s no tomorrow. Particularly those high-flying NASDAQ tech which are thudding down to earth now faster than Wile E. Coyote accelerates in one of his classic cliff dives.

Head for the hills?

We decided late last week, and again today, that it might be best to simply dump many of the holdings in our portfolios. Particularly, our heretofore high-performing tech-centric NASDAQ holdings. These got the heave-ho before they became NASDAQ losses. That’s something we rarely do, preferring to wait out various market storms, which, over time, is often the best tactic for longer-term investors.

But the recent action in US stocks looks extraordinarily ominous, particularly in light of continuing insane Covid overreactions by the Federal government, and the deliberate, anti-capitalist bias of the Biden “administration.” That out-of-touch junta runs via remote control as directed by the Obama Cadre, the Soros lackeys and the Davos thugs. This gang of smarter-than-you-or-I thugs is currently looking another international disaster (Ukraine) in the face.

The Washington Combine, already in trouble due to wildly out-of-control inflation and current and looming product shortages and escalating violence in the streets presents a perfect storm for stocks. And, to mix this metaphor, we’re not clear how investors can dodge this disaster tsunami without pretty much selling. And then getting out of the way before the big wave hits.

The Wrap…

We’re pretty much on board with Tom Bowley on how best to handle this perfect incoming storm / tsunami. Bowley reached a conclusion this morning that we’d begun to form ourselves over the past weekend.

“…Technical analysis is all about managing risk. It helps me determine how much risk I’m willing to take. Given everything going on in the market right now, I’ll sit it out. Cash is a position and a darn good one right now for traders.”

Yep.

UPDATE: In an astonishing turn of events, all three major averages reversed their massive decline late Monday afternoon to close just a smidgen in the green. Less than a percent, but they closed in the green. The McClellan Oscillator may have hit the “extreme oversold” button some time today which likely triggered the snapback reversal.

On the other hand, this surprise move doesn’t negate what we wrote about earlier today. Markets remain treacherous, techs remain poisoned, banks have been hit hard, and many sectors will continue to suffer. Traders may be anticipating some sign of moderation from the still-threatening Federal Reserve, which meets this week. Stay tuned.