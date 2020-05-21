Stock market trading schedule for Memorial Day Weekend, 2020

WASHINGTON – It’s likely that all across the country, this year’s Memorial Day parades, commemorations and celebrations will range from muted to small to non-existent, courtesy of the Wuhan coronavirus crisis. (Social distancing, of course.) Nonetheless, it’s still a Federal holiday this year, meaning we all get a day off work (as if…) and even the US stock market trading schedule will get an adjustment. But let’s also not forget. Memorial Day is also a day of remembrance.

Indeed, even though it’s unlikely that we’ll have many local Memorial Day shindigs across the country, we should all remember to at least take a moment this coming Monday to honor the memory of those brave members of the US Armed Forces who gave their lives to preserve our freedoms.

And it’s during this unusually chaotic year 2020 that we should resolve to pitch in and continue to do our part to retain those freedoms rather than abandon them to socialism, which, as always, will strive to eliminate freedom entirely. It’s our job now. Maybe that’s the best way of all to honor our departed military brothers and sisters.

As for this weekend’s stock market trading schedule, traders and investors should know when they can or can’t invest over the 3-day Memorial Day holiday period. Here’s the deal.





Memorial Day Weekend Stock Market Trading Schedule

Friday, May 22, 2020

U.S. Fixed Income markets close early, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Monday, May 25, 2020

All U.S. markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no Pre-Market or After Hours trading sessions.

Equity Market Settlement Schedule:

Trade Date Settlement Date Thursday, May 21, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Canadian markets

Canadian markets will open for trading as usual Monday, May 25, 2020.

That’s all for now. Meanwhile, the CDN crew wishes all our readers a pleasant, safe and enjoyable Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.

— Headline image: The “President’s Own” United States Marine Band performs at the Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater during a Memorial Day observance event, May 25, 2015. Photo by Spc. Cody W. Torkelson. US Government image in the public domain. Via Wikipedia entry on Memorial Day.