Russia vs Ukraine + Ontario crackdown on truckers = Wall Street Crash

WASHINGTON – Negative headlines — which, in the current fake news environment are ALWAYS negative — now prove far more dangerous to stocks than disappointing earnings or nasty-looking charts. Look no further than this past Friday’s miserable stock market nosedive. Why? More negative news on Canada’s increasing tilt against its demonstrating truckers in Ontario and elsewhere as Canadian PM Justin Castreau ramps up his drive to embrace Klaus Schwab-style globalist totalitarianism. Then there’s that Russia vs Ukraine mess, which, we’re assured by the breathless media blabbermouths, will erupt into war. Soon. Both ongoing political charades resemble kabuki theater productions. They indicate yet again that the US, Canada and the West in general have begun their Long March toward a horrible new reality. The harmonic convergence of these two developing catastrophes resulted in a horrendous Wall Street Crash Friday.

Of course, spiking interest rates didn’t help. But that family budget-busting story isn’t immediately threatening to the pols and their media shills. So let’s get to today’s main market story lines.

We’ll start with CNBC.

That business network’s top Friday headline screamed:

“Stocks slid on Friday as increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia sent oil spiking and led investors to dump risky assets like equities.





“Shares were mostly flat on the day until Ukraine-related headlines in afternoon trading caused traders to dump stocks and buy Treasuries.

“The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 3%, while the S&P 500 was down 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 527 points, or 1.5%.

“Stocks moved sharply lower in afternoon trading after a jump in oil prices that appeared to be tied to increased concerns about Russia taking military action against Ukraine.

“With about 2 hours left to the trading day, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing that there were signs of Russian escalation at the Ukraine border and that it was possible that an invasion could take place during the Olympics, despite speculation to the contrary.

“Both the U.S. and U.K. have called for their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Be very afraid, eh?

This Russia vs Ukraine stuff is pretty scary, eh? Particularly since both we, our adversaries and pretty much anyone around the world with a TV set or a radio knows by now that the US is currently run by a headless, multiparty Marxist-globalist junta. It’s allegedly run by our current, empty-headed excuse of a falsely elected “president.”

Does Putin have a free hand?

The current White House Resident’s once-and-future opponent, Vlad “The Impaler” Putin is not a nice guy. But he’s not a fool. He can see a clear road ahead for reviving, bit by bit, all the territory the old Soviet Union lost when its weak, Biden-like, octenagarian-centric bureaucracy suddenly collapsed overnight. Now, he sees, it may be America’s turn to collapse just as quickly. Meanwhile, the Europeans are assuming their usual supine position toward Russia.

Castreau’s Canada, Maoist dominated Australia and and a New Zealand debilitated by the cavalier ineptitude of their Wicked Witch PM are all run by pandemic-crazed monsters seeking complete control of their Deplorables. Now add America completely lawless rump bureacracy, save for those doltish Obama retreads running Joe “Robbie the Robot” Biden. And, well, why not invade Ukraine. The West will bravely yell and scream, but as usual, they’ll do little to nothing concrete. So what, Vlad worry?

Back in the Divided States of America

Back home here in the Divided States of America, mass quantities of overpaid, Washington-based clowns have resumed setting America and Americans back on the Road to Oblivion, irrelevancy, and an untried but new, exciting offshoot of Feudalism. That journey had begun under Barack Hussein Obama, America’s first Marxist president. And it would have been in its final stages now if that charlatan, Donald Trump, hadn’t been elected over the world’s smartest woman. But now, with Obama and his minions effectively manning the central control room, their long-delayed end-game is in progress. Soon, our betters and our enemies get to tell us what to do. All the time. Or else. A true workers’ paradise is at hand.

All of this is why Putin may actually invade Ukraine, maybe sooner rather than later. Or maybe Wednesday this week. And why not? He wants his Russian Empire back. What better time to do it than when most Western governments are far more interested in seeing how much totalitarianism they can get away with because Covid and stuff.

So what does this have to do with stocks?

Just watch what happens to your portfolio if that bright red RUSSIA INVADES light starts flashing this week.

Voilà! Headline risk.

More on Canadian Emperor Justin “The Unjust” Castreau and his fake “defense” of Ottawa and Ontario elitists

Meanwhile, “Justin Time” Trudeau, the late Fidel’s alleged bastard kid, is in full panic mode. He’s pulling out all the stops, legal and otherwise, to throw half the nation’s truckers in jail and confiscate their trucks. Because Covid. Or something. So much for getting that supply chain moving.

In response, Canada’s truckers have mounted the biggest, most elaborate and thus far the most effective opposition to Canada’s current dictator. It looks like they have glimpsed at last that endless vaxxing, endless masking and endless and likely illegal “Covid vax passports” are merely the unconstitutional opening gambit of the anointed elites’ drive toward a faux socialist dictatorship of, by and for only the mega-rich.

Realignment time?

Justin somehow won Canada’s most recent election and used his (somewhat fishy) victory to cobble together a minority government. Which, of course, for a globalist-leftist like Justin, means a minority government that gets to exercise dictatorial power over its hapless citizens. And if those rubes don’t like it, the punishment will continue until they do. (Reminds us of today’s DC “majority” in Congress.) And if those rubes don’t like it, the punishment will continue until they learn to love Big Brother.

In the US, Canada and elsewhere throughout the West, weak-kneed governments that don’t believe in liberty and refuse to hear the people who allegedly elected them, are always happy to cave in to the demands of Antifa and BLM types. Not to mention hordes of illegals. But talk to actual working-class and middle-class citizens? No. Hell no. They’re all right-wing terrorists, racists and bigots, right? Even though these terrorists are union dudes (or disillusioned soccer moms) who tend to vote liberal rather than conservative, eh? Say, didn’t the US Democrats and Canadian Laborites once support union workers like these? So much for the proletariat, eh? Maybe it’s time for these real proles to finally switch sides. Maybe that’s what they’re doing in Canada right now.

Vax-passport nonsense only the beginning of a new, repressive regime

So Friday, Trudeau’s allies in Ontario’s provincial government prepared to destroy those genuinely mostly peaceful protesting truckers, as the Twin Tylers of ZeroHedge explain below.

“Ontario declared a state of emergency Friday morning to empower law enforcement to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge — the busiest commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Canada — and the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, warning truckers who continue to block the Ambassador Bridge they will be punished if they don’t leave. Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that the federal government is enacting new powers to end the blockade. He said protesters would be slapped with hefty fines (amounting to $78,800) and jail time, according to Bloomberg.

“‘Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living,” said Ford. “It does not outweigh our right to get food across our borders, your right to make a political statement.’”

Worse than Russia vs Ukraine, the West’s totalitarian elites have jumped the shark times 10. Is there an easy fix? Sure…

Look closer at this horrendous supply chain nightmare that never needed to happen. It’s easy to see how the totalitarian vax-passport border snafu created by both the US and Canadian governments was already slowing down US and Canadian truckers at least as bad as the Canadian truckers’ demo is now. But say. One bold move could end this all. We can all step back from The Edge of Chaos: February outlook for US stocks together.

White House Resident Joseph The Brainless (or his spokesrobots) could simply declare America’s border vax-passport blockade has reached a successful conclusion. So it’s no longer needed.

That way, neither Canadian nor American truckers would have to observe this bureaucratic “science” to get in and out of the US anymore. You know, like normal times. But now, what about the Canadian side of this equation.

With Biden dropping US vax passport requirements, at least for commercial truckers, Justin The Great could throw up his hands and blame his soon-to-be sudden shift in Covid policy on Slow Joe. He could claim he now had no choice but to cancel Canada’s vax-passport requirement for truckers on the Canadian side of the border as well. A pox on America for such anti-science idiocy. But what’s a poor minority Canadian PM to do against that big bully to the South. The CBC would go along with the story, and all would be well.

Extending a simple socio-economic fix

And maybe the vax-passport erasure could also be applied to American citizens who might want to attend Canada’s famous summer drama fests, the Shakespeare Festival and the Shaw Festival, without needing stupid vax-passports to cross the border or attend performances. And maybe not even have to wear stupid, useless, glasses-steaming masks.

Perhaps Canadians might be able to come over here, too, to enjoy the warmer climes of Florida and Arizona. They could even get medical treatment in Buffalo and Rochester, New York that Canada’s much touted national health insurance regime won’t provide. Businesses would prosper on both sides of the border. Tax revenues, the left’s life blood, would soar. Justin and Joe would be heroes. The media would tell us this every day. Including the days leading up to Election 2022 in the US.

Yes, businesses on both sides of the border could be saved. The middle-class could get back to making the US and Canadian economies sing again. Tax revenues on both sides of the border would magically increase, providing all the socialists, globalists and armies of Soros and Klaus Schwab lackeys vastly bigger hordes of taxpayer money to squander. BLM leaders could acquire even more multimillion dollar gated mansions.

Simple. Easy.

But George and Klaus wouldn’t approve

But we won’t hold our breath. Look for Canada’s real terrorists – its left-wing government “officials” and official goon squads – to begin the violence soon. And blame it on that stupid proletarian band of truckers. They’re waging an “insurrection,” after all, right? (Where have we heard that word before?) Watch out for a similar hoax to unfold in Canada soon. Sadly, it’s a movie we don’t need to see again. In Canada, no less, where we all thought everyone was actually civilized. What a shame.

As for Putin and his band of Merry Oligarchs, who knows? That building drama could begin to unfold this week. Or not. Putin aside, Liz Cheney and her own Merry Band of Neocons are trying very, very hard to help the Dems get the US somehow involved in another war. And they can’t do that unless there IS one. So why not goad Vlad into starting one? Seriously, I can’t make this stuff up. Remember that saying from the 1960s? “War is good business. Invest your son.”

Russia-Ukraine and the Canadian truckers’ inspiring protest against fascism are at least part of the reason why stocks got back to face-plant mode the past Friday. Along with interest on the 10-year US Bond rising up to and perhaps beyond 2% Thursday for the first time in a long time.

Between Trudeau’s intransigence and the looming Russia vs Ukraine threat, it doesn’t look good, does it?

All of which brings us back to the reality of Friday’s nasty Wall Street crash. As an individual investor myself, I’m trying to hold on to at least some stocks in our portfolios in case we get another dead-cat bounce Monday or Tuesday. But finally, and grudgingly, I’ve started dumping my considerable cache of perpetual preferred stocks. When interest rates go up, preferreds, along with bonds and utility stocks, go down. That’s longstanding rule that seems to remain in force in today’s distorted economy.

Without a set redemption date, richly interest-bearing preferred stock shares have been steadily tanking in this rudderless economic environment. But there’s a lesson here. in 2008-2009, I’d loaded up on these under-appreciated assets at cheap, below-par prices. I did it yet again during the March 2020 initial Covid panic. They are usually priced at $25 par value per share for this kind of investment. But then fluctuate, just like bond prices, until they’re redeemed, once again at $25 per share. I bought a great many of these preferred shares at prices ranging from $5-$15 during these two panics, and prices have risen dramatically ever since.

Taking capital gains, yielding yields, and looking forward to re-entering preferred stock investments at a later date

But my large basket of preferreds started to erode again, beginning this past January, So I’m forced to leave plenty of those nice yields, purchased at a discount, on the table as I exit. But I’m exiting with surprisingly rich capital gains on these puppies. And that’s something you don’t often get on these generally boring investments. Now, it looks like the best strategy today is to exit most of shares for capital gains that at the current time amount to 20%-60% of the original investment. You rarely even get returns like this on popular tech stocks.

Better yet, having reluctantly dumped these shares, I can watch them go back down again. And then, when everything collapses, buy them, or similar preferred stocks, back again, just like last time. Rinse, repeat. Amazing times we live in.

It would be nice to get back to normal investing again. But with headline risk in control of everything for the foreseeable future, I don’t expect things to change anytime soon.

Have a good weekend. And pay attention to those 401(k) and self-directed IRA portfolios. They can get away from you if you don’t.

