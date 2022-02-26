Russia v Ukraine war news drives bungee-jumping US stock averages

WASHINGTON –This past Thursday, US stocks crashed horrendously upon news that the Russian Army had launched its much-feared Ukraine invasion. Yes. Stocks crashed. Until they didn’t. Averages actually closed mixed to slightly positive Thursday COB. That stunning reversal occurred unexpectedly late in the day, and the surprise rally nearly erased the earlier crash. Friday markets ended up significantly once again as America’s bungee-jumping US stock averages rallied again. The entire market now appears to be driven primarily by each day’s dose of Russia vs Ukraine war news..

Russia v Ukraine war news eclipses CCP Winter Olympics post-mortems

Talk about headline risk! (Which we’ve indulged in periodically for well over a year here.) Investing in stocks these days is like shooting fish in a barrel. Except that we’re all wearing blindfolds and don’t even know if the barrel contains any fish.

On the other hand, haplessly trading these markets in 2022 seems more exciting, at least, than enduring the radio silence that greeted Beijing’s just ended Winter Olympic games.

These joyless games proved likely the least watched and (courtesy of Covid Paranoia) least personally attended Winter Olympic Games ever. Good for genocidal Beijing. And good for the anti-Trump hacks at NBC as well. That excuse for a news and entertainment network richly deserves the losses it incurred in covering the games.





But back to this week’s bizarre stock market action, which, thank G_d, is now over for a couple of days. A weekend of alternating heavy sleeping with heavy drinking might lighten our mood. At least before Monday’s opening bell brings us the next thrilling episode of Russia v Ukraine war news.

… and about this week’s violently yet haplessly bungee-jumping stock averages

Traders and investors routinely puzzle over a stock market whose best-known companies and shares continue reflecting ever-higher earnings. That’s been the surprise highlight of the current earnings season reports. Impressive earnings beats continued throughout this disastrous February, even as the tatters of the ruinous Biden economy drag us closer to some kind of investment hell. No wonder stocks can’t find any meaningful direction right now. The Russia v Ukraine war and its influence on fuel prices worldwide is just another thing for investors to worry about. But it’s also a pretty big thing to worry about.

Making sense of this mess has proved to be a major challenge. But a pair of regular contributors posting on the free front-page section of Stockcharts.com offer the closest thing I’ve seen lately when it comes to reading Mr Market’s messy tea leaves.

Earlier this week, Tom Bowley gave us his midweek view. He’s short-term negative and longer-term positive. That makes sense, as Wall Street’s 2022 edition becomes ever more bi-polar by the day.

Tom Bowley’s oracular view

“I am rarely dramatic, but 2022 is an exception. I believe we are in the type of bear market that we haven’t seen in a long, long time.

“The pandemic-driven cyclical bear market in 2020 was a health care crisis, not a financial crisis. I wrote about it throughout the pandemic and boldly predicted in the middle of it that we remained in a secular (long-term) bull market. The 2020 bear market lasted 23 trading days. It was brutal, but it was swift.

“The good news is that I very much believe that we remain in a secular bull market and we’ll once again recover from this current cyclical bear market (yes, I believe it started in early January), though it likely won’t be as quick as 2020. [We continue to see] high volatility and cyclical bear market conditions. The whipsaws have been difficult, but we’re just getting started. Many of you probably think, “well, how much lower can these stocks go?” The answer? A lot.

“Holding at neckline support at 4300 on the S&P 500 and forming the right shoulder has been the “eye of the storm.” It’s given many a false sense of calm. When the next shoe drops, it won’t be so calm. Volume will soar and retail traders will panic. Why? Because they always do.

Now, the bad news…

“The bad news is that this cyclical bear market won’t be as quick as the 2020 version. 2020 was pure financial manipulation and no one will ever convince me otherwise. Gap downs and intraday buying on so many growth stocks. That provided great opportunities to make significant profits if you read what was happening timely and accurately…

“Those growth stock profit-taking days ended in 2021, with rotation away from growth stocks as inflation surged. I see inflation peaking over the next 2-3 months. The problem right now, though, isn’t inflation; it’s the Federal Reserve ready to ramp up interest rates to fight the ghost of inflation. By the time the Fed realizes they don’t need to hike rates any further, the damage will be done and all the talk will shift to the “R” word – recession.

“Growth stocks will flourish. Just after the stock market has been pummeled and the shift towards a more accommodative Fed takes place, the next recession will be talked about over and over and over. But with inflation dropping and the potential of interest rate decreases on the horizon, growth stocks will suddenly surge. I hope you’re ready. I know I will be.

“We have to endure more pain first, however. This pain will help to reset sentiment, which has been ridiculously bullish the past two years….”

Point-counterpoint: Joe Duarte weighs in…

Joe Duarte offers a similar viewpoint, but also suggests some ways the average investor can steer clear of February’s bungee-jumping US stock averages. At least for now, as the Russia v Ukraine crisis continues.

“Stocks have entered a bear market.

“As I’ve noted over the past few weeks, the likelihood of increasing volatility in the markets has increased. Of course, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia accelerated the situation. But the truth is that the Federal Reserve’s push toward higher interest rates set the whole selling cascade in motion.

“That said, at the moment, investors should be focused on two things:

Risk management, and

Preparing for the next bull market

“We’ve been managing risk actively by raising cash through being stopped out of open positions, as well as reducing our exposure to new stocks. At the same time, we’ve employed inverse ETFs (see below segment on SDS) for protection. Meanwhile, I continue to look for stocks with solid management and products, which will lead the way higher in the next bull market.”

Mid-course corrections for the average investor during the Russia v Ukraine conflict

We’ve already adjusted our portfolios in the direction that Duarte suggests. We are roughly 50-60% cash right now. That’s mainly because our brief buying forays into bullishness shares have tended to turn deeply negative. Ditto US stock averages in general. This kind of negative action forces us to sell at a loss when we hit our stop points. But doing too much of this can prove to be a losing game, as it was for us this week. Massive manipulative and panic-driven selling continues to unfold, usually on the heels of any rally. Small investors simply don’t have the firepower to fight it. So the best advice: Withdraw from the Games temporarily, lest our portfolios bleed out before things change. Most small investors should do the same. That leaves us all with some dry powder when it’s time to re-enter the action.

As US stock averages waver, don’t fight the tape and don’t fight the Fed

As the late Marty Zweig used to say, “Don’t fight the tape, and don’t fight the Fed.” Lately, the tape – an older term referring to the “ticker tape” that once listed buys and sells as they happened – continues to point solidly down. So fighting the tape guarantees losses if you’re a habitual buyer of stocks.

Likewise, watch out for the Fed. Although they have yet to actually jack up interest rates, they promised to do so, perhaps two or three times in March. With the cosmic uncertainty caused by Putin’s latest attempt to reconstruct the previously deconstructed U.S.S.R., a great many seismic shifts are already underway. That could undermine the Fed’s states intentions, leading them to hold off on those interest rate increases. Which perception might have influenced Friday’s big rally.

But right now, the Fed’s promise to raise rates, even as the latest international crisis hits, is a warning to investors. The Fed’s stated intentions should encourage small investors like you and me to park that irrational exuberance in the garage and hide. At least until the all-clear signal blows in the distance.