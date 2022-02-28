Putin’s Russia drops a Daisy Cutter on Monday markets. EU, US retaliate

WASHINGTON – US stock markets went from bad to worse Monday as the fallout from Russia’s unprovoked yet still ineffective attack on Ukraine continued to escalate. By attacking Ukraine all weekend, Russia and Dictator-for-Life (maybe) Vladimir effectively dropped a military and economic Daisy Cutter on the West. And, unexpectedly, the EU and US retaliated with surprising speed, this time against the banking system of Putin’s Russia.

The EU and the West in general turned up the screws by cutting much of the Soviet Russian banking system off from the vital SWIFT financial reporting system. This immediately caused runs on key Russian banking institutions and imperiled the value of the ruble. The result for investors: More hellfire for US and world markets.

Newtonian physics rewards hubris of Putin’s Russia with financial chaos as Monday markets sink

We gained some insight on the financial impact of this developing situation from an AP report via Cleveland’s Fox 8 News site.

“[T]he ruble plunged to a record low of less than one U.S. penny after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from a global payments system.





“The U.S. Treasury Department also announced new and powerful sanctions that could immobilize any assets of the Russian central bank in the United States or held by Americans. The Biden administration said Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan, European Union and others will join the U.S. in hitting Russia’s central bank, which announced Monday that the Moscow stock exchange would remain closed Monday.”

But wait! There’s more!

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused [world] markets to swing wildly, given the vast potential economic impact, especially on inflation and energy supplies.

“Putin’s order that Russian nuclear weapons stand at increased readiness to launch ratcheted up tensions with Europe and the United States and revived dormant fears from the Cold War era.

“The Russian central bank raised its key rate to 20% from 9.5% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent a run on banks. That brought a temporary reprieve for the Russian currency, which bounced back to the level it was at last week, but only briefly.

“[The ruble] fell as low as 119 to the dollar and by midday in Europe was down 18% at 96.18 to the dollar.

“The ruble had plunged more than 30% after the move to block Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system. Among other things, the sanctions are meant to crimp the Russian central bank’s access to over $600 billion in reserves and hinder its ability to support the ruble.

“A weaker ruble is expected to cause inflation to surge, potentially angering Russians whose budgets will be stretched by soaring prices. It will also add to strains across Russia’s financial systems.

“‘At the moment, the ruble is in a state close to free fall,’ Alex Kuptsikevich of FxPro said in a report. ‘At some point in the coming days, we will see the limit of the fall of the ruble, from where it will begin its slow and difficult recovery. But it is hardly possible to pinpoint.’

“Germany’s DAX fell 2% and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 2.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.9%.

“On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 2.2%, notching its first weekly gain in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.6%. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.3%.”

The calm before the storm: Friday markets vs. Monday markets

Friday indeed proved a nice respite before US markets returned to bear market mode Monday morning. In the twinkling of an eye, the Dow Jones Industrial plunging well over 400 points after the opening bell.

Interestingly, however, after all three major market averages plunged deeply into the Red Zone (no pun intended), all three recovered significantly before Mondays 4 p.m. closing bell. The Dow closed off about 0.5%, down 166.15 on the day.

Meanwhile, the broader-based S&P 500 was off just 0.24%, losing just over 10 points on the day.

Like the Dark Knight, the NASDAQ rises…

But even more impressively, the tech-heavy NASDAQ, ruthlessly smashed almost daily in 2022 thus far, rallied to close up over 56 points for a 0.41% gain. Energy issue and gold remained strong, with mostly domestic producers of fossil fuels gaining again. As did the price of crude oil, which, once again, is inching back up toward the $100 per barrel level, primarily due to scarce supplies. Which, in turn, is primarily due to the Biden Junta’s boneheaded policy of terminating new oil and gas leases, pipeline go-aheads, and whatever else the far left wants in its fantasy drive toward the demise of fossil fuels. Could the hacks running the Biden Residency cause even more damage than Putin’s Russia? Could be.

Time to reverse the Biden Junta’s asinine and self-destructive oil and gas policies? Stupid is as stupid does.

Interestingly enough, the administration’s clueless cave-ins to the far left enviro-freaks also served to provide Vladimir Putin’s Russia with the capital to wage war on Ukraine to begin with. I.e., Vlad and his oligarch pals get richer and richer on high priced oil that they’re producing flat out, taking the place of a US energy industry that had once been a net-exporter under the policies of the deposed President Trump. The irony, however, is lost on America’s leftists, causing most US citizens to suffer the resulting inflationary chaos.

Once again, we can see how headline risk can massively affect the value of our investments. To the negative in this case. This is what happens under political parties and regimes that elevate useful [to them] falsehoods above actionable truths by suppressing the free speech of those Americans such parties don’t like.

This overt oppression is all coming home to roost now, and not just for investors in US and world stock markets. Families and livelihoods are being destroyed by foolish economic and gravely foolish health policies all geared more toward a repressive political outcome than to spreading prosperity to all, as was President Trump’s aim prior to the perhaps not surprising outbreak of the CCP flu coincident with Election Year 2020.

Cash is still king. Plus gold and silver regain their shine

We remain around 55% in cash right now and will likely remain there, save for the occasional risky foray into fuel and resource stocks. And gold and silver ETFs. Defense companies were indeed ripe for their own bull market, given the re-Cold War style thuggishness of Putin’s Russia vs. Ukraine and Europe in geneal. But that ship has sailed, as defense stocks rose mightily last week and continued to do so Monday.

Otherwise, this remains a market that’s way too dangerous for the average investor. And perhaps even for adventurous hedge funds as well. After all, none of us really know what horror-show headlines might assault stockholders and investors Tuesday.

Stay safe.