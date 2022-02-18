Presidents Day holiday: A needed break for Wall Street’s battered bulls

WASHINGTON – Traders and investors in stocks and bonds normally look forward to the occasional day off in celebration of our various national holidays here in the US. That said, this Monday, our Presidents Day holiday – formerly (and correctly) known as Washington’s Birthday – offers a chance for Wall Street’s battered bulls to get medicated enough to withstand another likely onslaught from bears and short sellers next week.

Presidents Day and Family Day: US and Canada share a holiday. (If not a common fate.)

In a rather iconic twist of fate, our Canadian friends – at least our non-globalist Canadian friends – also share this Monday’s Federal holiday with us. Theirs is called “Family Day.” And as for Canada’s beleaguered working class workers and middle class shop owners, well, they’ll need that Monday off as well to give them some safe space to ponder the instantaneous transformation of their friendly country into a Globalist-Marxist-Fascist dictatorship.

That’s courtesy of Klaus Schwab’s golden boy, globalist class valedictorian Justin “Little Fidel” Trudeau.

Yep, it’s effectively martial law now – Trudeau said so, although Parliament haven’t ratified it – for our habitually courteous neighbors to the north. Something they’d never suspected. But then again, Americans never saw this stuff coming either. Now we all get to compare what’s in our respective constitutions to what’s actually happening out there. And it ain’t good.





We mention all this political stuff again because, quite frankly, the Russia-Ukraine chess game aside – a game our feckless “administration” is slowly losing, BTW – all aspects of our once-normal, once-business-friendly world continues to collapse at an alarming pace. All of which is really awful for Americans who invest in stocks and bonds. Which, contrary to popular opinion, is nearly all of us with a regular job.

After all, where do you think those 401(k) contributions get invested?

Yep, Mr and Ms America, you’re in the market too. And like most active individual investors, including this writer, you, too, have been getting hosed since we turned the page on 2022. That’s what we all get for “electing” Slow Joe Biden. At least as the media continue to “falsely claim.”

As for US markets themselves, after a brief morning attempt to right size itself after Thursday’s fearsome selling tsunami, stocks quickly picked up where they left off at yesterday’s close.

As we post this column, the Dow Jones Industrials are down again, off roughly half-a-percent. Ditto the broader-based S&P 500. And, once again, techs continue to fare considerably worse. The NASDAQ is off about 1.25% at the moment. And the NAZZ could go lower, if the last few days are any indication.

Of course, things are also distorted by today’s “triple-witching” options expirations. But they’re also distorted by that looming Monday holiday. What a long weekend means to increasingly nervous investors and funds is that Vlad “The Impaler” Putin has three more days to play hide and seek with our invisible “president,” toying with him at will and embarrassing our once brave country at every turn.

And Biden helps him, too, as US policy has now turned against okaying any new natural gas pipelines until about 15 years of “ecological” studies are undertaken to stall any “shovel ready” projects on the books. This, folks, in case the media didn’t tell you, is the main reason why energy prices continue to skyrocket.

Problems deepen for Wall Street’s battered bulls

Don’t forget that prices weren’t anywhere close to this bad when MAGA was in power. Both oil and gas production were driving along at record levels back in those good old days. And the fact that the US, rather than OPEC, OPEC+ and / or the USSR Russia, was then the world’s top producer meant we no longer had to beg our enemies or even our hostile friends to open up their own oil taps a little more to save us. We saved ourselves. How quaint.

Apparently, America’s phony eco-freaks view Saudi and Russian carbon production as less damaging than what we produce – more safely and cheaply – right here. Just sayin’. Bottom line: Today’s economic, transportation and fuel issues are of this administration’s making. Here’s hoping True Blue voters remember this in November, 2022’s mid-term elections. Assuming, of course, that the country can halt the rampant chicanery that skewed Election 2020 into our current, ongoing national disaster.

Let’s take a look at a pair of ominous charts

It’s probably best to lighten up on our portfolios today, and likely next week as well. With the Fed turning interest rate-hostile, with the administration continuing to operate in a parallel, quasi-globalist universe, and with ETFs, hedge funds, and big-time professional traders cashing in massive amounts of common stock chips, today’s constantly updated VIX volatility index and Thursday’s (COB) closing McClellan Oscillator show us a slowly building panic phase…

Conclusion: Sell, sell, sell and enjoy our Presidents Day Holiday

Well, when the monsters are prowling about, it’s best for us little guys to go and hide. And that’s even before we deal with COVID, Russia-Ukraine and Canadian Trucker oppression-centric headline risk. Oh, my!

On that cheery pre-holiday note, here’s the info you need to plan around Monday’s US and Canadian national holidays.

May we all safely return here next Tuesday, February 22. Assuming we and our portfolios survive.

Presidents’ Day / Family Day Holiday Trading Schedule

Monday, February 21, 2022

All U.S. and Canadian markets close in observance of Presidents’ Day (US) and Family Day (Canada).

No Pre-market or After hours trading will take place.

President’s Day Equity Settlement Dates as follows: