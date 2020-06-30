Ongoing media coronavirus terrorism stymies stock markets Tuesday

WASHINGTON – Financial news site CNBC has been doing its best Tuesday to blanket its homepage with as much scary coronavirus news as it can find. Or gin up from the NBC mother ship’s fake news HQ. CNBC’s NBC-vetted story line today promotes the continuing onslaught of coronavirus terrorism largely responsible for the relatively static performance of major stock market averages in recent days.

The Dow Jones Industrials have been down a fraction for most of the day. But as of 3 p.m. ET, the Dow is up just a tad, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy NASDAQ are doing the heavy lifting, up 1.09% and 1.50% respectively. As always, however, who knows how all three will close? But negatives still weigh on US markets with few reservations.

Coronavirus terrorism in the financial media

But back to that CNBC 3 p.m. homepage. Here’s a sampling the network’s current top story headlines. Taken together, they tend to confirm the media’s current preference for promoting coronavirus terrorism over anything else, other than the ongoing Antifa / BLM led Marxist revolution.

Note: Not one, not two, not three but four of these headlines involve new and completely unsubstantiated “news” via the already sainted Dr. Anthony Fauci and his organization, the Centers for Disease Control.





The Horrible Doctor Fauci

Since the CDC’s initial acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci has, on numerous occasions, been fora given hypothesis before he’s againstit. He’s apparently taking a page out of John Kerry’s infamously unsuccessful 2004 presidential playbook. Like Al Gore and many other do-nothing public figures eager for camera time, all Fauci ends up doing is hogging headlines with tranche after tranche of ultimately fake news. The lamestream media loves it.

Hey, Doc. How about laying off your instant support of “scientific” hypotheses you can’t come close to proving. Ditto when it comes to warnings you can’t legitimately back up with the kind of exhaustive studies that normally take months and years.

Quit scaring people. And markets. And investors. Do you really need this kind of PR that badly in the twilight of your career? Could it be instead that you’re trying to help the Democrats out in their drive to keep Americans inside their houses suffering brain rot and losing income by the hour? Is the real goal to help your pals to defeat President Trump in November by continuing to flog fake coronavirus terrorism.

Is anything positive happening on Wall Street?

And CNBC… Aren’t there a few positives unfolding on Wall Street you could tell us about? Like the continuing ability of many (undeserving) tech companies to make loads of money in any environment? And for their investors as well? Oh, yeah, doesn’t fit the current coronavirus terrorism narrative.

Euro Elites always hate us when Republicans hold the White House

Then, let’s see those remaining headlines. Oh yes, the European elites hate us. So they don’t want Americans to visit Europe this summer. I wonder how the Eurocrats’ oft-visited, tourist-friendly cities are going to like this summer’s lack of US business. Oh, right, the public can’t elect them.

Blue State governors are back to banning and quarantining again

Meanwhile, also note the headlines featuring the banning / quarantining of red state travelers wishing to visit blue states. Put in place by failing, East Coast Blue State governors whose own constituents fled South months ago to escape their crowded, virus-infested cities, I guess that’s payback for the fact that these more laid back, less paranoid states initially escaped much of the pandemic’s initial thrust. So much for the value of Southern hospitality.

Goldman Sachs (hearts) Joe Biden. And mandatory masks forever and for all

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, obviously trying to help the president out a bit, effectively endorses Slow Joe Biden’s outrageous notion that all Americans should be ordered to permanently don masks RIGHT NOW, even in places like Wyoming. Pray tell, why? Just to invade the freedom and privacy of America even more, that’s why. With maybe a bit of righteous virtue-signaling included in the message.

Let’s hate on cops one more time before installing sharia law

And, of course, we conclude our headline list with a slap at “powerful police unions,” no doubt adding to the self-destructive non-case for defunding cops nationwide. What will the duly elected rulers elected by brain-dead Minneapolis residents replace them with? Maybe these rulers plan to replace their cops with Middle Eastern-style religious police. That’ll work. It’ll likely win them re-election, too.

Oh, and the latest predictable story about “dramatic racial inequality” in the US? Weren’t black and Hispanic Americans experiencing their highest levels of employment ever until the coronavirus pandemic hit? Under, umm, President Donald Trump? Is that what this story is about? I didn’t think so.

Endlessly negative national narratives suppress voting. Not voter IDs

My point is that proliferating, uniformly negative stories like these are designed from the get-go to jawbone markets down, hurt investors and the American economy, keep people away from their once-secure jobs and earnings, and ultimately cause the defeat of Donald Trump this fall.





During Barack Obama’s craptastic 8-year excuse for an economic “recovery,” the media heaped daily doses of effusive praise on the president, transforming every single wimpy failure by the Lightworker into a stunning success. Persistently unemployed voters decided they’d had enough in 2016. And shocked Democrats and leftists alike have been frozen in a hissy fit pose ever since. BTW, what was it that Hillary and the Democrats said about the likely loser in that campaign refusing to accept the election results? What happened there?

The Elites continue to wage their coronavirus terrorism campaign on US stock markets

Meanwhile, over at TheMostImportantNews.com, Michael Snyder’s spot-on observations seem to agree with our line of thinking. (Hat tip, ZeroHedge for the reference.)

“If the elite really do intend to use COVID-19 to fundamentally transform our society, they are going to need to continue to find ways to make it sound a lot more scary than it really is. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been endlessly barraged with news stories that boldly declare that “the second wave” is here, and now we are being told that this coronavirus is “10 times more infectious” than it was when it first started spreading in China. And we are also being told that COVID-19 “causes infected human cells to sprout tentacles loaded with viral venom to help it spread around the body”. All of that definitely sounds quite frightening, and over the past couple of weeks a lot of people have really been freaking out as the number of confirmed cases has surged…

“Someday a pandemic will come along which will be that serious, but as far as COVID-19 is concerned, fear of the virus has been even worse than the virus itself.

“Sadly, the mainstream media continues to drum up more fear every chance they get. For example, the following is from a Washington Post article that discussed how a mutant form of COVID-19 has now become the dominant strainhere in the U.S. and around the rest of the globe…”

(Bold text via ZeroHedge).

Do we really want “fundamental transformation” of our stock markets and our country?

What a bunch of uninformed dopes the Democrats’ leftist media lackeys are. We really must stop listening to these perpetual doomsters who only want their Deep State pals back in power to finish Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of the US into the New Venezuela.

Instead, we need to get back to studying stock market charts, earnings and fundamentals. Informed investing, rather than fake headline-driven trading madness markets, can enable American companies and hundreds of thousands of currently jobless American employees to return to the task of Making America Great Again.

So let’s get started. Let’s ignore The Narrative, starting right now.

– Headline image: Cartoon by Branco. Reproduced and slightly reformatted with permission and by arrangement with Legal Insurrection.