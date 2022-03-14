Note to Investors: Don’t fight the Fed. Fight creeping fascism instead

WASHINGTON – In our previous article, we laid out in some detail our current negative prognosis for US stocks and bonds. Thus far, 2022’s decisive cyclical bear market seems likely to morph into a full-fledged secular bear market. The creeping fascism that’s leading to US human and economic disaster here and around the world may soon prove the stuff of legends. But right now, investors must pay strict attention to the economic dangers directly ahead. First and foremost this week: the virtual certitude that the US Federal Reserve will announce the first in a likely lengthy series of interest rate hikes. In brief, our advice here is twofold. First, as the late Marty Zweig routinely urged investors: Don’t fight the tape. And don’t fight the Fed.

But in 2022, investors must also protect themselves and their portfolios in one additional way. They must figure out how to redefine their portfolios to fight the relentlessly creeping fascism that continues to destroy individuals, their families, their investments and their very livelihoods.

That’s a tall order. Particularly the creeping fascism part. But we’ll try to sum up an approach to these issues in this column.

Don’t fight the Fed, or the tape. So what does this mean for individual stock portfolios?

As we already pointed out in our previous article, US markets have turned decisively bearish. And perhaps this will unfold over a long period of time. For this reason alone, we need to put our bullishness away for awhile and face current reality in 2022. The Biden Junta and a far-left Democrat-controlled Congress have purposely brought on an energy-related recession they do not intend to improve. They have purposely dried up supplies in the face of soaring demand, with predictably disastrous results. That’s why stocks and bonds are tumbling, even as fossil fuels and other commodities continue to soar. With stocks and bonds in a solid declining patter, that’s why investors shouldn’t fight this tape.





Now, depending on the Fed’s expected action this Wednesday, specifically, increasing US interest rates, investors should be aware. Don’t fight the Fed either. As this happens, I suspect that bond prices will continue their slow, relentless decline, leading to higher yields. We saw this last week as 10-year US bond rates got pinned about 2% for the first time in a long time. Investors are positioning for the upcoming rate increase. Rising rates will continue to put pressure on stock prices as people begin to move toward yield rather than capital gains. Bullish individual stock portfolios will, in general, continue to decline unless investors lighten up.

To invest in fossil fuel stocks, or not to invest in fossil fuel stocks?

At least temporarily, this also means that the price of commodities and associated commodity stocks and ETFs (oil, gas, agricultural commodities, etc.) may continue their irregular upward climb indefinitely. These could prove our best bet for an alternative investing strategy, at least for now. That said, the huge and (I think) likely false tumble in market oil and gas prices that hit the tape Monday morning puts even this possibility in some doubt. The per barrel price drop this morning briefly took WTC (West Texas Crude) oil briefly below $100 per barrel. Currently, it’s recovered a bit to roughly $102 per barrel as of 1:30 p.m. ET. That’s approaching a $20 bbl. drop in WTC’s peak price in roughly a week, and it’s tough for markets (and consumers) to deal with this type of madness.

Nonetheless, with oil prices not likely to decline to Trump-era lows any time in the shelf life of this excuse for an administration, oil company profitability (and consumer fury) will continue to make oil a volatile, scary, but likely still profitable trade. If you have a large bottle of Maalox sitting next to your PC at all times. The oil trade remains positive for investors in the near term, Today at least, “Don’t fight the Fed” takes a back seat to “Don’t fight the tape.” And the crude oil tape looks as lousy today as it looked brilliant just a couple of days ago.

Juggling our portfolios. Again. So they don’t fight the tape. And don’t fight the Fed.

In general, like Marty Zweig, we don’t fight the Fed. Though we occasionally fight the tape. But with limited results. We stopped fighting the Fed around mid-January, cutting from our portfolios even some stocks we actually like. That’s because, when the big flood comes, it wipes everything out, both good and bad.

Today, our portfolios remain roughly 60% in cash.

Time to look for bargains in little-followed preferred stocks?

We do continue to hold a number of bond-like preferred stocks. True, the price of these little appreciated investments, like the price of bonds, continues to slowly decline. We’ve continued to hold onto most of them, however. That’s because we try to only purchase these investments at deep discounts during economic bloodbaths like those of 2008-2009 (peak of the Great Recession), 2014 and 2020 (Covid panic). We hold them for the outsized dividend yield we gained by buying them low during previous crises. That yield offsets declining prices, at least to a point.

Again, this aggressive defensiveness provides a certain amount of price protection. Reasonably good quality preferred stocks have a long way to go before their price declines even get close to our original purchase price. BTW, an excellent source we use to track these under-followed investments is Innovative Income Investor. Check it out.

Bottom line: Warren Buffett has often said, the time to buy investments is when there’s blood running in the streets. Looks like we may see something like that (at least metaphorically) in 2022. So we’re holding cash while we wait. And we’re ready to buy more distressed but decent quality preferred stocks when this happens.

All that glisters is not gold. But today, it could be…

Gold and silver are commodities, too, of course. But we’ve been convinced for a considerable period of time that TPTB (The Powers That Be) have quietly manipulated the price of these classic defensive plays downward lest the general public learn how much worse a good 15 years of inflation have actually been as opposed to what’s reported.

Historically, gold and silver have served as THE classic hedge against inflation. But these hedges haven’t been reliable since at least the onset of the Great Recession, given the surreptitious intervention of international banks and governments. They’re not about to let us in on this little secret.

We’ve been satisfied to hold small positions in gold and silver ETFs (NYSE: IAU and NYSE: SLV respectively). But given the powerful advances of Klaus Schwab / George Soros leftist-globalists, the current, Putin-led wannabe U.S.S.R v. 2, and, of course, our friends the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), how long will these warring cabals be able to control gold and silver prices or their ETF proxies.

Investors and consumers alike are paying an ever-increasing price for the creeping fascism imposed by wealthy elites

Whether we like it or not, a kind of leftist-tinged, creeping fascism is on the move. We saw it recently in Canada’s Klaus Schwab-trained fascist PM Justin Trudeau. Remember well his unilateral power grab taking away the civil rights of that nation’s peacefully protesting truckers. We continue to glimpse the American version of that fascism in the illegal persecution (not prosecution) of fascist Washington’s continuing imprisonment of those mostly peaceful January 6 protesters.

A possible future move by such a government here might mean an FDR-style confiscation of hard metal holdings, the way Democrats did this back at the beginning of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Even the possibility of such a move may give investors a perverse but very real incentive to start acquiring holdings in precious metals before we can’t. After all, it happened once.

Going a bit over the edge: Defending against the onslaught of creeping fascism in the West

It may also give this reluctant investor an incentive to at least acquire a token amount of (hopefully) blockchain protected Bitcoin or Ethereum, should CCP-style social report cards and punishments come into vogue in Western governments already deeply infiltrated by Klaus Schwab’s middle-class hating acolytes.

This has been a bit of a heavy, meandering column, so here are three takeaways for those who couldn’t stand reading the whole thing.

Our three Monday takeaways

First: Watch market rotation this week. And don’t be fooled if we get a brief, intense relief rally if the Fed “only” jacks interest rates upward by 0.25%. There’s more to come. And things could get much nastier over in Ukraine if not in Eastern Europe as a whole. The post-WWII, post-U.S.S.R. arrangement of power is rapidly unraveling, and the worst may be yet to come. And we’re only just getting started.

Second: For NOW, stay mostly in cash, stay with unfashionable fossil fuel-related stocks as long as commodity prices remain steady or on the upswing. Pay particular attention to holding fossil fuel-related stocks and preferred stocks that pay great dividends.

Third: Start exploring often unfamiliar investments like actual precious metals holding and even dabbling, if just a bit, in crypto currencies. What happens if the New World Order decides to move en masse against its citizens? (Examples: The January 6 hoax in the US and the recent clobbering of those amazingly well mannered Canadian truck drivers in Ottawa by Schwab acolyte and faux socialist-globalist Justin Trudeau)

If that horrific scenario comes to pass, most perfectly normal citizens might suddenly stop laughing at today’s Doomsday Preppers and instead join their ranks. A lockbox of precious metals, and some well-hidden caches of crypto currencies might be a good start, along with a physical cache of Meals Ready-to-EAT (MREs).

The wrap

These days, living as we do in a country with a certifiable idiot as its alleged head, we may have to learn – very quickly – that we’re now on our own.

Overreaction? Maybe. But on the other hand, better to be prepared than to be surprised, right?

Headline image link: Cartoon by Garrison. Courtesy of Grrrgraphics.com.