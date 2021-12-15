WASHINGTON – Financial markets resumed this week’s savage downtrend Wednesday morning by selling and shorting stocks in most sectors like there’s no tomorrow. All week thus far, they’ve awaited the Fed’s Doomsday Clock ticking down to zero on the central bank’s inflationary interest rate policy. So today, around 1:30-2:30 p.m. this afternoon, traders and investors in US and foreign stocks wondering what to do next might want to consider this simple phrase: “No coherent narrative.”

“This week’s flow of macro-economic news has thus far not been able to change the push-and-pull price action in the markets. Even as realized volatility is relatively high, in particular in the equity space, current market movements predominantly reflect position-shuffling ahead of today’s Fed decision and tomorrow’s ECB meeting, and amidst the pressure to close books before year-end. There has been no coherent narrative other than simply the wait for these risk events to materialize.”

No coherent narrative.

Stefan Koopman, Senior Macro Strategist at Rabobank, offered this spot-on observation, accurately and distinctly describing our currently chaotic stock market. We discovered this short, intriguing article excerpt posted today on ZeroHedge.

“No coherent narrative” describes better than anything else the absolutely insane action in US and foreign stock markets over the past month or so. As stocks struggled to find a footing in preparation for the market’s traditionally annual Santa Claus Rally, investors watched in fear and loathing as sharp, exciting rallies were consistently kneecapped by fierce bouts of heavy selling and shorting. The average investor’s attitude towards this real-life grindhouse movie might be best summed up by Steve Carell in this video excerpt from the American version of “The Office.”





This week’s miserable play-by-play

This week’s miserable clobbering, particularly in the high-flying tech sector has proved the worst of all, as traders obsess over today’s Fed announcement, which they expect to outline a much faster end to the central bank’s – and this out-of-control administration’s – economic pump-priming activities.

Driven primarily by thinly disguised political payoffs and income redistribution schemes, Washington’s current shadow government has shown a reckless disregard for how economies and monetary policies really work. Just go grocery shopping this week, or try filling your gas tank and you’ll see what we mean. So now we’ll get some worse-than-expected tromping on the monetary brake pedal by the Fed in the hope that the central bank can stop America’s current runaway inflation before we turn into a new, hyperinflationary disaster like post World War I Germany.

Making things even worse, the perpetually moving goalposts that characterize Washington’s current mis-management of the never-ending Covid ENDEMIC continue to infuriate beleaguered small business owners, First Amendment lovers and the general public alike, worsening public economic sentiment day after ruinous day.

Add to this the icing on the cake: tons of options expire this week on Friday afternoon. As sentiment has soured, massive, negative bets have been placed on untold numbers of shares in all sectors. A substantial number of these bets are placed in the form of put options. I.e., short-term bets that the stock of Company X will go down, not up.

But wait! There’s more!

So, add to this the government’s economic mis-management, souring consumer and small business sentiment. It’s easy to see that the manipulation of stock prices by large institutions and hedge funds looking to cash in on their negative bets is massively de-stabilizing the stock market.

Dazed, enraged and simultaneously confused, it seems that the universe of investors decided that some time in the 4th calendar quarter, they’d start getting out of stocks as fast as they could, answering each rally with a storm of selling and shorting. Because there’s no coherent narrative persuading them to do otherwise.

On top of all this, the current administration convinced the compliant, leftist “mainstream” media disinformation machine to crank out positive reviews of the administration’s economic efforts. In actuality, these efforts have been ruinous at best. But now the public needs to know that everything’s coming up roses… that the Trump administration’s spectacular revival of the American economy was actually due to the magical Lightworker known as Barack Obama… and that Joe Biden, his worthy successor, now presides over a continuing economic miracle. And we know this, because… inflation. We should rejoice.

For an example of this abrupt revival of Newspeak? Check out one brief WSJ article appearing on page A2 (behind a pay wall) of the December 14 edition. First, the headline:

Public’s Long-Run Inflation Views Soften

Now the astonishing excerpt from this article…

“The public’s longer-run expectations for inflation eased a bit in November, even as projections of near-term inflation hit a record, according to a report Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“In its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, the bank said respondents lowered their view on where inflation will be three years from now to 4%, down from the 4.2% they said they expected in the September and October reports. But a year from now, survey respondents see inflation at a record 6%, up from the 5.7% gain projected in the prior month’s report.”

The headline atop this piece is highly misleading. To confirm this, you need to read the two paragraphs above a second time. The first paragraph lays out a thesis in its first clause that it immediately contradicts in the second clause. We’re to believe that Americans feel relieved that inflation is easing. And they allegedly feel this after last month’s obvious record inflation is topped by this month’s horrendous numbers. Why don’t our robust Internet search engines demote stories similar to this one? Well, you know why.

And for numbers, we go to the second paragraph. Survey respondents think inflation will retreat ever so slightly over the next three years. And yet this same survey notes that respondents have INCREASED where they think inflation will be a year from now.

What do words like “disinformation” and “misinformation” really mean? Whatever our betters tell us they mean…

So how does this Newspeak-Doublespeak justify a headline claiming the public is “softening” its fear of continuing, rising inflation? The article doesn’t deliver. It’s gobbledygook, which anyone can see when they read the self-contradictory paragraphs we’ve just cited.

Search engines and social networks continue to censor, de-monetize and outright ban any articles or comments they oppose. Mainly, those stories that contradict the government’s inherently self-contradictory socialist mythologies. The aim is to keep the public in the dark. But prices at the pump and on grocery store shelves convincingly demonstrate to an increasingly irate public on main thing. The stories they hear from the government and the media are not the real stories they should hear.

That’s the kind of static traders and investors are dealing with in today’s stock market. There is NO COHERENT NARRATIVE. People are restless and confused. But they are slowly concluding that no one can believe any longer in the benevolent wisdom of official Washington.

The wrap. For now.

Can this afternoon’s Fed announcement be taken with a grain of salt. Or could it cause outright market panic today. We cannot really know. That’s because, in many ways, it doesn’t matter. Traders, investors and the average American citizen no longer believe Washington’s narrative.

Because there is NO COHERENT NARRATIVE.

Whatever your investment philosophy, travel carefully. Meanwhile, if necessary, we’ll provide a short article later today addressing the Fed announcement.

UPDATING, Post-Fed:

This via CNBC:

“The Federal Reserve provided multiple indications Wednesday that its run of ultra-easy policy since the beginning of the Covid pandemic is coming to a close, making aggressive policy moves in response to rising inflation.

“For one, the Fed said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases.

“The Fed will be buying $60 billion of bonds each month starting January, half the level prior to the November taper and $30 billion less than it had been buying in December. The Fed was tapering by $15 billion a month in November, doubled that in December, then will accelerate the reduction further come 2022.

“After that wraps up, in late winter or early spring, the central bank expects to start raising interest rates, which were held steady at this week’s meeting.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Powell is currently speaking to the multitudes in Washington. Such post-Fed meeting “clarification” press conferences can have unpredictable results for Mr Market.

As of 2:56 p.m. ET, market averages seem eager to make a move — a tiny move — into the green. It remains for us to see, however, whether this move can hold. There are a lot of shorts out there betting on an imminent crash. They don’t want investors to disturb their positions right now by buying stocks they’ve shorted. Can they hold onto to their puts and short positions until Friday’s option expiration deadline? Don’t miss the next thrilling episode.