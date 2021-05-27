Memorial Day 2021 incoming: Holiday stock market trading schedule

WASHINGTON –America’s annual Memorial Day 2021 holiday happens this year on Monday, May 31, 2021. It’s the time each year when Americans bring out the grill, the brats, the dogs and the burgers and launch summertime, even though that season officially begins a bit later in June, for us at least. (Some other countries begin summer on June 1.) Wall Street takes the day off from making (and losing) vast sums of money as well, and we provide this year’s trading and settlement calendar below.

But first, let’s take a moment to remember another of America’s proud but, in many ways, forgotten holidays. Because it’s important, particularly in our current, chaotic times. Times during which this country has been under attack. From within.

Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our democratic republic — and keep it and us free

In a recent column, Rebekah Lowin nicely sums up the real meaning of Memorial Day 2021 simply but eloquently.

"…Memorial Day itself is about so much more than grilling recipes, corn on the cob, and delicious desserts. It's a sacred day of observance, centered on acknowledging, remembering, and thanking the millions of people in uniform who gave their lives for this country. Before anything else, it's about those brave heroes and the incredible sacrifice they made."





Sadly, in 2021, with all the recent political chaos, the killings, the arson, the looting and the intentional inciting of racial antagonism by the footsoldiers of the far-left revolutionaries among us, the US has been distracted from the true meaning of our key holidays like Memorial Day. And many have forgotten just why we have a free, democratic republic. If we can keep it, Benjamin Franklin is said to have warned its new citizens.

A time to center our thoughts. And our resolve.

That said, on Monday, Memorial Day 2021, we remember and celebrate the countless Americans of all races, colors, creeds and national origins who gave their lives so the rest of us could “keep” our democratic republic. But while we honor their memory this year, let’s also consider that some of us may need to put ourselves on the line in coming months and years to preserve, protect and defend the still unique and honorable principles many of our forbears died to preserve for us.

As for today’s headline financial topic, one of the ways many of us keep things going in the right direction in this country is by saving and investing in our future. Which brings us back to Wall Street’s Memorial Day 2021 holiday trading schedule. In short, Monday is a day off for traders and investors. But a few other adjustments are happening as well to accommodate the holiday. Based as they are on business days, not calendar days, the holiday affects settlement dates as well.

Memorial Day Holiday Trading and Settlement Schedule

Friday, May 28, 2021

U.S. Fixed Income markets (bonds, etc.) close early at 2:00 p.m. ET. Equities trade as usual.

Monday, May 31, 2021

All U.S. markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day. This holiday closure also includes Pre-market and after hours trading sessions.

Settlement Days for equities:

Trade Date Settlement Date Thursday, May 27, 2021 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Friday, May 28, 2021 Wednesday, June 2, 2021

World Markets

Canadian markets open as usual Monday, May 31, 2021. Other countries have their own trading schedules. If you have a brokerage account that permits you to trade in foreign markets, be sure to contact your broker soon if you plan to do business in these markets over the Memorial Day holiday period in the US. Trade dates and settlement dates may be affected.

Meanwhile, have a happy and safe holiday weekend.