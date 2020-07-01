July 4 holiday trading hours on US exchanges, 2020 edition

WASHINGTON – Markets are marking time Wednesday. They’re meandering here and there on slowly dwindling volume as we approach America’s Independence Day holiday weekend. Hopefully, we will have some semblance of a holiday this year, given the continuing threats to our nation’s freedom. These threats comes from Marxist revolutionaries and assorted left-wing radicals who’ve been shooting people and tearing down historical statues for roughly a month now. But chaos aside, it’s time for investors to keep tabs on this week’s July 4 trading hours. Which actually begin (sort of) on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

So as a public service, here’s our play-by-play account of trading hours and settlement days resulting from this annual holiday, which is still on July 4 but celebrated this year on Friday, July 3.

Independence Day US Stock Market Trading Schedule

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Trading in fixed income markets (notes, bonds and related investments) closes early today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Those moving money at some brokerage houses may not see those funds settle until July 6, 2020. Consult your broker if you have questions.





Friday, July 3, 2020

All U.S. markets are closed for the national observance of Independence Day.No pre-market or after hours trading sessions. And of course, on Saturday, July 4, all US markets are closed as usual every Saturday.

Equity orders settle this holiday weekend as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Monday, July 6, 2020 Thursday, July 2, 2020 Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Canadian and Global Markets

For those eligible to trade on foreign exchanges, Canadian markets will are open as usual on Friday, July 3, 2020. As for other international markets and exchanges, consult your broker for details.

Enjoy your holiday

Finally, whatever you have planned, have a happy and safe July 4 holiday.

Let's hope for a better second half of 2020.

Back next week. Or earlier if the economic situation warrants.

