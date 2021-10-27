Internet Censorship: How something meant to be good became very evil

In March 1989, Berners-Lee – the sone of computer scientists – began organizing the projects, computer systems, research, and knowledge in the first global use of the Internet. The tool for this worldwide connection was HTML – hypertext markup language. All leading to the very first building blocks of the World Wide Web (WWW). Hypertext Transfer Protocols (HTTP). The acronym sits at the very beginning of every URL–uniform resource locater. And it is self-explanatory.

Having a URL allows us to find anything, anywhere, and from wherever we may be. The use of HTML coding and HTTP protocols organized all those bytes of information.

The goal was to, in part, connect scientists around the world. The reason was to share scientific data research for the common good of all people.”

“In those days, there was different information on different computers, but you had to log on to different computers to get at it. Also, sometimes you had to learn a different program on each compute”.

Berners-Lee created the first “website” at http://info.cern.ch. This website still opens, offering links to the history and people who worked together to make the most impactful technological advance for people worldwide.





It was an idea for good. For the advancement of people, thoughts, ideas, and hope.

Berners-Lee, despite CERN recommendations, did not patent his web technology. Instead, he wanted the web to be open and accessible to expand and evolve as rapidly as possible.

“Had the technology been proprietary and in my total control, it would probably not have taken off. You can’t propose that something be a universal space and at the same time keep control of it.” – Berners-Lee.

This writer saw the first commercial billboards for a .com in the mid-1990s along the California coast bL.A.ween LA and San Diego. The message was “Got Cheese?”

At that time, there were email, company intranets, and the Internet. But the worldwide web, as a daily impactor on our lives, had not yet been realized.

The Dawn of the Website

In 1993, a team at the University of Illinois’ National Center for Supercomputing Applications released Mosaic. Mosaic was the start of it all – the first Web browser to become popular with the general public. Following Mosaic, we saw the growth of online websites, including Yahoo (1994), Amazon (1995), eBay (1995), and Google (1998).

According to Internet Live Stats, when Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004, there were more than 51 million websites. Today, there are 1,894,878,208..8..10, well you get the idea, websites. And 5,067,243,336 (and growing) internet users around the globe.

Consider if the Internet, as envisioned by Berners-Lee, had been used for good?

In 1998, this writer started selling things on eBay, and it was a heady experience as I packaged items to ship around the world, including a not from America. The starry-eyed idea was that we would all get to know each other. And when I talked via email to people in Greece, Israel, Africa, Europe, Central America, I thought, how cool. We will all learn that despite our location, we are people. With the exact wants and needs of other people. The most prevalent being the ability to have shelter, food, and a happy family.

And then Big Tech, Yahoo, Amazon, eBay, Google, and Facebook (2004), and Twitter (2006) began to destroy what was a good thing.

Our local stores and malls closed, and we lost employment opportunities for younger and older employees as brick and mortar stores went to the Internet. Or they were put out of business by big tech retailer Amazon.com. So our goods – from furniture to clothing to office paper – became door-to-door purchases. The result is that no longer is it possible to dash to the local store to find what you want. Instead, you buy things online, hoping that it is the size, actual color, or the quality you want. Which it is most often not.

Newspapers, the fourth estate, kept us informed of foreign, domestic, and local news.

As the legacy news began to die off, publishers stopped worrying about the “news,” and the wall between editorial and business crumbled. Now every story had to be written to get “clicks” or to pander to political ideology.

As the story of Whitewater and the Clintons made national news at the time, it would be buried today by Big Tech censors, in much the same way as the Hunter Biden Lap Tops or the Biden Family crimes have been. Conversely” “fake news,” such as the Russian-Steele Dossier, grew legs – because they drove clicks to CNN, MSNBC, and other “liberal news’ websites.

As a publisher, CommDigiNews stories become censored by Google all the time. Not because they are fake news, but because the message is against the political ideology of the Left’s Big Tech lap dogs. You, as an intelligent, free American, may no longer read an opinion article, book, or movie/documentary review. Google decides what you can and cannot see, read, or investigate. They call the piece” “Unreliable and harmful claims” because they know what is harmful to you. They decide what is unreliable despite our, and other publishers, heavy citing of resource materials for claims.

A GOOD newspaper, I suppose, is a nation talking to itself,” mused Arthur Miller in 1961.

Newspapers have long-held governments and companies responsible. They were responsible for much of the other media. They hired investigative journalists who used the power of the press to provide information. No one ever asked what Woodward and Bernstein’s political beliefs were when they exposed Watergate. We knew that the information the Washington Post printed was accurate. William F. Buckley, the founder of the National Review, was a public intellectual. His newspaper is given credit for the creation of the conservative movement of the late 20th ceW.E.B.

W.E.B. Du Bois, a sociologist, civil rights activist, editor, and journalist known for his collection of articles, The Souls of Black Folk.

Du Bois’s life began during our 7th President Andrew Johnson, term. Dying the last year of our 17th President, Andrew Johnson’s, term. Today Du Bois would be censored by Google.

In his 1903 essay, The Talented Tenth, Du Bois argues the theory by providing classical education for the top ten percent of African Americans. We would be teaching them to become leaders of the community. The thesis argued that with an educated group of exceptional leaders, the rest of the African American community would also benefit.

Candace Williams also promotes the message that through family and education, blacks, as she is, can reach the goals they set for themselves. Any right-thinking person knows that is true in America. Just consider the life story of Dr. Ben Carson and his brother. Or the life of recently deceased General Collin Powell. Both achieved remarkable goals. Not because of or despite their skin color.

White no longer determines your future. But through censoring and disparaging Williams, the left-wing media conspires to divide black and white And cancels her. Just as they are attempting to cancel black comedian Dave Chappell for speaking his truth.’

Because, in the left’s world, if blacks are not in lockstep with their socialist agenda, then they “ain’t black.”

But it was in 1903 that Dubois published The Souls of Black Folk.

The book is vital for Du Bois, saying it was the political strategy of Washington, DC, to keep the black man enslaved.

Du Bois was the voice of black people in America, battling segregation in the government, schools, and the workplace. The printing of his columns in newspapers that could pass among the community was vital in the fight for civil rights.

So ask yourself, would this man’s message be censored by Google today? Honestly, yes, he would be.

We have had thinkers such as the late Charles Krauthammer, Thomas Friedman, Seymour Hersh, Christopher Hitchens, and Theodore White. White was the political journalist who pioneered behind-the-scenes campaign reporting via his book The Making of the President. (1960)

The newspaper also brought us Mike Royko, who covered the political and social news in Chicago during the 1960s, writing Boss: Mayor Richard J. Daley. And Hunter S. Thompson, who covered the 1972 presidential campaign with such enthusiasm that his style became known a” “gonzo journalism.”

At their best, newspapers hold governments and companies to account. They set the news agenda for the rest of the media. But in the rich world, newspapers are beyond an endangered species. The business of selling words to readers and selling readers to advertisers, which has sustained their role in society, is over.

The newspaper or news media is no longer a way for thinkers, from the common person to the intellectual, to speak. On the contrary, it is where they are censored.

Google murdered newspapers.

In the 1970s, trains ferrying workers from the suburbs to the city were filled with newspaper readers. Newspapers stand, boxes and boys stood around hawking the daily news. And it was news we could trust. Publishers and editors believed in the term the 4th estate of the 4th Power, which refers to the capacity of newspapers and journalists to fairly and honestly frame political issues.

Growing up in Chicago’s suburbs, you read the Chicago Tribune (conservative), the Chicago Sun-Times (liberal), and the local Daily Herald. Why three publications? Because you wanted the whole story. Not just one perspective.

Then two things happened. In 1995 Pulp paper prices began to rise.

And Google, an advertising agency that masquerades as a search engine, began their pitch. The promise was to bring your masthead and talent, and your page views will soar. And publishers saw a solution to the rising cost of paper and the ability to get their newspaper to a broader if not a global audience.

Beginning the slow decline from the value of news to the value of clicks.

The invisible line between the business side and the editorial side of the newspaper began to dissolve. Revenues to publishers never materialized. Instead of setting and controlling a budget, publishers had no way of anticipating revenues or growth. And they died. Readers stopped their yearly subscriptions and went online to get the news for free. Only it’s not free to create the news. It is as expensive to pay salaries and keep the lights on as ever.

But the revenue stream tipped from the publication to Google. The ad, which once commanded thousands of dollars, disappeared. Google provided those advertisers with the ability to reach a marketplace that would never step into their stores. And paid newspapers with pennies per every thousand clicks.

And the newspaper simply faded away. The result is the “news dessert” (The Expanding News Desert: 2018 Report – Abernathy), leaving large swaths of America with only one paper, which is usually weekly without unbiased coverage of the national and international news.

The fourth power refers to the press and news media both in the explicit capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame political issues.

Though it is not formally a part of a political system, Facebook and Big Tech wield significant social influence. But that influence is far from benign. It is under Big Tech controlGoogle’s’s original motto waDon’t’t Be Evil. Unfortunately, the past tense statement is morphing into something entirely different. The impact of the Internet on our young – from social media bullying to the fear of Covid 19 – has seen an increase in suicides by 60%. And the truth is coming out.

According to her website, Frances Haugen, a former product manager for Facebook’s civic misinformation team, revealed herself as the source behind a trove of leaked documents. On her website, she shared that during her time at the company, she “became increasingly alarmed by the choices the company makes prioritizing their profits over public safety — putting people’s lives at risk.

As a last resort and at personal risk, Frances made the courageous act to blow the whistle on Facebook.

Haugen says the 2020 election as a turning point at Facebook.

She said Facebook had announced it was dissolving the “Civic Integrity” team, to which she was assigned, after the election. Then, a few months later, social media communications would be a key focus in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Haugen points to Facebook’s algorithm as the element that pushes misinformation onto users.

According to Haugen, Facebook knew the risk of misinformation to the 2020 election, adding safety systems to reduce that risk. But, she said, Facebook loosened those safety measures once again after the election.

“As soon as the election was over, they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety,” Haugen said” “And that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me.”

Algorithms too often designed to promote socialist and liberal ideals such as Election reforms that allow CRT, Covid-19 therapeutics, Vaccine Mandate, and debt crippling Green New Deals. And hide the other side of the story from readers. We will report back to you when this story is ‘harmful and unreliable” as it will be. Because to the Socialist running Big Tech, the truth is always harmful and unreliable.