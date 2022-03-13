Interest rate hikes, market patterns, and Ukraine: Handy investor checklist

WASHINGTON – Like a lot of our readers – and a lot of individual investors – I find myself constantly puzzled about which way our troubled stock markets may travel next. Inflation continues to rage in the US as government spending (and unlimited borrowing) continues at a torrid pace. Unfortunately in 2022, aside from the occasional ray of sunlight, I believe the cyclical bear market, which launched with great violence this past January, will seamlessly morph into a fairly durable secular bear market sometime soon. So today we’ll begin to address the critical issues of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, market patterns in US stocks and bonds. And we’ll also give you a brief, handy investor checklist of patterns and facts you’ll need to weather 2022’s ongoing price and investment crisis.

Perhaps even this week.

Here’s why.

A tale of charts and cycles: A handy investor checklist

Technical analysts take great care to study historical charts that follow the movements of stock, bond and commodities markets over a great many decades. In so doing, they continue to find specific, market-wide patterns that re-occur again and again, to the point where certain warning signs become predictive of upcoming market behavior. Right now, the warning signs and related patterns seem too obvious to ignore. You can see this easily in the investor checklist provides below.





Specifically, peak secular (long term) bull market high points in all three of these market sectors inevitably crack before these markets suddenly collapse into a pronounced secular bearish decline. They generally do so in the following order.

Bonds (i.e., bond prices) usually peak first before they begin to decline.

Stock price declines soon follow these bond price peaks.

Meanwhile, quietly but steadily, commodity prices (notably oil, gas and useful industrial metals) tend to increase along with bond prices. When bond prices begin their collapse, the prices of various commodities can continue to rise. They can continue rising for a time even as stock prices follow bond prices in a prolonged decline. Often, only extreme measures can finally halt these relentless increases in commodity prices.

Interest rate hikes: Good, bad, or indifferent?

High commodity prices, combined with increasingly higher yield in bonds, due at least in part to bond PRICE declines, are generally what hit stocks hard, aiding in the decline of share prices. Such negatives often prompt the Federal Reserve to launch a series of cumulative interest rate hikes. They generally keep hiking rates until the spiraling prices of bonds, stocks and commodities comes to a halt. At which point those prices begin to decline.

If the Fed can manage all this judiciously, they can reverse these inflationary price spirals, settling the economy down into a mild, temporary recession. Working people lose jobs, housing sales (and prices) settle down and can even decline, depending on how many buyers are left as well as on the availability of decently priced mortgages that average homebuyers and still qualify for.

Life slowly returns to normal. The Fed starts reversing those interest rate hikes. Simply enough they accomplish this by dropping interest rates as price hikes halt and decline. All of which happens as commodity prices cool due to slowing demand. Meanwhile, employers finally feel it’s safe to start re-hiring workers they’d let go earlier. Thus, employment (and spending) improve. The greatly desired “virtuous cycle” begins anew.

Unfortunately, as the Fed has done in the past, they can hike interest rates too soon and too fast. That can turn a mild recession into a depression. It’s all a matter of fine-tuning. And frankly, fine-tuning is something neither the Fed nor most still-Keynesian economists have yet seemed able to master.

What does this mean as we begin the third trading week of March 2022?

Not to seem flippant, but the answer to that question is that we’ll likely find out this third Wednesday of the month, or thereabouts. As usual, at 2 p.m. EDT the Fed will report to the public its current findings and determinations (if any). After endless speculation – including last-minute complications caused by the unpredictable Russia-Ukraine conflict, current consensus is that the Fed will start raising interest rates this month with an initial 0.25% increase.

More increases will inevitably follow. But questions regarding how many, how large, and how often remain TBD right now. At least given the ripple effects of the unwelcome Russia-Ukraine conflict, one whose nature and background gives off uncomfortable vibes reminding us of Hitler, Chamberlain, and the launch of World War II. Nobody knows how this will turn out. The only thing we do know is that our current government has no clue. Which is genuinely alarming.

The lurking spectacle of stagflation. Only Boomers remember this

Because of these complications, many respected economists fully expect a return to the so-called “stagflation” that occurred in the 1970s after the US pulled out of Vietnam. In short, those who lived through those difficult times struggled with continuing commodity and price inflation as wages stagnated. (Yes, commodity prices continued surging, even as bond and stock prices continued to decline. Once this level of inflation occurs, it’s hard to stop.)

All this led to lowering standards of living as increasing interest rates seemed to do little to halt the inflationary spiral and restore equilibrium.

Those, again, who remember those times also remember that it took a dramatic move by Paul Volcker’s Fed, whose interest rate moves jacked consumer mortgage interest rates up to the mid-teens, to completely kill the runaway inflation of the 1970s. In the interim, the period of stagflation lasted fully 10-12 years before it was brought to a halt. It could happen again.

This prolonged period of misery, plus the 1979-1981 Iran hostage debacle, destroyed the hapless presidency of Jimmy Carter. Not coincidentally, this quickly led to 12 consecutive years of Republicans in the White House. It also led to a GOP US Senate majority after endless decades of Democrat control.

Again, we’re in the midst of a very frightening 4th Turning. Every day is “Anything can happen” day. Be prepared…

Pent up voter fury over governments negatively affecting their family fortunes, not to mention their very way of life, can and does lead to massive political change. That’s something today’s unresponsive Washington seems to have conveniently forgotten.

A sequence of events like this could happen again. We may find out how likely that might be come this November.

What’s an investor to do? Well, we’ve gone on long enough here. So if you’re an investor and still interested in some defensive investing ideas, please head on to our follow-up article. It provides some suggestions and an additional investor checklist of defensive investment ideas.

Headline image credit: Cartoon by Branco, courtesy of Comically Incorrect.