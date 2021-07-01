Independence Day trading schedule for US stock exchanges

WASHINGTON – Traders and investors should be aware that, as always, this year’s annual Independence Day stock and bond trading and settlement schedule will shift slightly to accommodate America’s biggest holiday weekend. The official holiday, of course, is Independence Day, July 4, 2021. But since July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, banks, the Feds and pretty much everyone else will be taking Monday, July 5 off from work, extending this year’s celebration.

As for the upcoming holiday celebration, as far as we know, Americans – or at least most of them – are getting ready to celebrate a very special Independence Day holiday this weekend. After all, it’s our first post-Covid Independence Day. So a great many Americans, forced to miss out on last year’s celebration, will be more than ready to fire up this mid-summer holiday to celebrate this country’s independence. Or, in 2021, at least what’s left of it.

So parades, fireworks, hot dogs, burgers and beer will be on tap. People will be out and about, mostly without masks or social distancing from grandma. And all patriotic US citizens who still believe we still live in the greatest country ever will cheerfully unfurl the American flag on their front porches or on flagpoles squarely planted in their front yards. Thank you George, Thomas, Abe and Donald.

But back to the investment world. As always on Federal holidays, the Wall Street trading and investing game will take a day off from work this year, albeit a day late (July 5). And to accommodate this, settlement dates and bond trading action will get an adjustment just before and just after the holiday break. Here’s how things will go down on Independence Day 2021.





Independence Day Weekend Trading and Settlement Schedule

Friday, July 2, 2021

Fixed Income markets (i.e., bonds and related) close early at 2:00 p.m. ET. Equity markets trade as usual.

If relevant, check on availability of liquid funds during this holiday period.

Monday, July 5, 2021

All U.S. markets will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

No Pre-Market or After Hours trading sessions on July 5.

Equity orders: Settlement dates

Trade Date Settlement Date Thursday, July 1, 2021 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Friday, July 2, 2021 Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Canadian and World Markets

Canadian markets will be open as usual on Monday, July 5, 2021.

For those traders and investors with the ability to trade on international exchanges, trading on these exchanges should not be affected. But check with your US broker on any special US brokerage rules that might affect your ability to trade on these exchanges.