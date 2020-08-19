Goodyear goes virtue signaling, gets caught, and does a 180. Maybe…

WASHINGTON –Yesterday, it looked like Goodyear became the latest big US company caving in to the Marxist mob’s extortion tactics. Gateway Pundit appears to have been the first to uncover news that a company “diversity training” slide presentation okayed all things BLM. But it forbade any opposing points of view or paraphernalia at the workplace.

Political cowardice invades the Rubber City

Mike Cernovich, a right-to-libertarian social media personality routinely reviled by the left, later tweeted out on the same topic, offering a snapshot of the offending slide.

According to @goodyear tires, a MAGA shirt is a zero tolerance hate symbol. But Black Lives Matter is allowed. pic.twitter.com/1kWRqSDFQa — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2020



It’s surprising that Twitter hasn’t 86’d this tweet. But by the time we post this piece, it might be gone, as it almost certainly violates Twitter’s All-Marx, All the Time editorial policy.

More on Goodyear’s corporate cave to Marxists

A report at Breitbart.com elaborated on Goodyear’s budding PC nightmare as the story spread.

“A leaked slide from a Goodyear diversity training session shows the company has decided what the ‘acceptable’ and ‘unacceptable’ slogans are for employees to support.

“The slide is part of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy, which has deemed ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘MAGA Attire,’ and ‘Politically Affiliated Slogans or Material’ as ‘unacceptable.’

“Those slogans that are ‘acceptable’ to the company included ‘Black Lives Matter (BLM)’ and ‘Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).’

“A report from WIBW says the “employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.”

Essentially, Goodyear has sent a signal of zero support for the police or for Republican and traditional American ideals.

“The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous over job concerns, provided a statement to WIBW [Topeka Ks]:

“‘If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.’”





Goodyear Response:

Next, ZeroHedge picked up on Goodyear’s fast metastasizing corporate blunder by posting an official Goodyear press release that seemed to be “backing away from the ‘diversity’ training’s liberal bias.”

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

More Washingtonspeak, signifying nothing

But as longtime students of Doublespeak and Washingtonspeak, we see nothing in this purposely-duplicitous post that explicitly disavows Goodyear’s now-viral offending “diversity” slide. Backpedaling, yes. But denying the slide’s content was now official corporate policy? No.

But as we might expect, President Trump and / or his eagle-eyed staffers duly noted corporate America’s latest cowardly trip to the PC Plantation, denouncing it in no uncertain terms.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

ZH offers the following executive summary of Goodyear’s apparent about-face.

“So, to summarize, Goodyear hired an external firm to do ‘diversity training’ to signal just how virtuous they were and the leftist bias in the ‘diversity’ came back to bite them.”

Finally, ZH wraps things up with a slightly earlier corporate response offered to WIBW. Plus a ZH riposte.

Goodyear bobs and weaves. But did the company really disavow its previous pro-left bias?

“Goodyear … dodged inquiries about whether or not the slide came from their corporate office. The company stated:

“’Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.’

“So supporting the fair treatment of ‘all lives’ and police is no longer an ‘equity issue’?”

Equity means equity. For all

We’d offer this further observation. The initial Goodyear response noted above allows “associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues…” But what about support for President Trump, the United States of America, and freedom of speech?

We await further clarification from Goodyear on whether they really intend to drop their support for the legions of Soros-paid thugs who nightly destroy more and more of what once made America great. Goodyear’s apparent U-Turn back to political normalcy remains incomplete.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s idea of boycotting Goodyear products might catch on. We’ve arrived at the point where patriotic Americans need to start fighting fire with fire. After all, two can play this boycott game. That said, GOP “moderates” and RINOs will counsel that people on the right need to show “independents” that the GOP is “reasonable.”

But how far has being reasonable gotten us over the past quarter century?

