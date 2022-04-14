WASHINGTON – It seems somewhat quaint to an increasingly agnostic and / or atheistic USA in 2022. But Wall Street still observes, even with some reverence, an annual suspension of trading and investing activities coinciding with Good Friday and Easter Weekend. And the Good Friday 2022 trading schedule for US stocks and bonds is no exception.

Frankly, this annual major weekend on the Christian calendar is probably a good time for all of us, religious or otherwise, to take some time off to contemplate how we’ve spent our lives, treated our families and focused our investments over the past year.

After all, a little healthy introspection never hurts. That’s particularly true in an America where a dominant minority has turned the educational world upside down into a grooming system for teaching young kids all manner of imaginary sexual identities, while canceling freedom of speech, religion and belief in secondary and college-level educational environments. What a mess. It’s both tragic and outright evil. And it’s time for those of us who care to alter this situation before it’s too late to save our families. Why save and invest if it’s only to turn out our kids to fend for themselves in the current postmodern edition of Hell?

Good Friday 2022: Time to stop trading and ponder the meaning of life in these United States?

So let’s take time to think this one through. Indeed, investors will have the time. Save for trading in certain foreign markets, the profit and loss sweepstakes in stocks and bonds largely ceases tomorrow, if only for a single business day. That provides us with some time, should we wish to take advantage of it, to ponder the imminent departure from this country of what T.S. Eliot once termed “certain certainties.” Maybe it’s time to bring them back.





Meantime, to give mammon his, her or its due, here’s the Good Friday 2022 trading schedule for US (and Canadian) exchanges, including a bond trading break that starts on Holy Thursday afternoon in the US. See you next week

Good Friday Trading Schedule for US and Canadian markets for stocks and bonds

Thursday, April 14, 2022

U.S. Fixed Income markets will close early at 2:00 p.m. ET Thursday (today).

Friday, April 15, 2022

All U.S. markets close in observance of Good Friday. No Pre-Market or After Hours trading sessions.

All Canadian markets close in observance of Good Friday.

Due to current settlement rules, US equity orders settle as follows:

Trade Date Settlement Date Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Thursday, April 14, 2022 Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Global Markets

May or may not be open Friday. If you trade on international exchanges, consult your broker for details.

For more complete trading details, check out this link.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

Truth (ap) @CommDigiNews