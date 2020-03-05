Enjoy Wednesday’s Biden Rally? Mr Market took it back today

WASHINGTON – Given Wednesday’s smashing relief rally in US stocks, you could forgive an investment cynic who told you we’d all pay for that rally on Thursday. Well, it’s Thursday, and that cynic was right: We’re paying. Big time. Forget Wednesday’s Biden Rally. Mr Market took it back today.

As of approximately 1:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down over 1,020 points, a current loss – if it holds – approaching 4% on the day thus far. The other major averages are in roughly the same place. So much for Wednesday’s big rally, supposedly initiated by Sleepy Joe Biden’s surprise delegate victory over Bernie “The Commie” Sanders.

That Dow loss just about equals the Dow’s closing gain of 1,173 points at Wednesday’s 4 p.m. closing bell, which equaled an approximate 4.53% gain on the day. So who knows where Wall Street’s trading carnival will end today?

Okay, Wednesday’s Biden Rally was fun. But…

As for Wednesday’s rally excuse, it was fun, as Wall Street’s uniformly Democrat rich guys and bigwigs celebrated their rescue – for now – from a socialist America. The fact that an increasingly senile Biden would take the same route as the Bernie Bros (only slower) is apparently lost on them.





If Biden actually became president (God forbid), the Deep State’s pro-socialist brigades would pick up Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of America where the Big O left off. They’d just making sure Sleepy Joe smiled and put his “X” on every piece of legislation a Democrat Congress would put on his desk. Just like Mrs. Wilson did for Woodrow during his last year in office.

Ah, but thoughts like that are for tomorrow, right?

Well, perhaps Thursday is that tomorrow, which would put us back in Fantasy Election 2020 mode, even as the media resumes terrorizing Americans over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that will absolutely, for sure kill us all, maybe by next week.

What a stupid, undisciplined age we live in. But here we are.

What’s behind Mr Market’s asinine daily swings?

As I watch the daily, massive market swings these days, and slowly reduce my portfolios’ exposure to the nonsense, I really begin to wonder if the clueless whiz-kids running the high-speed trading machines on Wall Street are playing this market like a video game. As in, let’s buy all yesterday’s losers en masse and drive them up in a massive rally today.

Rake in profits near the day’s closing buying frenzy while shorting the dickens out of everything else that moves. Then sell everything that’s not nailed down like hell tomorrow morning, wiping the previous day’s gains off the board and destroying 401(k) plans their owners aren’t watching.

Then get ready to buy like hell in the morning before shorting everything again later in the day. And let the computers do all the work while the young bucks swill designer martinis over in this week’s currently fashionable watering hole.

Stocks are “prairie dogging” on the trading floor

Up and down, up and down. That’s the way it’s been. It’s as if stocks are “prairie dogging” down on the NYSE trading floor. (Ignore the Urban Dictionary’s definition of this term.)

And there’s no reason for it, other than hyped-up fear from the cable news blow-dries blaming President Trump for the market’s antic nonsense. Like Chris “Tingly-Legs” Matthews. (Oh, wait… Tim’s gone, escorted out of the MSNBC studios by a cadre of #MeToo cops.)

Meanwhile, the brainless cable TV “journalists” will get back to terrifying the average American over the “deadly coronavirus pandemic.” As in, “WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!” Details at 11.





What’s a rational investor to do?

But I digress.

As far as the buying and selling binges go, this nonsense truly ain’t over ‘til it’s over. And when that is, is anybody’s guess. Market volatility, as tracked by the VIX index, dropped a bit Wednesday during the rally. But now it’s tanking again at extraordinarily high levels. Until this craziness exhausts itself, it’s best for most individual investors (like this one) to remain on the sidelines until the whiz-kids get tired of their current game.

Problem is, if the game persists much longer, we’ll find ourselves in an unexpected and undeserved bear market. Some investment gurus are even proclaiming that the bear market has already begun. We’re not so sure. But things do look bad.

The good news

The good news here is that Q4 2019 earnings reports are still coming in mostly positive. But machines trade on “news” headlines, not profits and loss. And those news headlines do their best to highlight negatives in their 4thconsecutive year of attempting to defenestrate President Trump.

But remember, there’s that coronavirus that will kill us all…

The coronavirus scare doesn’t help. Since nobody in the media really knows what’s going on, they simply invent scare stories that tend to lead the markets down because this makes Trump look bad. And the selling explosions are so overdone that virtually all investment sectors are exposed to it. Including those boring bonds, which are boring no more. As their prices go up, their fixed yields go down, percentage-wise. And those yields for current buyers… well, you need a magnifying glass to read those tiny numbers.

In conclusion….

Thanks for letting me vent today.

Unlike the blow-dries, at least I have enough sense to admit I don’t know what the hell is going on, given the media’s various spastic narrative threads.

Stocks finally got too high for common sense in January. They were ripe for some kind of correction. And hiding behind the scenes was the coronavirus scare, which magically unfolded the moment the Fake Impeachment Caper faded from the headlines. It’s always something. Maybe even another Biden Rally.

But as for me, I’d just as soon get back to profits and losses, dividends and interest, and PEs and charts. You know, the business of investment analysis. And not what passes as news these days. Which, in reality, has simply become an extended Reality Show ginned up to attract advertisers. The idea of educating and informing the public left the building a long time ago.

– Headline image: Cartoon by Branco. Reproduced with permission and by arrangement with Legal Insurrection.