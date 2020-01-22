Do you have a career plan? If not, here’s how to get started

WASHINGTON – As we all set out on another new year, it might be a good time to reassess our individual career plans. Or perhaps thinks about a new career plan. But whatever the case and whatever the time of year, some people are clear about their career plans while others are not so certain.

Wherever you are on this continuum right now is fine. There’s no right or wrong or good or bad. Where you are is simply where you are. Throughout life, people move vertically, laterally, change fields, start businesses, close businesses… the list goes on.

Gaining clarity for your career plan

Wherever you are on your own career path continuum, here’s a simple process to help you focus and gain clarity. I successfully use this process with clients even if they have no idea what to pursue at the time.

First, think about this:





Where am I now? What strengths, skills, and values do I have? Next, where do I want to go? What do my strengths, skills and values align best with

For example, think about a time when you had a location to get to but were not sure how to get there. So you went to Google maps, plugged your location and the destination address into the “from” and “to” boxes. And, presto! Step-by-step directions to your destination pop up.

Know yourself

In any career plan or search, or, for that matter, in any life search, it helps if you first know yourself. In addition to knowing your strengths, skills and values, explore what you truly enjoy doing and what experience you have. Also, what has real meaning to you? What’s fulfilling?

If you have an idea of what you’d like to do or accomplish in your career, first, see if you can shadow someone who is doing precisely that. Alternatively, you can also find a willing mentor who can answer your questions and guide you toward establishing a viable career plan.

If, on the other hand, you aren’t sure where you’re headed, embrace the career search. It’s exciting to brainstorm options and possibilities and to see the potential of what and who you can be.

True story

I have a client, Donna, who’s worked as an attorney for the past fifteen years. But now she wants to make a change. Donna has done well in her current career, but she is also burned out. She wants a change.

So together, we are exploring the things she is interested in and the hobbies she never has time for because of the long hours she currently works. We’ve learned that Donna is very artistic and creative. For that reason, she is thinking about creating a business that combines her skills and passion. That’s a great beginning.

Embrace your future

So wherever you find yourself on your own career continuum, embrace it! Remember: Your future is up to you. And you deserve to live your best life. Having positive self-talk and being resilient when it comes to your situation will help you go through any transition, career or otherwise.

If you’d like more details and information, I want to take this opportunity to invite you to my upcoming webinar series, “Talk Yourself Into Success and Get the Outcomes You Desire.”

You won’t want to miss out on the confidence and positive self-talk strategies, resilience techniques, and life and business blueprint planning that can guide and support you in navigating through life’s series of decisions and transitions.

— Headline image: Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.





**********

To sign up for my upcoming webinar, “Talk Yourself Into Success and Get the Outcomes You Desire,” just follow this link.

To learn more about this and other topics, here is a link to my book:

Contact:

Susan Commander Samakow, PCC, CPCC

Professional Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer & Author

Business, Life, Leadership & Career Coaching

Positive Self-Talk/Confidence Strategies, Resilience Techniques & Transition Work

Former ICF Metro DC President

Enhanced C-IQ Coach

EFT Practitioner

301-706-7226 & 703-574-0039

www.selftalkcoach.com

[email protected]

http://www.commdiginews.com/?s=susan+commander+samakow

Ask Susan about her coaching packages and the Stress Reducing techniques she teaches: EFT (Tapping) and Breathing Exercises.