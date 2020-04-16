Confused Mr Market takes a random walk. Dow sinks, then revives

WASHINGTON –Sorry for the absence. I paused this column for a brief time to try to figure out what the hell is going on with our confused Mr Market these days. He wants to rise. But the media “analysts” keep telling him to go find a new market low they can scream about on CNN. So he mostly takes a random walk. As with Thursday’s Wall Street action, just concluded.

More on a confused Mr Market and his random walk

The Dow spent most of the day down. Then, this big stock average rose modestly near the end of the trading day. The broader-based S&P 500 stayed positive most of the day. But, except for brief intervals, the tech-heavy NASDAQ staged its very own carnival of profitable fun, only nicking the red ink zone for a brief moment or three and then blasting off in the afternoon to gain nearly 140 points to notch an impressive 1.66% gain on the day.

The irrational exuberance exhibited by the Nazz left the reluctant Dow (up 33.33 points for a feeble 0.14% gain) and the boring S&P (up a little over 16 points for a modest 0.58% gain. It’s all very confusing, as it’s been for much of April thus far.

So where are we today, investment wise?

Currently, we’re in the midst of a deep, instant recession caused by an epidemic of a flu-like illness that may or may not be worth all the hype in the end. But we’ll climb right out of this recession the moment the all-clear sign sounds.

Except… that the all-clear sign may blast forth in an undetermined local, state and industry-select sequence. It’s potential for randomness may very well determine (if true) whether the nearly moribund American economy putt-putts through a gloomy, two-year recovery that looks and feels mediocre. Or rockets to the economic stratosphere with gob-stopping speed, earning an entire chapter in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Let’s take a brief, random look at Mr Market and his random walk to Tomorrowland in no particular topical sequence.

Friday is Triple-Witching Day

Yes, indeed, kids. Let’s not forget that much of this week’s almost indecipherable action is based on the vast machine trading in put and call options meant, as always, to maximize profits and victimize little guys.

The machines typically hunt down ripe options little guys use to protect their positions, move the underlying stocks quickly one way or the other, triggering as many of these options as they can. In doing so, they exercise the little guys’ puts and calls and steal their shares (via calls) or stick the little guys with too-high-priced stocks (via puts) and pocket the difference.

Think, The Hunt

Now if you don’t understand this, even after decades of trading and investing in stocks and bonds, I have a hard time grasping this nefarious but routine, once-a-month Friday fun, except that it’s a little like that current, notorious film, The Hunt. You know, the revenge flick where the bad guys (symbolizing the Commie elites) arrest the good guys (the pro-Trump Deplorables), then turn them loose in the wilds to get hunted down and shot by the bad guys. Just for fun.

Investing is the same only different, in that the victims are the little guys, plus various ETFs and mutual funds. And the bad guys are the high-speed machines run by individuals and funds that are so wealthy that they have no idea how much they’re actually worth, because it’s irrelevant.

Hunting options for fun and profit

But, lest I go off on an overly intellectual, inside the ballpark tangent, let’s just say the ultimate game occurs during the week that current options and futures expire (always on Friday). The big players manipulate the price of the stocks they’re going to play with, either up or down (depending on the bet) so that the stock prices force the options to get exercised at a given price they’ve determined.

And this is what can cause the wild gyrations of stocks that are “in play” in a given month.

Politics

Now that everything, including your bathroom habits, has been declared political by the Evil Party, said party would like to keep businesses closed indefinitely. And damage our highly confused Mr Market permanently. This would cause such a crisis that the average American will be begging for socialism to save him by, say, mid-July. And note how fake news headlines are increasingly preaching utter disaster and destruction for the average American family. Because, Trump, of course.

If President Trump is forced to more or less go along with this mood, due largely to Pelosi’s House members refusing to sign any further bailout agreements without pro-union, pro-anti-Constitutional add-ons that erode our democracy, he’ll be blamed for the permanent economic catastrophe that results.

But, if he tries to get American businesses open within 2-4 weeks and most American workers back to work in that time frame, each and every coronavirus death that takes place after the get-back-to-work order will be decreed either second-degree murder or manslaughter by President Trump. Which, being high-crimes and misdemeanors, will trigger impeachment trial #2, ready to launch, say, a month or two before the fall election. Mr Market’s random walk will then turn into an epic stock market rout.

Hunting Trump and the Deplorables

Everything since 2015 has been all about trapping this guy. Government be damned. This is mass sedition verging on outright treason, but few seem able to see this. But if they don’t wake up, a personal and economic nightmare awaits each and every American citizen. Except the coastal elites, of course. Because they’re the ones behind this whole rear-guard action. Including their minions in “the press.”

I’m serious about this. These are very bad people, and they’ve abdicated from their elected positions. Positions that include a sworn duty to protect the Constitution and serve their constituents. It’s all about winning and power. And if you think your opinion counts in this matter, well, screw you. You’d better find another country.

Operation Chaos continues

This latest version of Operation Chaos could keep market roiled for months, which is the whole point. It’s despicable, but the only thing the average American can do is vote the entire Democrat Party out of office and start over beginning in 2022 and beyond. But that’s highly unlikely, as a substantial number of cretinous American voters routinely pull the “D” lever forever while never paying attention to what happens every two-year term that results from all those “D” levers getting pulled.

The GOP likes to think Election 2020 will be a rout for their team. The so-called Democrats, on the other hand, as always, work 24/7 to win these elections by any means necessary, including creating the votes they need in order for the final count to turn out correctly.

Since a permanently confused Mr Market is a key object in this weird, amazingly transparent version of Operation Chaos, the only thing that will root out the Bad Guys is for Wall Street to first mount the Mother of all Bull Market Rallies. And then, blow the bad guys away. Leaving nothing of substance for the Bad Guys to include in their false political campaign material for the rest of the campaign. That would be an extremely useful random walk for the average American.

That’s a pipe dream, of course, at least at the moment. But it might be what we need to avoid a complete wipeout of the American system.

Fingers crossed.

I’ll be back as soon as I can with a more nuts-and-bolts column on my latest, mostly successful moves, to counter the Dark Side and get my portfolios growing again.

Stay calm. But wary.

