Christmas on Wall Street: Adjusted holiday trading hours

WASHINGTON — Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s nearly Christmas on Wall Street once again, even though the notorious Dr Eff continues to deter families from enjoying the holidays for the second year in a row. Because, well, you know what. But even on Wall Street, where profitability still usually rules, things are different. Unlike Ebenezer Scrooge, those ruthless barons of capitalism are closing markets for Christmas once again in 2021. Why? So they — and we — can actually enjoy the Christmas on Wall Street. Or, wherever.

Even better, tomorrow, Christmas Eve, marks the official Federal and bank holiday, since Christmas falls on Saturday this year. Which means that Wall Street operates under modified trading hours this weekend. And next weekend as well. But we’ll deal with New Years trading rules next week.

Happily, after the initial CDC attempt at disease terrorism this week, and the ensuing stock market beating, the last couple of trading days witnessed some recovery in market averages. This continues today, Thursday, at least as of the noon hour.

Meanwhile, as for the rest of this holiday weekend, however, including today, trading hours and settlement days are changing. So to help our armchair and home traders adjust, here’s 2021 Christmas on Wall Street Weekend market schedule.





Christmas Weekend Trading and Settlement Schedule

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Bond markets close early at 2:00 p.m. ET. Equity trading finishes the day as usual.

Friday, December 24, 2021

All U.S. markets and US Federally insured banks will be closed. Ditto pre-market and after-hours trading.

Canadian markets: These markets close early at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For international traders: International markets not observing this holiday may remain open. Check with your broker if you wish to place trades on these markets.

Monday, December 27, 2021

U.S. markets are back open for business as usual. That includes pre-market and after-hours trading.

Canadian markets: Closed today to mark the Christmas Day holiday. Dually listed Canadian stocks, however, will trade in the U.S. markets today. Mutual fund orders placed after market close on December 23, 2021 or while markets are closed on December 24, 2021 will get a trade date of December 27, 2021.

Christmas on Wall Street Holiday Settlement Dates:

Note that all US settlement dates will adjust in accordance with the 2021 holiday trading schedule.

So, let’s all take a break to remember the Reason for the Season, and to join with friends and family to celebrate this wonderful holiday no matter what Washington tells us what to do. And perhaps frustrated traders can even try to make a few bucks on this weekend’s schedule of NFL games. CDN’s Eric Golub has a few ideas on this.

In the meantime, a hearty “Ho! Ho! Ho! to you all.

And we’ll be back next week reporting on year-end trading action along with another holiday update, this time regarding New Years Day 2022 and beyond.