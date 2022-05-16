WASHINGTON – The savage, almost continuous market correction weighing heavily on America’s investors certainly has the look and feel of what we’ll eventually call the Bear Market of 2022. However, the big question during the current “sell in May” tendency this year remains. Namely, is the Bear Market of 2022 cyclical or secular?

In other words, is the nearly unrelenting bearishness kicked off during the first trading week of 2022 just a bit of fleeting nastiness – a “cyclical bear”? Or are America’s investors in for a thorough, ongoing pounding as occurred, in extremis, circa 2007-2009? (I.e., a “secular” or long-lasting bear)? That remains the key hard-to-answer question that troubles most investors today.

More about the worsening Bear Market of 2022

The common wisdom among economists and professional investors holds that UA bear markets officially occur when stocks suffer a decline of 20% or more. Specifically, this number generally references the broad-based S&P 500 index of big-cap stocks.

Thus far in 2022, the S&P 500 continues to flirt dangerously with that negative 20% number. But this average has failed (for most analysts) to convincingly confirm a solid, lasting 20+%-or-more decline. Which means, if you buy into that analytical bear market “rule,” we’re not quite in a bear market yet. Either cyclical or secular.





But some might argue that tech stocks, as tracked by the tech-heavy NASDAQ average, exceeded that magic 20% number a good while back. So what gives?

For most investors, the first and now the second quarter of 2022 offers the look and feel of a real bear market. That holds true this year no matter what the alleged rulebook says about secular and cyclical markets. But, to repeat: the more important unanswered question still remains: Is the Bear Market of 2022 cyclical or secular?

Unfortunately, we’re unlikely to figure this one out until whatever this market really is finally settles the matter.

Anecdotal evidence abounds, however. It indicates that whichever bear market scenario wins the 2022 sweepstakes, things continue to look very, very bad for the rest of 2022.

The Bad News Bears of 2022 continue to wreak havoc on the economy… and on investors alike

Examples: Russia is currently run by a paranoid nutcase who at least claims he’d be happy to wipe out tense of millions of people he doesn’t like with nukes. He’s already wiped out portfolios, investments, societal improvements and nearly everything else around the world in his ill-planned, poorly executed invasion of Ukraine. But now, at least anecdotally, we’re learning (maybe) that he could be dying of cancer, so doesn’t have anything to lose. That’s disconcerting from both a personal and economic standpoint.

Next: Vlad’s current mortal enemy, America’s White House Resident, is nothing more than a nearly brain-dead puppet foisted on this country by a crooked political party run by and for the radical left and financed, more than likely, by a boatload of American and international oligarchs who believe either in World Government (run by them), Communism, and maintained by them for our “benefit.”

This situation can only get worse as Biden’s remaining brain cells systematically depart for Cloud Cuckoo Land. Our Founding Fathers are spinning in their graves. As rational, Enlightenment types, they never conceived of this possibility even in our meticulously constructed Constitution.

Bidenomics: A disaster that happens when a brain-free White House resident is inserted into the White House in defiance of America’s voters

Meanwhile, the Potemkin Junta currently running the Federal government has used its duly appointed Puppet-in-Chief to wreck our previously robust economy, mainly by erasing our southern borders and by destroying the oil independence we’d miraculously achieved just 2-3 years earlier, courtesy of a President who actually believed in the American Promise.

With two of the world’s most important nations now run by and under the complete control of two blithering idiots, it’s no wonder that investors fear a worldwide collapse, and, perhaps, something much, much worse.

All of which argues, at least short term, for extreme caution on the part of every investor.

Making money in a bull market is easy. Making money in a bear market… well, not so much…

A blogger / financial writer who posts as Macro Ops Musings provides the following funny yet unbelievably apt comment by respected investor and investment advisor Stanley Druckenmiller.

“My portfolio is very balanced… I have half my assets in cash and the other half is in pain…”

In his essay following Druckenmiller’s timely comment, Macro Ops Musings develops a logical approach to the current situation in the market. To wit:

“[W]e protect our downside (NOT LOSE MONEY) first and foremost.”

That’s pretty close to a point I used to drive home to the students who attended my investment classes back in the 1980s. I told them that it was relatively easy to make money in a bull market of any duration. That’s because the general tendency of even many marginal stocks is to go up. If, of course, you held onto them for a while instead of fleeing at the least provocation. As a result, holding on even during a cyclical squall often led to greater gains a few months later.

Actually, a key small investor aim in any bear market is to keep one’s losses to a minimum

But I also told my students that in a bear market of any duration – cyclical or secular – you need to pare your positions, hunker down and try to LOSE AS LITTLE MONEY AS POSSIBLE. Only an options trading professional or a disciplined, experienced short-seller can likely make money in a nasty bear market. Particularly during a long (secular) bear market.

So the best us little guys can generally do is shift to cash and short-term interest bearing investments, hold on to a few conservative, dividend- paying stocks (and perhaps add to these positions in selling squalls). And then patiently wait for the severe financial thunderstorms to clear before tiptoeing back into the market at bargain basement prices.

We should know in a month or so whether the current bearish storm pattern – the Bear Market of 2022 – will clear soon. Or if it’s bad enough to persist for the rest of this year and beyond. While watching all the while, of course, for either Vlad the Impaler or Biden the Brainless to destroy the rest of what used to be two of the world’s top three most powerful countries on the planet.

Whether cyclical or secular, the Bear Market of 2022 still lives.

Hopefully, in the coming days, weeks and months, we won’t have to resort to keeping our investments in “mattress money” – the last-resort post 1929 Crash solution of the common man.

Stay tuned.

Headline Image by Robert Balog from Pixabay