August Dog Days for stocks, as Election 2020 heats up (sort of)

WASHINGTON – The last few trading days, whether up or down, seem to embody typical August Dog Days, at least in Wall Street trading action. Markets wander up or down on any given day, attempting to foresee the uncertain outcome of Election 2020. Reflecting this apparently, the potential big news in stocks lately has centered on the broad-based S&P 500 average of major stocks. Can the S&P make another “historic” high today (or yesterday, or the day before)? Or not?

Preliminary Tuesday box scores on Wall Street

Tuesday’s trading action thus far (2:30 p.m. ET) kind of, sort of gave us the answer a bit earlier in the day, as CNBC’s Bob Pisani points out.

“The S&P 500 pushed through to an historic intraday high shortly after the open, passing the old February 19th high of 3393.52.

“It took several tries. My old friend Sam Stovall at CFRA Research likes to say that new all-time highs are likely rusty doors, they require several attempts before they finally swing open.”





So far, so good. Are the stock market’s August Dog Days drawing to a close?

Pisani gets more specific.

“The rally to a new historic high on the S&P is one for the record books, on many levels:

Assuming we also close at a new high, it will have taken less than five months to get back to new highs from the March 23rd low, making it the third-fastest rally to recoup all that it lost, behind the 1982 (which took three months) and 1990 rallies (four months), according to Stovall.

Friday marked 100 trading days since that March 23rd low. This was the largest 100-day rally ever for the S&P 500 Index, up more than 50%, according to Steve Starker at BTIG.

Even the bear market records are being broken. Remember that big drop in the S&P from its February 19th high to the March 23rd low, a drop of 34%? It was the shortest bear market since 1929, lasting just 33 calendar days.”

There’s good news in those pre-Election 2020 numbers

Then, Pisani provides a useful box score of the winners and losers in post-February 19 trading action. That period essentially covers the pre-coronavirus wobble, the disastrous March 2020 swan dive and the more recent market recovery. That recovery, currently in suspended animation during the current August Dog Days, is still taking place regardless of the media’s scandalous misreporting on the coronavirus. That’s something we’ve complained about in this column and others for weeks. Let’s go back to Pisani.

“… the rally has been very uneven. The bulk of the heavy lifting has been done by technology, but in particular by the five big megacap tech names:

The Box Score of winners and losers

Leading the Rally (since Feb. 19)

Tech: up 12% Consumer Discretionary: up 10% Services: up 4% Health Care: up 3%



Mega-Cap Momentum (since Feb. 19)

Amazon: up 46% Apple: up 42% Netflix: up 25% Facebook: up 20% Microsoft: up 12%



“Despite occasional spurts from cyclical sectors like banks, industrials, and energy, they have remained decided laggards:

Lagging Behind

Industrials: down 8% Banks: down 28% Energy: down 31%”



Pre-Election 2020 lies, misinformation and subversion continue to mislead the public

Perhaps the coronavirus lies and misinformation spread by the media have misled the general public, but not the colder calculations of traders and investors whose only business is making a profit. Both Pisani and Stovall seem to agree that at this point in the rally, some profit taking could cause markets to pause. We think that’s what’s been happening over the last few August Dog Days. This might continue for a while longer.

But then, Mr Market might have to make a real decision as to where he wants to go next. We suspect that politics might begin to figure more heavily into that decision – a decision that may depend more on emotion and tradition than it does on common sense.





The phony coronavirus “crisis” keeps Mr Market mired in 2020’s August Dog Days

It is clear to anyone retaining some capacity to reason that, until what we regard as the phony coronavirus crisis took center stage in early spring, President Trump was cruising to an easy win on November 3, 2020. But the Democrats and the media, have worked 24/7 since at least the 2016 Presidential campaign to either discredit candidate Trump or ride President Trump out of The Swamp on a rail.

This cadre of wealthy, self-important but generally ignorant clowns endlessly concoct new, seditious plots to defenestrate him and somehow invalidate the result of Election 2016. Which they lost, but could not ever accept. That’s precisely what they’re accusing Trump of again, after having done so during the 2016 campaign. This is blatant projection – accusing your opponent of wanting to do something you already have done or currently do yourself. No matter. It’s what these hacks do and have done for at least half a century.

Never let a good crisis go to waste, even if the crisis is largely fake

After having failed miserably to impeach the President on precisely zero valid grounds, the leftist combine wasn’t about to let the suddenly erupting coronavirus crisis go to waste. They, and their allies in the still Obama- and Clinton-corrupted government bureaucracy – this time the inefficient, ignorant and gravely politicized CDC – went big in prescribing precisely the wrong way to handle a potential pandemic. Mainly by shutting down and (at least temporarily) destroying the wildly robust Trump Recovery.

Blue State governators made things even worse by behaving like the capricious, left-wing dictators they’d always wanted to be. They’ve driven an ever-increasing number of small businesses to close their doors forever. Even worse, when the George Forbes protests started, Antifa and BLM – generously funded by George Soros and enabled by corrupt, Soros-funded mayors and District Attorneys in those Blue States – put into action their clearly pre-prepared plans for pre-Election 2020 violence, sedition and open revolution. This action will continue and intensify for the rest of the year and beyond. All brought to us by a far-left team of the worst sore-losers of all time.

The times, they are a-changin’

We no longer live in rational times. Enlightenment traditions have been programmed out of recent generations in the left-wing concentration camps popularly known as US colleges and universities.

So what we all now enjoy are uncertain futures, uncertain finances and plans and dreams that remain perpetually on hold. They’re all hostages to Election 2020 and the most intensely pro-Communist pipe dreams we’ve ever had to endure.

All this uncertainty is what keeps markets wobbly. And even somehow putting an end to it on November 3 still won’t end the situation. That’s why markets continue to reach for victory and success. But, like the fruit Tantalus keeps trying to grab, every time victory seems in grasp, someone always manages to pull it away.

Stay tuned.

