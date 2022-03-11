America’s Families need a Patriot Switch to Beat Back Biden inflation

Americans typically feel most comfortable, safe, and secure when we can shop and support our values where we live locally. Now you have the wonderful opportunity to beat back inflation and the dictatorial bullies and take advantage of affordable prices. The exciting bonus is to be American while you are doing it. Keeping family dollars in America while building our own family economy.

That is why NAACP2021/Patriot Switch (National Association for the Advancement of Canceled People) firmly believes that America’s families need a real Patriot Plan to beat back Biden inflation. NAACP2021 is a clearinghouse for individuals and groups working to defend Christian and conservative beliefs, principles, and from all races from being canceled. NAACP2021 is the unwavering line in the sand and firmly declares, no more canceled people.

Being canceled by inflation is just as serious as being canceled by CRT, vax mandates, or having your faith and beliefs being regularly challenged.

Inflation cancels a mom or dad or family from supporting their favorite local group, educational freedom, or faith issue. The money becomes tight, problems arrive and the family is canceled. Additionally, when there is less money in the family’s budget, there is less money to donate or support your patriot or freedom issues.

NAACP2021 joined with Patriot Switch because both believe that family freedom can be accomplished. Both believe that one way to do this is by creating your own local buying network. Another way is to create financial opportunities that benefit those groups or causes.





NAACP2021/Patriot Switch

The Patriot Switch website states that users can:

Join with over 2 million monthly shoppers that have made the switch.

We need to start voting with our dollars and ensure that our purchases are supporting companies that promote freedom.

NAACP2021/Patriot Switch is gathering a consortium of users and manufacturers, particularly faith-based and nonprofit groups, looking to buy quality American-made products. And create an income for their organization by assessing financial bonus points to the purchasing group results in cash donations. NAACP2021/Patriot Switch partnership is guided by the motto “To do good where good is needed” by giving and supporting groups and communities.

Partnering with an American and Patriotic company with a heart

NAACP2021/Patriot Switch provides an easy way to help fund your favorite charitable group. This unlocks beneficial opportunities to help those in need. Some of those groups being assisted by the program can be:

Parent Associations

Youth Groups

Ministries

Schools

Charities

Churches

Clubs

Humanitarian Groups and many others

NAACP2021/Patriot Switch supports products that beat back inflation and are good for users and the environment

NAACP2021/Patriot Switch offers access to remarkable non-toxic products, vitamins & supplements, even cleaning products that far surpass the quality of others. The prices are comparable, and best of all they’re all American-made.

In these very stressful uncertain moments as an American family, peace of mind and family safety and security are at the top of our list. Our family’s freedom is determined by us. This is another line in the sand to fight for our freedom so it can never be taken away! Let’s create the certainty, security, and family patriotism that begins at our home base.

Food Freedom Equals Family Freedom Equals Our Freedom!

It’s a no-brainer. Let’s guarantee that we control our daily life essentials and enjoy the affordability as well. A patriotic Biden inflation-beating plan that works for your family. But it takes groups to come together to create Buy American consortiums that can provide availability to products, and provide a financial benefit for the community.

How to Make the Family Freedom Switch that Counts

Do you want to know more about NAACP2021/Patriot Switch and its patriotic and humanitarian commitment to the American Family? Your family can start saving America and saving your family freedom. More information is available at NAACP2021/Patriot Switch.

James 4:17 “If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.” Silence is Betrayal.

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. e has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. n addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

Read articles from Kevin Fobbs and Susan Swift here.

