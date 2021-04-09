Amazon efforts defeat Alabama union vote. Union to challenge results

WASHINGTON – Just past 12 noon ET on Friday, April 9, a release via MT Newswires (no available link) declared that Amazon emerged the victor in its fight against union organizers at the company’s Alabama warehouse facility. Workers apparently voted by a substantial majority to reject union representation. The Amazon efforts in the Alabama union vote battle appeared to win it decisively despite vigorous campaigning by well-funded union organizers.

Southern workers refuse union membership once again as Amazon efforts put company on top

MT Newswires offered further details on the Amazon efforts and the presumably final results of the Alabama union vote:

“Amazon.com (AMZN) has gained enough votes from its Alabama warehouse workers to reject the proposed formation of a union, media outlets reported Friday.

“With 72% of ballots counted, about 71% of those are against the proposal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon only needed 1,608 votes or a little more than 50% of the ballots cast to beat the unionization efforts.





“However, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which organized the Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala., plans to challenge the results of the election, accusing the company of interfering with the vote.

“In a statement, the retail union said it will request a hearing with the regional National Labor Relations Board to “determine if the results of the elections should be set aside because conduct by the employer created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and/or fear of reprisals.”

“During the voting process, Amazon said it has contested about 300 ballots, while the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union has challenged about 200 ballots, according to CNBC.

“Shares of Amazon were up more than 1% during recent Friday trading activity.”

No hanging chads?

As of 1:45 ET, Amazon shares (NASDAQ:AMZN) are up substantially, gaining 60.56 points to stand at $3,359.86 per share, a 1.84% jump for the day thus far.

Amazon aside, stocks remain mixed in lukewarm Friday action

Elsewhere, stocks remain mixed Friday with a slight upside bias. This has been the story all week. Preliminary conclusion? Stocks spent the bulk of the first full week of April backing and filling in an attempt to digest the big gains more market sectors gained in March.

Even the momentarily ailing, tech-heavy NASDAQ index spent much of this week trying to firm back up, with Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) booking modest but notable gains, even as some chip manufacturers dropped back from earlier highs.

Big name stocks didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. The Biden junta administration continued to throw carrots and sticks this week, promising to help businesses big and small via its latest “stimulus” legislation while looking to jack up corporate taxes once again toward pre-Trump levels.

Note to Big Business CEOs: Cut out the corporate virtue-signaling. At least 50% of your customers don’t like it one bit

Big Business didn’t help its cause any by immediately signing onto Major League Baseball’s idiotic removal of this year’s All Star game from Atlanta to “protest” Georgia’s allegedly unjust legislation tightening up voting requirements in that state after last fall’s national election disaster. MLB’s protest ended up sending the All Star game to Denver, where, ironically, voting rules are even more stringent already than the ones the Georgia legislature just passed. Ditto, BTW, Joe Biden’s current home state of Delaware. So much for social justice.





An increasing number of corporate CEOs might want to reflect these days before allowing themselves to get stampeded into virtue-signaling their support for the latest woke, SJW or cancel fads. With a virtually evenly divided electorate, this instant caving is insincere, cowardly, and extremely alienating to the 50% of the electorate that doesn’t agree with it.

Why alienate 50% of your potential customers? In the world of reality, businesses should always strive to offer the best products at the best prices to everyone regardless of any currently prevailing belief system. That’s just good business. CEOs can express their own opinions on their own time and not on company letterhead. That preserves both the right to free speech and corporate integrity at the same time, which is the right thing for a company to do.

We’ll see how many CEOs manage to figure this out before they’re bullied again. I’m not optimistic. I’m not sure when people, including those virtue-signaling CEOs will wake up to one simple fact. Each time they cave into radical left-wing bullies, they’re only setting themselves up as patsies for the next coordinated threats and attacks. These big company CEOs may earn stratospheric compensation packages. But that certainly doesn’t confirm they know anything about human nature, does it?

Forget the latest infrastructure Porkulus Package floated by the Biden White House. Seriously.

Finally, the Biden junta administration has finally revealed its latest and greatest Porkulus Package. Disguised as proposed “infrastructure” legislation, the administration announced a $2.25 trillion, eight-year infrastructure plan. It includes potential “investments” in transportation, American manufacturing and climate change projects. Plus a variety of other porky giveaways to Democrat supporters.

NB: Always look for that magical Clinton Administration verbiage in any proposed legislation. “Investments” are nothing of a sort in Washingtonspeak.

You generally earn or attempt to earn money from real “investments.”

But when the Federal government uses that term, they imply taxpayers will get something good.

What they actually get: more direct and / or indirect tax increases to pay for these “investments.”

Most of those “investments” end up as payoffs to companies and constituencies supporting the party in power. Usually the Democrats.

You’ll never see a return on your “investment,” however. The Feds end up spending it on everything BUT infrastructure. You earned it. But Washington always knows how to spend it better.

To help pay for its latest Porkulus Plan, the administration proposes raising the corporate income tax to 28%. They also plan to set a minimum tax of 21% on global corporate earnings.

Forget Amazon efforts, Porkulus, virtue-signaling CEOs, etc., and let’s enjoy the weekend ahead

Wrapping things up here at 2:15 p.m. ET, major averages continue to hold up as the day advances, although the advances remain relatively unimpressive. Looks like we’ll have to wait. At least until next week to see whether the latest big rally is for real. Or to see if Mr Market is cruising for another bruising.

Have a good weekend.