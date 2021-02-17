Rush Limbaugh, ‘America’s Anchorman,’ succumbs to lung cancer at 70

WASHINGTON – The day that stalwart conservatives as well as numerous libertarians and genuine American patriots have dreaded for over a year has arrived. Today, February 17, 2021, Rush Limbaugh, America’s anchorman and, arguably, the founder of contemporary American talk radio, passed away at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Limbaugh’s death was due to complications resulting from Stage 4 lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Tragic news, but not surprising to Rush’s legion of faithful fans

Legions of Rush’s followers first heard the tragic news from his wife of 11 years, Kathryn. She spoke elegantly, conveying the news of her husbands passing at the beginning of Wednesday’s Rush Limbaugh Show. The nationally syndicated program airs on most US channels on the East Coast beginning at the noon hour, Eastern Time.

The still shocking news of Limbaugh’s death was not unexpected. He’d announced his initial cancer diagnosis on his program just over a year ago. But he decided to fight the disease aggressively, even as he continued to host his popular radio show. However, as he had predicted, he occasionally had to take a few days off during each successive treatment, turning the program over temporarily to numerous guest hosts in the interim.





Before taking the Christmas holidays off from his show, Limbaugh wistfully reminisced on his long-running program. He thanked his audience for their encouragement and support. Even more significantly, he said it was an honor to have served them over the past 33 years of the program’s syndication. Many in the audience took this as Rush’s final farewell.

But to their surprise and delight, he returned to the air after the holidays and continued to host the show as often as he could until just a few days ago. But what turned out to be his final absence dragged on, most loyal listeners feared they’d soon hear the announcement they heard on today’s program, which was transformed by Limbaugh’s staff into a “Best of Rush” tribute, featuring numerous key clips from previous programs.

The greatest radio talk show host ever

It remains uncertain where the show will go next now that perhaps the greatest talk radio host of all time has left the EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) studios for the last time

Tributes from Rush’s friends and admirers, numerous politicians, and President Trump, continue pouring in to various media outlets.

Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis and others offer tribute to Rush Limbaugh

For example, Florida’s standout current GOP governor, Ron DeSantis, issued a statement aired by Fox News today concerning Limbaugh, his storied career and his passing. DeSantis

“… remembered his ‘fellow Floridian’ and ‘friend’ Rush Limbaugh as ‘America’s anchorman’ after the radio host died at 70 Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer.

“‘Rush is the GOAT,’ DeSantis wrote in a statement, using the acronym for ‘greatest of all time,’ ‘of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.’

“DeSantis joined a sea of Republican voices remembering Limbaugh as a ‘giant’ and a revolutionary in conservative media.”

More from Gov. DeSantis and Fox

“‘We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him,’ the Republican governor said.

“‘Through hard work, the will to succeed, and yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in American history,’ DeSantis continued.





“‘Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of liberal media outlets served up pre-cooked, liberal narratives,’ DeSantis continued. ‘Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media. Rush was no flash in the pan — he was the dominant force in radio for decades.’

The Fox report also noted that “[S]hortly after his diagnosis [Limbaugh] was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union.”

The usual army of classless left-wing trolls soils the Twitterverse and social media with disgusting comments

Left-wing media opinion to the contrary, Limbaugh’s daily broadcasts routinely drew record audiences. The size of those audiences was rarely if ever exceeded by any broadcast radio host. Currently, the show airs on over 600 US stations. That’s according to the program’s web site. It notes that the show attracts upward of 27 million listeners on a weekly basis.

That’s why it was predictable that far-left Hollywood types and MSM reprobates would soil social networking sites with vile comments on Limbaugh’s passing. The Examiner offered a typically obnoxious tweet from far-left radical Charlotte Clymer.

Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Noted the Examiner, America’s legion of Marxist trolls readily joined in with their uniformly classless comments.

“Others echoed Clymer’s comments on his death, and phrases such as ‘rest in piss’ and ‘#goodriddance’ began trending on Twitter.”

The Examiner helpfully provided additional examples of Twitter trollery, apparently to illustrate the point.

President Donald Trump offers his sincere condolences upon learning of the death of his friend

On a considerably more positive note, Fox News spoke to President Donald J. Trump. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Limbaugh family. He also spoke of his sincere appreciation for all the EIB host had done for his presidency and the American people.

I’ll have more to say about what Rush Limbaugh meant to all patriotic Americans in a future article.

– Headline image: Rush Limbaugh gives a thumbs-up to President Donald J. Trump from the House Gallery Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020. The President awarded Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom during his final State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen, in the public domain.