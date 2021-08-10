New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is out. #MeToo is back in

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Epoch Times and other news sites report that New York’s embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo is out. Apparently, #MeToo has proved effective once again in ending the career of even media-favored politicians like Cuomo. His alleged sexual transgressions appeared more influential over his fate than the Covid-related deaths of an estimated 15,000 now former New York nursing home residents.

According to the Epoch Times, however, Cuomo is taking his time leaving the governor’s mansion.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced Tuesday he will resign effective in 14 days after allegations of sexual harassment that were detailed in a state attorney general’s report last week.

“Cuomo’s resignation came as the New York Assembly started deliberations Monday on an impeachment inquiry into his conduct and as top Democrat officials, including President Joe Biden, called on him to resign.”





What’s really behind the abrupt exit of Gov. Andrew Cuomo from Albany?

What ultimately motivated Cuomo to announce his exit may have been his apparent, dramatic loss of support among key members of his own party. This scenario seems eerily similar to circumstances that pushed former US President Richard M. Nixon to resign from his presidency in 1974. Ironically, Cuomo’s announcement comes just a day after the 47th anniversary of Nixon’s Oval Office exit.

Even Cuomo’s indirect explanation for his exit tracked the Nixon resignation.

“‘The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,’ Cuomo said in a televised speech.”

“But Cuomo said that he did not intentionally show disrespect toward any female staffers or women, asserting that the claims against him were ‘politically motivated.’ An impeachment, however, would thrust New York into a state of turmoil for months, the three-term governor said, explaining that’s why he’s resigning.”

Who succeeds Cuomo as NY Governor?

Potentially complicating New York’s next gubernatorial election, Cuomo’s relatively unknown Lieutenant Governor will take over his duties after his humiliating exit from office, according to the Epoch Times.

“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to head New York state.”

#MeToo is back… even for a Democrat

Fox News, still battles – on occasion – to win back much of the audience it lost after its biased coverage of Election 2020. Today, the network proved less than charitable in its scare headline. It emphasized Cuomo’s surprising loss to a resurgent #MeToo brigade.

Grope Gov is Out

Fox’s reporting of the day’s biggest political story couldn’t fail to give more attention to those likely responsible for a gubernatorial resignation that few though possible even as late as July 2021.

“Detractors of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was past time for his resignation Tuesday after the governor announced that he will be stepping down from office in two weeks – the culmination of about a year of cascading scandals, most notably allegations of pervasive sexual harassment by the governor.

“Some critics also said the resignation should not be the end of accountability for Cuomo, who New York Attorney General Letitia James said broke state and federal laws with his behavior spanning years.”

Stefanik, Tenney weigh in on the #MeToo story

“‘Governor Cuomo’s resignation is long past overdue,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said. ‘Now, former Governor Cuomo needs to be prosecuted and arrested for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual grooming.’

“‘The corrupt reign of King Cuomo is over at last, but the fight for justice and accountability is just beginning,’ Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said in a statement shortly after his resignation. ‘Investigations into Cuomo’s abuse of power, corruption, and criminal misconduct must continue. Cuomo should be immediately prosecuted, not just for sexual harassment and assault, but also for his deadly nursing home policies and subsequent cover up.’”

Hoping to dig up even more damning information, perhaps New York prosecutors will even delve into Cuomo’s personal tax returns. Just like they’re doing with the returns of another famous New Yorker.

Naaah.

But on a brighter note, the imminent exit, stage left, of New York’s nasty and continuously combative current governor should enable New Yorkers to breath a collective sigh of relief. His resignation should put an end to a terrifying prospect. Namely, that he might run as the Democrats’ nominee for the US presidency in 2024.

But it remains for us to see whether New York’s currently invincible Democrat machine can allow him to do time for his apparently numerous sexual harassment escapades. Or, for that matter, for the part he played in the tragic deaths of many thousands of elderly nursing home residents. The ones he callously exposed to Covid-19 during that fateful spring and summer of 2020.

