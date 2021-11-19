BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all five counts

the WASHINGTON — Just in, and confirmed by numerous sources: The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is over. The jury found the teenage defendant not guilty on all charges. They delivered their verdict Friday after a relatively long period of deliberation. CNBC and other media outlets continue to report further details on this breaking story.

Via CNBC:

“Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury Friday on all five criminal charges at his closely watched trial for killing two unarmed men, and shooting a third, armed man during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

“Jurors reached their verdict on their fourth day of deliberations.

“Rittenhouse, who was shaking as the verdict was read, sat down and began crying after hearing the jury forewoman say “not guilty” five separate times just before 1:15 p.m. ET.

“Judge Bruce Schroeder then thanked the 12 jurors for their service and dismissed them.”

Detailed list of the charges and outcomes in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The following details appear via Gateway Pundit.

“First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – Not Guilty

— This felony charge is connected to the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot.

“First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – Not Guilty

— This felony charge is also connected to the Rosenbaum shooting. McGinnis told investigators he was in the line of fire when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum.

“First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – Not Guilty

— This charge is connected to Anthony Huber’s death. Video shows Rittenhouse running down the street after shooting Rosenbaum when he falls to the street. Huber leaps at him and swings a skateboard at his head and neck and tries to grab Rittenhouse’s gun before Rittenhouse fires.

“Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – Not Guilty

— This is the charge for Rittenhouse shooting Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm seconds after he shot Huber, and as Grosskreutz came toward pointing a pistol at him.

“First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – Not Guilty

— Video shows an unknown man leaping at Rittenhouse and trying to kick him seconds before Huber moves his skateboard toward him. Rittenhouse appears to fire two rounds at the man.

“Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 – Dropped

— This charge was dropped by the court.

“Failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government – Dropped

— Kenosha officials imposed an 8 p.m. curfew the night of the shootings.”

More details via Fox News

“Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

“The verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations and 15th day of the trial.”

More to come?

While the jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges in this controversial trial — one that should never have been held, save for political concerns — MSNBC and, by association, parent firm NBC were effectively declared guilty by Judge Bruce Schroeder Thursday after an alleged “freelance” MSNBC correspondent allegedly named James “Jim” Morrison was corralled by Kenosha police for running a red light.

It was subsequently revealed that he’d been closely trailing and photographing jurors and their license plates as they boarded the bus that took them to the courthouse. He claimed to have done so on direct orders from his superiors. This oddly inadvertent apprehension was allegedly another incident in a series of recent efforts in Ken0sha to identify, intimidate and, perhaps, dox jurors, threatening to expose them to potential violence. Such blatantly illegal activities have become increasingly common in recent years as criminals, left-wingers and media sympathizers repeatedly attempt to influence the outcomes of certain trials for purely political reasons.

That the media has become part of such efforts is deeply disturbing. But as yet, neither individuals nor governments appear willing or able to bring such illegal activities to a halt.

Lawsuits against biased media coverage on the way?

While the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is over, the story arc has likely just begun. Much of the mainstream media coverage of this event and the associated tragic riots that earlier took place in Kenosha have been dishonestly reported by the media. This latest extended fake news arc proved yet another attempt to perpetuate a false story to support the progressive, BLM and Antifa objective of tearing the USA apart with a phony “racist” narrative. Given the consistently biased negative coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse by the media, Rittenhouse could now mount a series of epic defamation suits against various media entities and outlets.

This story has only just begun. But don’t expect the media to cover it.