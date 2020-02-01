Sing With Me, Canta Conmigo: a Bilingual Children’s Book Review

LAUREL, MD: Speaking more than one language is a useful tool in today’s interconnected world. Studies have shown, time and time again, that children have an easier time learning multiple languages than adults. Language acquisition in early childhood is especially important, and it can be made easier through songs in this delightful children’s book

Additionally, songs and rhymes help children to learn and remember. This is why we sing our alphabet. But raising bilingual children in a vastly mono-lingual society can be hard, and materials can be lacking.

To help fill that void we now have Sing with Me, Canta Conmigo.

Beloved Childhood Songs

Sing with Me, Canta Conmigo takes well-known children’s songs and provides both English and Spanish lyrics. Beginning with the alphabet song, readers are given sets of pages filled with colorful pictures of children and their communities along with lyrics in both English and Spanish side by side.





‘”Where is Thumbkin,” “The Wheels On the Bus,” “Old MacDonald,” “The Eensy Weensy Spider,” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” are all included. The book doesn’t just provide only the first verse either. The entire song, including verses that some adults may not be familiar with, are included.

This book aims to help children learn another language through the songs they already know. By singing one verse in English and then the same on In Spanish, or vice versa, children will slowly understand some other second language, offering a fun introduction to the world of bilingualism.

While this book is helpful in raising bilingual children, if English speaking adult reading partners of children are not familiar with the pronunciation of Spanish letters, they may have difficulty figuring out how the words fit the melody.

Written by bilingual children’s performer José-Luis Orozco, this book is a useful addition to homes, libraries, and music classrooms. Illustrator Sara Palacio brings her award-winning talent to bring the songs to life through her pictures.

Available as a hardcover picture book, Sing With Me Canta Conmigo (ISBN 9781338121186) will be published by Scholastic books on February 4, 2020.

