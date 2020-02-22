Hello, Crabby! by Johnathan Fenske – A Children’s Book Review

LAUREL, Maryland – Everyone can have a bad day. Or be in a bad mood. Everyone can be a little crabby, even if more than a day. But everyone needs a friend when they are not happy. Say Hello Crabby!

Crabs are animals that have a reputation for being a bit…crabby. But Crabby Crab truly is a grouch. It’s just another day at the beach, and Crabby crab can find nothing pleasant. Through a series of four short sections, the other sea creatures try to be nice to crabby. Barnacle warns him about a wave, Plankton tries to wish him a good morning. When he realizes that Crabby is just crabby, he tries to cheer him up, first by telling him a joke, then by baking him a cake. Crabby is grumpy and rude throughout.

Crabby is just determined to be unhappy.

Plankton sets an example of how to be a good friend, even if someone is not in a good mood. He keeps trying to find a way to get Crabby to smile. Kids can also see how not listening to others and being mean can have consequences.





The wave crashes on crabby because he wouldn’t listen to a barnacle. Crabby misses out on the fun of a joke because he takes it too literally and picks it apart, and Plankton has his feelings hurt when Crabby says his cake is too dry.

The book is funny, and Crabby, for all his crabbiness, is a silly character.

The pages are set up in graphic novel style and all of the reading is in dialogue bubbles. Hello, Crabby is a beginning reader book. It is a first-grade reading level, but the story appeals to pre-school through early elementary school.

Hello, Crabby! was written by Johnathan Fenske and was published by Acorn, an imprint of Scholastic Books. Published on April 30, 2019 in paperback and ebook. ISBN: 9781338281507