Future Engineer: A children’s book about curiosity and creativity

WASHINGTON – When growing up, few children say engineer when asked what they want to be when they are older. Many times the response is police officer, firefighter, doctor, or teacher. Those are the visible professions that they come into contact within their daily life, but they are by no means the only option.

Unfortunately, many children go most of the way through school before learning that there are other professions and jobs out there, including STEM jobs, that may call to them in a way those 4 simple childhood go-to’s do not. That’s where Scholastic’s Future Baby series comes in.

They are books about what other things children today may do in the future. Future Engineer is the second book in this series, following Future Astronaut. The books are written in rhyme and are filled with brightly colored pictures.

Future Engineer is filled with pictures of toys, gadgets, and robots, all things children will relate to.





Everyday Things Make an Engineer

Children are told that the everyday things they do and their innate curiosity about how things work are what makes a good engineer. The book encourages asking questions and exploring for answers. It explains that creativity is needed to design new things and that making mistakes while testing new ideas is part of the job.

It ends by encouraging children not to give up and keep trying. The book also provides some basic information about what different types of engineers do.

This is an inspiring book that talks directly to the children and helps relate their play and daily activities to skills needed by adults in the future. It also provides an early introduction to the STEM careers that will be so important going forward. Overall, the book is fun and encouraging in its tone and approach.

Future Engineer is written by Lori Alexander and illustrated by Allison Black. The book was released on July 17, 2019. It is available as a board book. Published by Scholastic Books. ISBN:9781338312232