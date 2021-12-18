An Al Goodwyn “Holy Day” cartoon – Ignorance is bliss

The generic “Happy Holidays,” is spoken to recognize the season, but not insult a non-Christian in today’s “woke” world. How much fun it is to educate them on the greetings origin – Happy Holy Day.

Ignorance is bliss.

holiday (n.)

1500s, earlier haliday (c. 1200), from Old English (c. 1200), from Old English haligdæg “holy day, consecrated day, religious anniversary; Sabbath,” from “holy day, consecrated day, religious anniversary; Sabbath,” from halig “holy” (see “holy” (see holy ) + dæg “day” (see “day” (see day ); in 14c. meaning both “religious festival” and “day of exemption from labor and recreation,” but pronunciation and sense diverged 16c. As an adjective mid-15c. Happy holidays is from mid-19c., in British English, with reference to summer vacation from school. As a Christmastime greeting, by 1937, American English, in – Courtesy of https://www.etymonline.com/word/holiday. is from mid-19c., in British English, with reference to summer vacation from school. As a Christmastime greeting, by 1937, American English, in – Courtesy of https://www.etymonline.com/word/holiday.

