An Al Goodwyn “Holy Day” cartoon – Ignorance is bliss

The generic “Happy Holidays,” is spoken to recognize the season, but not insult a non-Christian in today’s “woke” world. How much fun it is to educate them on the greetings origin – Happy Holy Day.
Ignorance is bliss.
holiday (n.)
1500s, earlier haliday (c. 1200), from Old English haligdæg “holy day, consecrated day, religious anniversary; Sabbath,” from halig “holy” (see holy) + dæg “day” (see day); in 14c. meaning both “religious festival” and “day of exemption from labor and recreation,” but pronunciation and sense diverged 16c. As an adjective mid-15c. Happy holidays is from mid-19c., in British English, with reference to summer vacation from school. As a Christmastime greeting, by 1937, American English, in – Courtesy of https://www.etymonline.com/word/holiday.
######
See more cartoons by Al Goodwyn here and here
Cartoons Courtesy of Creators Syndicate
Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at al@goodwyncartoons.com and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.