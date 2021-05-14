An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: National Police Week – Thank you.

We all know a cop. A father, mother, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, niece or nephew. A friend, a neighbor. And we all worry about them. They do not make a lot of money – the averages by state ranging from the mid-40’s to high 80’s. (Here’s How Much Money Police Officers Earn In Every State). One thing the police, wherever they are, do not get enough of is an appreciation for the job that they do.

So next time you see an officer, even if you are being stopped for a traffic violation, say thank you. Respond with kindness. And smile.

They are doing a job you do not want to do. Or that you could do.



