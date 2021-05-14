An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: National Police Week – Thank you.

May 14, 2021
National Police Week, Police

We all know a cop.  A father, mother, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, niece or nephew.  A friend, a neighbor.  And we all worry about them. They do not make a lot of money – the averages by state ranging from the mid-40’s to high 80’s. (Here’s How Much Money Police Officers Earn In Every State).  One thing the police, wherever they are, do not get enough of is an appreciation for the job that they do.

So next time you see an officer, even if you are being stopped for a traffic violation, say thank you.  Respond with kindness.  And smile.

They are doing a job you do not want to do.  Or that you could do.

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at al@goodwyncartoons.com and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.