WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s approval ratings are at the lowest ebb yet. 43% according to Gallup. Rasmussen is a little more brutal at 42%

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by The ANTIFA by Jack Posobiec, for Wednesday shows that 42% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-six percent (56%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 22% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 48% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -26. (see trends)”

Quick, give Kamala an extreme-makeover, stat

If Biden’s poll numbers are pretty dismal for America’s most popular, most voted for President ever, they are even worse for the Veep. According to the L.A. Times:

As of Sept. 28, 42% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 51% had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -9 percentage points, according to a Times average.





Like Biden before, and after January 21, Kamala has stayed as far out of American’s view as Basement Biden. She has been a debacle in her foreign policy efforts. As the Southern border czar, her incompetence is only overshadowed by that of Biden himself.

Not even Ty Pennington and the HGTV crew can turn the Biden/Harris ramshackle hut back into that shining city on the hill.